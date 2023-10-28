Top 5 Racing Movies to Watch Before the Release of Ferrari

Michael Mann’s star-studded Ferrari will land on cinemas in December 2023. The biopic focuses on a tumultuous time in Enzo Ferrari‘s life in the summer of 1957, with his auto empire in crisis and his marriage on shaky grounds. From the official trailer, it’s shaping up to be a dazzling, action-packed experience.
However, for those feeling impatient ahead of its release, there are heaps of racing movies to watch in the meantime. Although some of the film’s in this list aren’t fully-fledged racing movies, they all feature some of most impressive racing scenes in cinema history. So, here’s the top 5 racing movies to watch before the release of Michael Mann’s Ferrari.
5. Logan Lucky
Logan Lucky is a thrilling crime-comedy directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. The story follows the Logan siblings, Jimmy and Clyde (Adam Driver and Channing Tatum), who are down-on-their-luck and plan a heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte. This star-studded film features an impressive supporting cast including Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes, and Hilary Swank. As the two brothers attempt to carry out their plan, they face unexpected challenges and obstacles, with often hilarious consequences. The film seamlessly balances humorous and dramatic moments with thrilling racing sequences. With witty writing and brilliant performances, Logan Lucky is a must-watch for fans of crime caper movies and exhilarating chase scenes.
4. Le Mans
Le Mans is a 1971 racing movie starring Steve McQueen as a Le Mans driver, Michael Delaney. The movie is set during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and follows Delaney as he competes against his rival, Erich Stahler. However, Delaney’s job is made difficult as he battles with the death of a fellow driver from a previous race. The plot focuses on the tension between the two drivers as they battle it out on the track while Delaney struggles to cope with the trauma of the accident. Despite being well-received upon its release, Le Mans is one of the most underrated racing movies in cinema. It is a gripping and emotional tale that showcases McQueen’s talents as an actor and driver. However, the movie has not been considered as iconic as it deserves to be, which is a shame considering it is truly a masterful racing movie.
3. Drive
Drive is an intense crime thriller that stars Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver for robberies. The movie follows the Driver as he gets involved in a heist gone wrong. To that, he soon finds himself in an intense struggle to protect the woman and child he has become close to. Since its release in 2011, Drive has become a cult movie renowned for its unique blend of dark, gritty crime and thrilling driving scenes. Furthermore, the film’s diverse soundtrack has also become iconic. Although the movie is known for its intense violence, it is the driving scenes that really captivated audiences.
2. Rush
Rush is a blaockbuster sports drama from acclaimed filmmaker, Ron Howard. The film follows the true story of the legendary rivalry between Formula One racers James Hunt and Niki Lauda during the 1976 racing season. Rush was hailed for its gripping and authentic racing scenes, which brought the intensity of the sport to life like never before.
As the plot unfolds, the dynamic between the two racers becomes more intense as they push themselves and their cars to the limit in the ultimate quest for victory. The film expertly captures the excitement, danger, and glamour of Formula One racing, making it a must-see for any Formula One fan. What’s more, the film’s undeniable success earned it several accolades, including a BAFTA for Best Editing.
1. Ford v Ferrari
Ford v Ferrari is a Hollywood blockbuster movie from 2019 that depicts the rivalry between Ford Motor Company and Ferrari during the 1960s. The film revolves around American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who got into a deal with Ford to design a car capable of winning the prestigious Le Mans race against Ferrari, who had dominated it for years. However, it was Christian Bale who stole the show with his phenomenal performance as the impulsive but brilliant race car driver Ken Miles, who Shelby chose to drive his car to victory, despite Ford’s management being skeptical of Miles’s rough persona.
Bale’s portrayal of Miles was raw, intense, and truly immersive, and the audience couldn’t help but root for him to triumph against all challenges. Overall, Ford v Ferrari is an engaging, thrilling, and emotional ride. Thanks to its frenetic racing scenes, it deservedly won an Academy Award for Best Film Editing in 2020.