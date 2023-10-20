Michael Mann is one of the most renowned filmmakers of all time. His eclectic career has seen him deliver classic movies like Thief, Heat, and The Insider. He has been nominated for four Academy Awards and his movies continue to appeal to large audiences.
While many filmmakers of his stature reel out movie after movie, Michael Mann has only released 12 feature films across nearly 5 decades in cinema. However, each of these projects serve as passion projects for Mann. With that said, his next passion project Ferrari will hit movie theaters later this year. So, here’s everything we know about Michael Mann’s Ferrari.
The Plot and True Story Behind Michael Mann’s Ferrari
Born on February 18, 1898, in Modena, Italy, Enzo Ferrari was a renowned Italian racecar driver, entrepreneur, and founder of Ferrari, a luxury sports car manufacturer. After serving in World War I, he began his racing career in 1919. By the mid-1930s, he became a prominent figure in the racing world as a racecar driver and team manager. Ferrari established the Scuderia Ferrari racing team in 1929, and his team went on to dominate the Grand Prix circuit in the 1950s and 1960s. He poured his passion and knowledge into every car model that rolled out of his factory.
Instead of following the traditional biopic format, Michael Mann’s Ferrari will focus on a specific time in Enzo Ferrari’s life. The story takes place in the summer of 1957, when Enzo Ferrari is facing financial difficulties. As his drivers prepare to compete in the Mille Miglia, a perilous 1,000-mile race across Italy, they push themselves to the limit to meet Enzo’s rigorous demands. One quick look at the official trailer for Michael Mann’s Ferrari showcases what promises to be some of the most dazzling racing sequences caught on film. Mann is no stranger to such action-packed scenes. Furthermore, he has directed heaps of Hollywood talents to Oscar-nominated glory.
Unveiling the Star-studded Cast of Ferrari
Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari
Adam Driver is one of the finest thespians to emerge in the last decade. He has a penchant for immersing himself into every role he takes on and has two Oscar nominations to show for it. Furthermore, he is no stranger to playing real life figures. In 2021, he portrayed Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott‘s biopic, House of Gucci. In Ferrari, Driver will take on the lead role of Enzo Ferrari. If he delivers the same level of intensity and immersion to the role as he did for House of Gucci, it’s highly possible he could land his third Oscar nomination come 2024.
Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari
Penélope Cruz is a Spanish actress who has won numerous awards for her extraordinary performances in cinema. She has worked in several Hollywood and European films and is known for her versatility as an actress. Cruz’s most well-known roles in cinema include her performance in Volver by Pedro Almodóvar, for which she won Best Actress at Cannes Film Festival. She also gained widespread acclaim for her role as Maria Elena in Woody Allen‘s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
In Ferrari, Cruz will play Enzo’s wife, Laura Ferrari. A key backstory to the movie will be the heartache the married couple suffer after the death of their son. Furthermore, Enzo’s infidelity will likely be explored in the movie, as the film is set within the time period that it was revealed publically. When speaking with Variety about the film, Michael Mann praised Cruz for her performance, saying, “Penélope connected with Laura on almost a primordial level from the first day.”
Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi
Patrick Dempsey was born on January 13, 1966, in Lewiston, Maine. He is an American actor who rose to fame in the 1990s. Dempsey is best known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd in the popular medical drama television series Grey’s Anatomy, which he played from 2005 to 2015. However, his role in Ferrari is one he was born to play. To expand, Dempsey is actually a trained race car driver. In Ferrari, he will play race car legend, Piero Taruffi, an Italian driver who raced in Formula One from 1950 to 1956.
Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins
Jack O’Connell is one of the finest acting talents to come out of England in the last few decades. He rose to fame in the UK after starring as James Cook in the teen drama series, Skins. From here, he has continued to branch out into an eclectic array of roles. In 2014, O’Connell crossed over to Hollywood, playing real life figure, Louis Zamperini in Angelina Jolie’s epic biopic, Unbroken. In Michael Mann’s Ferrari, O’Connell will take on the role of Peter Collins, an iconic British racing driver who was killed in the 1958 German Grand Prix.
Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi
Shailene Woodley is a talented American actress who gained widespread attention after her performance in the heart-wrenching drama film, The Fault in Our Stars. She had previously gained recognition for her appearances on television shows such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Big Little Lies. However, it was her role as the cancer-stricken teenager, Hazel Grace Lancaster, that brought her into the spotlight. Since then, Woodley has continued to make waves in Hollywood with a range of diverse roles in films such as Divergent, The Spectacular Now, and Adrift. In Ferrari, Woodley will take on the role of Enzo Ferrari’s longtime mistress, Lina Lardi. Lina was the mother of Enzo’s sole surviving son, Piero Ferrari.
When Will Michael Mann’s Ferrari Be Released?
Ferrari had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, 2023. The film will hit U.S movies theaters on December 26, 2023. In the UK, Ferrari will land in theaters on December 29. Furthermore, it will later be available to watch on Sky and the digital streamer NOW.