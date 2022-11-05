5 Villains That Might be Interesting for a Fantastic Four Movie

It needs to be stated, again, that the Fantastic Four is a seriously needed movie for the MCU, and as of now, it would appear that things are rolling, but not quite as quickly as fans might like. One thing that’s uncertain this time is who the main villain is going to be since it doesn’t appear that Doctor Doom is the frontrunner for the role, even though he’s been one of the team’s most effective villains for decades.
That upside is that the Fantastic Four have had quite a few enemies over the years, and like most heroes, they’ve even encountered other enemies that are typically seen fighting other superheroes. As the first power family of the Marvel Universe, the FF has taken on all types of threats, and one might even think that Galactus should be on the list. But since a movie has already been made featuring the Silver Surfer, it’s fair to think that the eater of worlds would be left out for now, at least until another MCU project comes along that would make use of him.
Here are five villains that should be considered for a Fantastic Four movie.
5. The Beyonder
The Beyonder is kind of a quandary since his power levels are off the chart, and he’s one of the characters in the Marvel Universe that can do pretty much anything on a whim. In a big way, this character has to be convinced that he really wants to lose so that it will happen.
But throughout the history of the Marvel Universe, it’s been established that there are ways to take care of the Beyonder and that he’s not the only one of his kind. Pitting this character against the intellect of Reed Richards would be interesting, though, since the rest of the team would have their roles, but it’s very easy to think that they wouldn’t be quite as effective.
4. Molecule Man
The Molecule Man, Owen Reece, is a largely unknown character that would likely be best known by comic book fans since he hasn’t appeared in movies or on any streaming shows as of yet. Bringing this character onto the big screen for a debut might not be the most popular idea yet, especially since it’s been established that Owen is not a genius and is not even close to being on the same level as one of the smartest men in the Marvel Universe. But his ability to change and shift the molecular structure of reality might be enough to pin him as a great villain for the FF to take on, perhaps with another villain to add to the mix.
3. Annihilus
Despite looking like a big bug with wings, Annihilus is still a formidable opponent since he’s strong, fairly intelligent, and extremely durable. He’s taken on heroes such as the Hulk and Nova and held his own for a while, and more than that, he can’t die. Well, he does die, but not long after he does, Annihilus resurrects and is back at it again.
This is the kind of villain that would be interesting to see taking on the Human Torch and the Thing while the Invisible Woman would be doing what she could to contain the creature while Reed would be figuring out a way to send Annihilus back to the Negative Zone.
2. Mole Man
The Mole Man is kind of a surprising villain, given that he doesn’t look like much, but he’s actually quite intelligent and strong, and he has the type of fighting capability that can help him match up with a lot of skilled heroes. Not only that, but his mastery over the creatures known as the Moloids, as well as several subterranean creatures that come at his beck and call, gives him an army to call upon when he needs it, and he usually finds the need for it. He’s actually one of the earliest villains that the FF dealt with back in the day, and he’s proven to be a lot to handle. It might be a lot of work to bring him in, but it would be worth it.
1. Super Skrull
This one might be dicey simply because the Skrulls have already been brought into the MCU. However, it might be kind of interesting to see this character enter the MCU and give the FF a serious run for their money since a villain that has every power that the team has could make for a special effects experience that would be amazing, to say the least.
This effect was actually attempted in the Rise of the Silver Surfer, but using Johnny instead as the Surfer’s effect upon him made it possible for the Human Torch to absorb the powers of his teammates and share them. But an alien shapeshifter that could utilize the powers of every FF member would be uniquely challenging.