Rick Hoffman may not be a leading man actor, but his intense, in-depth performances easily stand him out from others. Whether it’s a few minutes of screen time or an extended supporting role, Hoffman is always a delight to watch. Interestingly, as of 2000, Rick Hoffman was still waiting tables in New York City and hoping for a big break.
Although his lead role in The $treet (2000) was short-lived after the show was canceled, it was the needed breakout for his career. Over the years, Hoffman has raked up credits in film and television. However, he’s mostly known for his noteworthy performances on television. Appreciating his growth as an actor, these are the 7 best performances in movies and TV shows.
The Bernie Mac Show (2002–2005)
Before landing a recurring role playing Jerry Best on Fox’s sitcom The Bernie Mac Show, Rick Hoffman starred in two canceled TV shows. He played Freddie Sacker in The $treet (2000) and Terry Loomis in the ABC legal drama Philly (2001–2002). Rick Hoffman’s character in The Bernie Mac Show was Bernie Mac’s manager. Hoffman appeared in 10 episodes of the show from 2002 to 2005.
Hostel (2005)
Director Eli Roth‘s horror film Hostel was one of the 2005 greatest horror movies. With Roth known for his love for producing horror/slasher, having Quentin Tarantino as one of the film’s executive producers gave credence to its gory scenes. Rick Hoffman was cast in a minor role as The American Client. His screen time would be nowhere more than seven minutes. However, Hoffman’s performance in these few minutes left a lasting impression in the minds of critics and audiences.
Jake in Progress (2005–2006)
Rick Hoffman was part of the main cast of the ABC sitcom Jake in Progress. However, he was cast in a supporting role as Patrick Van Dorn. The character was supposedly a performance artist who shows up at the weirdest and strangest of times. As part of the main cast, Hoffman made an appearance in 20 of Jake in Progress‘ 21 episodes. Hoffman starred alongside John Stamos, who played the titular character Jake Phillips, actress Wendie Malick ( who played Naomi Clark), and actor Ian Gomez who played Jake Phillips’s best friend, Adrian.
Samantha Who? (2007–2009)
The Christina Applegate-led sitcom, Samantha Who?, aired from October 15, 2007, to July 23, 2009. Rick Hoffman played the recurring character, Chase Chapman. The character is the co-owner of Chapman and Funk and Samantha Neely’s former boss. Chase Chapman is Melissa McCarthy‘s character, Dana’s (Samantha’s needy but well-meaning childhood best friend), boyfriend. Hoffman’s character appears in 9 episodes across the series’ 2 seasons.
Suits (2011–2019)
The legal drama TV series Suits has been Rick Hoffman’s biggest role in television since his acting career began in 1997. A recognizable character in the series, Hoffman played the self-serving Louis Marlowe Litt. At the start of the series, Louis Marlowe Litt is introduced as a junior partner at Pearson Hardman. He maneuvers and manipulates his way into becoming a name partner in season 4. Despite his self-serving ways, Louis Marlowe Litt strongly cares for the firm’s and its associates’ success. Although they later become best friends, he had a rivalry with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) at the start of the series. Rick Hoffman appeared in all 134 episodes of Suits across its 9 seasons.
Billions (2020)
Besides its last season, Billions enjoyed high ratings throughout its run. Rick Hoffman joined the TV series in season 5, playing Dr. Swerdlow. His character only appeared in the season and was known for his unorthodox medical practice methods. Rick Hoffman’s time on Billions was short, having only appeared in 6 episodes. Billions received several nominations at the Satellite Awards across the years it aired on television, finally securing a win in 2023 for Best Television Series – Drama.
Thanksgiving (2023)
Until 2023, Rick Hoffman’s last starring role in a feature film was in 2014. He returned to the big screen in 2023, playing Thomas Wright in Eli Roth’s slasher film Thanksgiving. Although not a lead role, Rick Hoffman plays the lead character’s father, Jessica Wright (Nell Verlaque). Thomas Wright is the owner of the local RightMart superstore, where some of the town’s folk were killed during a Black Friday stampede. Thanksgiving (2023) also starred notable actors like Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, and Gina Gershon. After his performance in Thanksgiving, Rick Hoffman will next star as Benson in an upcoming action movie London Calling.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!