Florence Pugh’s Most Iconic Roles in Movies

Florence Pugh’s acting career may only have begun a decade ago, but the actress has starred in several iconic movie roles. Pugh’s career has been nothing short of phenomenal, portraying a few historical and prominent characters, as well as co-starring alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Over the years, it hasn’t only been her acting that has stood out for audiences but her undeniable beauty.
With her ever-growing acting credits, Florence Pugh will join the star-studded cast of the Denis Villeneuve-directed space opera sequel Dune: Part Two (2024). Pugh will make her debut in the Dune universe, portraying Princess Irulan. This is on the heels of Pugh’s first major award win at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Pugh joined the Oppenheimer cast to win Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. From her decade-long acting career, here are 7 of Florence Pugh’s most iconic movie roles.
Lady Macbeth (2016)
Florence Pugh made her acting debut in the British mystery drama The Falling (2014) but with little screen time. When she returned two years later in Lady Macbeth (2016), her acting talents and on-screen charisma quickly caught the eyes of critics and audiences. Cast as Katherine Lester, Pugh played a newly married wife in a loveless and non-consummated marriage. Beginning an affair with one of the men who works in her husband’s family’s estate set in motion events that would lead to the deaths of her husband and father-in-law. Florence Pugh was phenomenal and delivered one of her best early acting performances.
Midsommar (2019)
Director Ari Aster took his 2019 folk horror Midsommar to a whole new level. Midsommar delivers all the scares and anxieties of any typical horror movie but with a backdrop of bright, beautiful scenery and colors. There was no better casting for the lead role than Florence Pugh. The movie gave Pugh international recognition. Midsommar is a must-watch for fans and admirers of Pugh, especially as it showcases Pugh’s acting versatility in the horror genre. Midsommar (2019) was Pugh’s second lead role in the horror genre after Malevolent (2018).
Little Women (2019)
Anyone who has followed Florence Pugh’s career up to her casting in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women knows it wasn’t a coincidence. Midsommar might have given Pugh international recognition, but her performance in Little Women quickly established her as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Cast between some of Hollywood’s fast-rising and top actresses, Pugh delivered an exceptional performance.
Pugh’s character, Amy March, was one of the four-sister protagonists, sharing the screen with actresses Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen. Also cast were Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Bob Odenkirk. Little Women is one of Florence Pugh’s best movie roles yet. For her performance, Florence Pugh received her first-ever Academy Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Pugh also received a corresponding nomination at the BAFTA Awards.
Black Widow (2021)
Judging by the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase Three, Black Widow (2021) was the first film released in Phase Four. With the death of Scarlett Johansson’s character, MCU fans anticipated seeing the character in her spin-off movie. Playing Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, gave Florence Pugh a wider audience reach. In retrospect, there aren’t many actresses who would have been better cast for the role than Pugh. It was a great way to begin the 2020s as her profile in Hollywood increased. Unsurprisingly, Florence Pugh won her first nomination at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie.
Oppenheimer (2023)
While movie audiences anticipate her debut in Dune: Part Two (2024), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) has been Florence Pugh’s highest-grossing movie of her career. Although cast in a supporting role as Jean Tatlock, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s mistress, Pugh yet again proved why she’s her generation’s most outstanding actress. Despite Oppenheimer’s high-profile cast, Pugh delivered an unforgettable performance. Although she didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for her performance, it’s only a matter of time before Pugh adds an Oscar to her growing list of awards.
The Wonder (2022)
Although Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder (2022) didn’t get as much publicity as it deserves, it remains one of Florence Pugh’s best movie roles in her career. With the period psychological drama set in the mid-1800s, after the Great Famine, Pugh is cast as an English nurse, Elizabeth “Lib” Wright. Sent to investigate a young girl who hasn’t eaten for four months, Lib unravels the mystery and secrets of the rural Irish village. The Wonder (2022) holds an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received several positive reviews from critics. For her performance, Pugh received two nominations (Best Lead Performance and Best Ensemble Performance) at the British Independent Film Awards. If you enjoyed reading about Florence Pugh‘s iconic movie roles, check out Millie Bobby Brown’s most iconic roles in movies & TV shows.
