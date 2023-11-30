Master of Horror: Meet the Cast of Eli Roth’s 2023 Thanksgiving Movie

Eli Roth has unarguably etched his name as one of this generation’s greatest horror film directors with his 2023 slasher masterpiece Thanksgiving. In an era where slasher films have strayed heavily into comedy, Roth returns to its true nature with Thanksgiving. With a screenplay from Jeff Rendell, Thanksgiving is adapted from the 2007 fictitious movie trailer Roth did for the Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino-directed Grindhouse (2007).
So far, critical and audience reviews for Thanksgiving have mostly been positive. With Roth’s reputation for writing and directing splatter films, Thanksgiving delivers all the slasher gore and plot to keep viewers glued to their seats. Released theatrically on November 17, 2023, Thanksgiving is Roth’s perfect post-Halloween gift to horror fans. These are the top cast members of the 2023 Thanksgiving movie.
Patrick Dempsey as Sheriff Eric Newlon
Emmy-nominated actor and racing driver Patrick Dempsey plays Eric Newlon, Plymouth, Massachusetts’ Sheriff. Although introduced as a supporting character, Sheriff Eric Newlon is later revealed to hold secrets that’ll bring the town of Plymouth to its knees. Patrick Dempsey is popularly known for playing Dr. Derek Shepherd in 12 seasons of the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. In recent times, Dempsey plays Dominic Morgan in Sky Atlantic’s financial thriller Devils. In film, his most recent credits include Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), Disenchanted (2022), and Ferrari (2023).
Nell Verlaque as Jessica
Actress Nell Verlaque landed her first lead role when she was cast as Thanksgiving‘s main protagonist, Jessica Wright. In the movie, Her father owns RightMart superstore, which organizes a yearly Black Friday sale. With a crowd gathering outside in preparation for the store’s Black Friday sales to begin, Jessica decides to let five of her friends in through a side door. However, their entrance does not go unnoticed, as the crowd breaks decorum to force their way in. This led to a stampede, resulting in several deaths and injuries. This unseemingly accidental act becomes the basis for which the John Carver mask-wearing killer seeks revenge. Although Nell Verlaque’s acting career began in 2017, besides Thanksgiving (2023), her most notable on-screen performance was playing Louise Gruzinsky on the Disney+ sports comedy-drama Big Shot (2021–2022).
Addison Rae as Gabby
Famous TikTok-er Addison Rae plays one of Jessica Wright’s friends, Gabby. The character is one of Jessica’s five friends allowed early access into the RightMart superstore. When the killer begins killing people in Plymouth, she’s one of the names on the killer’s Thanksgiving table. Thanksgiving (2023) is Addison Rae’s second feature film (excluding the dub voice role in Spy Cat) after playing Padgett Sawyer in He’s All That (2021). Besides her acting credits, Rae is currently the fourth most-followed individual on TikTok, with over 88 million followers.
Jalen Thomas Brooks as Bobby
Bobby is one of Jessica Wright’s friends and was also her boyfriend at the time of the RightMart superstore stampede in 2022. During the stampede, Bobby broke his arm. It is later revealed he broke up with Jessica and left Plymouth. However, he returned to assist his uncle, which also makes him a target of the John Carver mask-wearing killer. Jalen Thomas Brooks was cast as Bobby, with Thanksgiving being his feature film debut. Brooks is known for his recurring roles in ABC’s Rebel (2021) and TNT’s Animal Kingdom (2021). He currently plays Colton Davidson in a recurring role in The CW’s action crime drama Walker.
Milo Manheim as Ryan
Milo Manheim was cast as Ryan, Jessica Wright’s new boyfriend in Thanksgiving. After Bobby leaves town and breaks up with Jessica, Ryan is introduced as her boyfriend for the 2023 Thanksgiving. Initially, Ryan is threatened by Bobby’s return to Plymouth. As not part of the initial group of friends who caused the RightMart superstore stampede, Manheim’s character survives the killer’s attacks. Milo Manheim is known for playing Zed on Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies (2018) and its two sequels. In 2023, he starred in two other films, Prom Pact and Journey to Bethlehem.
Rick Hoffman as Thomas Wright
Actor Rick Hoffman is popularly known for his comedic roles. In Thanksgiving (2023), he’s cast as Thomas Wright, the father of Jessica Wright and the owner of the RightMart superstore. Rick Hoffman is known for his roles in The Bernie Mac Show (2002–2005), Jake in Progress (2005–2006), Samantha Who? (2007–2009), Suits (2011–2019), and Billions (2020).
Gina Gershon as Amanda Collins
Gina Gershon‘s character may have been killed off quite early in the film, but the character is revealed to hold much significance. Gershon plays Amanda Collins, wife of RightMart superstore’s store manager Mitch Collins (Ty Olsson). Amanda is one of several Plymouth residents killed during the Black Friday stampede. Gina Gershon has had an extensive career in film and television. She’s known for her roles in Showgirls (1995), Face/Off (1997), P.S. I Love You (2007), and Killer Joe (2011). In television, she had starring roles in Snoops (1999–2000), Ugly Betty (2006–2007), Rescue Me (2007–2009), Cleaners (2013–2014), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2017). Gina Gershon’s most recent roles before Thanksgiving (2023) include Riverdale (2018–2019) and New Amsterdam (2020–2021).
