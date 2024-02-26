Millie Bobby Brown’s Most Iconic Roles in Movies & TV Shows

With a career debut in 2013, Millie Bobby Brown has raked up iconic credits in several movies and TV shows that most can only dream of. By all measure of success, Brown’s career rise in the past decade has been nothing short of phenomenal. With each passing year and the quality of roles taken, the British actress is positioned among the industry greats before she turns 40.
Beginning her career as a child actor, Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut at 9. With over 60 million followers on Instagram alone and successful Netflix projects, Brown is one of Hollywood’s most famous child stars of the 21st century. In appreciation of her success as an actress, here are Millie Bobby Brown’s most iconic roles in movies and TV shows.
Intruders (2014)
Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut on television, portraying Young Alice in 2 episodes of the ABC fantasy drama TV series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013). Brown’s first major role came a year later in BBC America’s TV series Intruders (2014). The then-10-year-old Brown was cast as one of the lead characters, playing 9-year-old Madison O’Donnell. The supernatural series had Brown’s character’s body possessed by a returning soul. The series centered around a secret society known as Qui Reverti, whose members could return as souls to inhabit a new body.
Brown’s O’Donnell’s character becomes a focus in the series when Marcus Fox, a serial killer, returns to take possession of her body. Madison O’Donnell’s soul struggles with Marcus Fox to retain her body. Despite positive ratings from audiences, Intruders was canceled after the first season. Its 8-episode season is a must-watch for Millie Bobby Brown fans who haven’t seen her in action at an early age.
Stranger Things
The Netflix fiction horror drama series Stranger Things has been Millie Bobby Brown’s biggest role in movies and TV shows. Although Brown was initially cast in an undisclosed role when casting began, she had become one of the series’ most iconic characters. Brown is cast as Eleven/Jane Hopper. Set in the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, Eleven was one of Dr. Martin Brenner’s subjects from Hawkins National Laboratory. Brown, a central character in the series, has appeared in all four released seasons of Stranger Things.
Eleven has telepathic and psychokinetic abilities. Most of Stranger Things season 1 focused on her escape from Hawkins National Laboratory. Eleven was later adopted by the Chief of Hawkins Police Department, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and renamed Jane Hopper. Brown’s performance in Stranger Things has earned her most of her accolades and recognition. She received her first Primetime Emmy Awards nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Although she didn’t win either nomination, Brown was again nominated in the same category the following year.
With five Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, Millie Bobby Brown won her first SAG Awards in 2017 in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. In the same 2017, Brown won Best TV Actress at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, Best Dramatic TV Performance at the IGN People’s Choice Award, Best Performance in a Show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Best Younger Actor in a Television Series at the Saturn Awards. Brown has also received nominations from miscellaneous award associations, including Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and Young Artist Awards.
Godzilla Films
Besides being cast as the narrator in the “Chorus of the Cosmos” segment of Spheres: Songs of Spacetime (2018), Millie Bobby Brown made her first movie appearance in 2019. Brown was cast in a supporting role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) as Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) and Dr. Emma Russell’s (Vera Farmiga) 12-year-old daughter, Madison Russell. Although the movie was the third in the MonsterVerse, overall, it was the 35th movie in the Godzilla franchise. Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a box office disappointment when marketing cost is factored in. Although it grossed $387.3 million at the Box Office, with a production budget of $170–200 million, marketing costs rose to as high as $100–150 million.
However, its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), fared a lot better at the Box Office despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Millie Bobby Brown reprised her role as Madison Russell in a lead role. Her character, who has grown since the events of the last movie, becomes the advocate for Godzilla. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), produced at $155–200 million, grossed $470.1 million at the Box Office and broke even. It was the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2021. Brown was nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for her performance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters at the Saturn Awards in 2019.
Enola Holmes Films
Between the release of Millie Bobby Brown’s two Godzilla movies, Brown played the title character in Netflix’s Enola Holmes. With the success of Enola Holmes, it’s unsurprising it’s one of Millie Bobby Brown’s most iconic roles in movies and TV shows. The movie was adapted from Nancy Springer’s young adult fiction series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Enola Holmes is the youngest child in the famous Holmes family and the sister of the renowned private detective Sherlock Holmes. Audiences who missed her performance in Stranger Things caught up with her talent in the Enola Holmes films.
With Enola Holmes‘ release on September 23, 2020, it quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films. A sequel, Enola Holmes 2, was released two years later in 2022. Like its predecessor, Enola Holmes 2 received positive reviews and top Netflix viewership in more than 90 countries. For her performance as Enola Holmes in both movies, Millie Bobby Brown won Favorite Movie Actress twice at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2021 and 2023. If you enjoyed reading about Millie Bobby Brown’s iconic roles in movies and TV, read 6 Movies and TV Shows You Forgot Rihanna Was In.
