Why is New Amsterdam ending? It is the question of the year following the 2022 announcement that the fifth season of the hit medical drama would also be its last season. Fans are discouraged, especially considering the abrupt cancellation and announcement that this show is ending comes with the news that it is ending early. The fifth and final season of New Amsterdam is not going to last until May, when most shows end for the season. It’s being given a short final season – only 13 episodes –and the series finale date is in January 2023. Why is New Amsterdam ending? Simply put, the show was canceled, and that’s why it’s ending. However, fans want more.
Why is New Amsterdam Ending?
Ratings. The show is not doing badly, per se. However, shows need to make a lot of money for a network to continue its run. The show was canceled because ratings did not justify the filming of this show. It’s got a solid 7 million people viewing it, but that is across all the platforms it’s being shown. Additionally, it’s the ninth highest-rated show on NBC right now, which is not a really great place to be.
Ratings are important for a reason. If the show is not getting enough good ratings, it’s not making enough money. Depending on how much the show costs to run, the ratings might seem good or bad for one show and not for another. New Amsterdam is a medical drama, and it’s notoriously expensive to make a show like this one. With COVID protocols changing things so much over the past few years, shows are more expensive to make these days.
Ryan Eggold is Not Looking Forward to Ending the Show
While the talented actor, Ryan Eggold, knows that all good things come to an end, he also knows that that doesn’t make things less terrifying and sad. He is the guy who has led this show from start to finish since day one, and he is good at what he does. He’s made great friendships with his coworkers and the people who work on the set, and he’s going to miss his days as Max.
“I don’t think it’ll hit me until a month or three months or a year from now. I think what I’ll appreciate most is just the people. Our crew who works so incredibly hard day in and day out to make this show and tell these stories. And the family that we’ve become, from making jokes in the morning to sharing coffee to being exhausted one day falling asleep on one of these hospital beds here on set,” he said. He’s emotional about it, and no one blames him.
What is the Final Air Date?
Now that fans know the show is coming to an end, it does get a little worse. The final season is only 13 episodes, and the show has already been back for months. It’s also off the air for the holidays, and only a few more episodes are left. Sadly, the show is currently on hiatus, which means no one is seeing any new episodes for the moment. Since the announcement that the fifth season is the final season, the show has also already shown ten new episodes. What does this mean for the show? It means the show is only coming back for three more.
You can watch the first of the final three episodes on January 3, 2023, when the show returns from its hiatus. The final episode airs on January 17, 2023. The only good news about that for fans is the final episode is longer than the rest. Rather than running for an hour, the final episode will run for two hours. This is great news for fans who want to have a little extra from the show.
What Will Everyone Do Next?
With the medical drama world being turned upside down all of a sudden, what will fans do? In addition to New Amsterdam ending in just under two months, the fact of the matter is that Dr. Meredith Grey is leaving Grey’s Anatomy after nearly 20 seasons. Grey is the main character. She’s the title of the show. She’s the reason for the show, and Ellen Pompeo recently announced she’s headed out. Now that two of our favorite medical dramas are either coming to an end or losing such an integral part, what will people do? We have no idea. But we do hope that the networks come up with something new and amazing for us in 2023 to make up for our lost shows.