The Oscars stand as the pinnacle of success in the movie industry, renowned as the most prestigious awards ceremony that celebrates excellence in filmmaking. While seen as the ultimate recognition of talent and achievement, the Oscars have been critiqued for their tendency to favour dramatic movies over other genres. Each year, the nominees are widely praised by critics, yet there are always one or two films that stand out as clear frontrunners for the coveted Best Picture award.
However, the unpredictability of the Oscars keeps the industry on its toes, as every so often, a more obscure or unexpected film takes home the top prize, shocking audiences and challenging the status quo of expectations. This element of surprise adds an exciting and unpredictable touch to the ceremony, showcasing the diversity and creativity within the world of cinema. So, here are 5 best picture Oscar winners that shocked the industry.
5. ‘Moonlight’ in 2017
The 2017 Academy Awards ceremony will forever be etched in the annals of history as one of the most talked-about and memorable events of all time. With the highly acclaimed and widely favoured film La La Land seemingly poised to take home the Best Picture award, the unexpected turn of events took everyone by surprise. In a stunning twist, the small-scale, low-budget movie Moonlight emerged as the true victor, dethroning the presumed frontrunner. However, the shock factor didn’t end there.
By the end of the evening, the pinnacle moment arrived – the announcement of Best Picture. However, the presenter inadvertently declared La La Land as the winner, causing jubilation and celebration to ensue. Then, in a bizarre turn of events, it was revealed that a monumental envelope mix-up had occurred, resulting in the rightful award being handed to the astonished Moonlight team.
4. ‘Green Book’ in 2019
Green Book is a compelling and heartwarming film that tells the true story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer, Tony Lip, who becomes the driver and bodyguard for renowned African-American pianist, Dr. Don Shirley, on a concert tour through the racially segregated South in the 1960s. Directed by Peter Farrelly, known for his previous work in raucous and irreverent comedies, Green Book marked a significant departure from his usual comedic genre. Despite this shift, the film garnered immense critical acclaim for its poignant storytelling, strong performances, and messages of unity and friendship.
Leading up to the Oscars, however, the black-and-white foreign language film Roma was heavily favoured for Best Picture. Yet, a hint of snobbery surrounding films released on streaming platforms, particularly Netflix, seemed to be circulating within Hollywood. This bias may have ultimately worked against Roma, allowing Green Book to emerge as the surprise victor.
3. ‘Shakespeare In Love’ in 1999
In 1999, the Oscars once again demonstrated their penchant for favouring dramatic films, particularly war movies, with Saving Private Ryan earning critical acclaim and dominating the box office. Steven Spielberg‘s iconic masterpiece received an impressive 11 nominations, positioning it as the frontrunner for the prestigious Best Picture award. However, to the shock of many, the award ultimately went to the unexpected romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love, marking a significant upset in the industry. The surprising victory of Shakespeare in Love over the widely praised Saving Private Ryan sent shockwaves through Hollywood and left audiences and critics alike baffled by the unexpected turn of events.
2. ‘Birdman’ in 2015
The year 2014 was a remarkable one for dramatic films, with a plethora of exceptional movies vying for the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars. Among the standout contenders was Richard Linklater‘s groundbreaking Boyhood, a cinematic feat that followed the life of a boy over 12 years, capturing the essence of growing up in a unique and profound way. With its innovative approach and universal themes, Boyhood emerged as the frontrunner for Best Picture. It was also one of a kind in its process, as Linklater actually filmed the movie over a 12 year period using the same actors.
However, to the surprise of many, Birdman took home the top prize, leaving moviegoers and critics stunned by its unexpected triumph. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman stunned and enthralled Hollywood with its audacious storytelling and innovative filmmaking, incorporating elements of magical realism. The film’s success at the Oscars was largely attributed to Michael Keaton‘s powerhouse performance and his triumphant return to the spotlight, which was echoed in his character. This only solidified Birdman as a true dark horse in the Best Picture race. While both Boyhood and Birdman were lauded for their artistic merits, Birdman‘s victory showcased the Academy’s readiness to embrace bold and unconventional filmmaking.
1. ‘Crash’ in 2006
In 2004, Crash made a significant impact in the cinematic world with its powerful and thought-provoking storytelling. The movie revolves around the lives of several diverse characters in Los Angeles whose lives intersect in unexpected and often confronting ways. These intertwining stories explore themes of racial tension, prejudice, and societal issues. Despite its critical acclaim and bold narrative, Crash stood out as one of the biggest surprise winners of the Best Picture award in Oscars history.
The film’s victory came as a shock to many. The main reason for this was the fact that Brokeback Mountain seemed dead set to take home the top prize. To that, the unexpected triumph of Crash over Brokeback Mountain led to much debate and controversy. In fact, even the filmmaker behind Crash, Paul Haggis, expressed doubts about the film’s win, acknowledging in an interview with HitFix that he did not believe it was the finest work of that year, stating, “Was it the best film of the year? I don’t think so.” Want to read about more Oscar shocks? Here are 5 action movies that made it to the Oscars.
