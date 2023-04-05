Bob Odenkirk is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and film director. A man of many talents, Odenkirk Has shown he’s got the acting range and versatility to be rated as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Movie audiences see him go from playing a self-centered, con-loving lawyer in Breaking Bad to a former government assassin in Nobody (2021).
Born Robert John Odenkirk on October 22, 1962, in Berwyn, Illinois, Odenkirk is famously known by TV audiences as Saul Goodman – a character he played in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Since playing the character, Odenkirk’s status has risen more than ever before. To an actor who has given his all to the growth of his career and television, here are 8 things you didn’t know about Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk.
1. The TV Shows You Know Bob Odenkirk From
A quick look at Bob Odenkirk’s filmography shows he has had an impressive career in television. Although his television debut was in 1987, and he has appeared in several television productions, Odenkirk became a household name when he was cast to play Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Although showrunner Vince Gilligan intended to give him a minor role, Odenkirk’s portrayal of the character soon made him one of the show’s audience favorites.
Odenkirk’s success on the show led to the creation of a spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul, with a focus on the life of the character. He’s also known for his appearance on the Netflix sketch show W/ Bob & David, which Odenkirk did with fellow comic and friend David Cross. Recently, Odenkirk was cast in the lead role as William Henry Devereaux, Jr. in the AMC black comedy Lucky Hank. The show premiered on March 19, 2023.
2. Bob Odenkirk’s Early Career With SNL
Since he was a young boy, Bob Odenkirk had always had a thing for sketch comedy. After honing his skills and studying under Del Close, Odenkirk met Robert Smigel at the Players Workshop. The relationship will help secure him a place on Saturday Night Live. Odenkirk became a writer at SNL in 1987. During his time on SNL, Odenkirk is credited with creating the Matt Foley character for Chris Farley. Odenkirk finally left the show in 1991 after appearing in 13 episodes.
3. Bob Odenkirk Was On More Sketch Comedy & Late-Night Shows Than You Think
As a talented sketch comedy writer, Bob Odenkirk was hired on several TV shows. A year after he left Saturday Night Live, Odenkirk was hired as a writer on The Dennis Miller Show in 1992. In the same 1992, Odenkirk joined The Ben Stiller Show as a writer and also appeared in 13 episodes. Odenkirk was a guest star as Elmer on The Jackie Thomas Show in 1993.
Between 1993 and 1998, Odenkirk was on four different shows. He played Steve Grant on 11 episodes of The Larry Sanders Show, played different roles on 30 episodes of Mr. Show with Bob and David, and was a writer in Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Dana Carvey Show. Odenkirk’s post-1998 show jobs include The Andy Dick Show, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
4. Other TV Shows Bob Odenkirk Was In
Besides appearing in sketch comedy, late-night shows, and his career-changing shows, Bob Odenkirk has been on several others. In two season episodes, Odenkirk played Scott Preman in Everybody Loves Raymond. He played Arthur Hobbs in 8 episodes of How I Met Your Mother from 2008 to 2012. Also, Odenkirk did 6 episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang!, Fargo (2014), and Mom (2021).
5. The Nominations & Awards Bob Odenkirk Has Received
Throughout Bob Odenkirk’s acting career, spanning over 35 years, the actor has received numerous award nominations and wins. Although Odenkirk is yet to receive an Oscar nomination, he has been nominated five times at the Golden Globes Awards. For his amazing sketch comedy writing skills and performance in Better Call Saul, Odenkirk has received 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. However, he has only won twice, in 1989 and 1993. At the SAG Awards, Odenkirk has only won one of his six nominations.
6. Other Movies Bob Odenkirk Was In
Bob Odenkirk is easily recognizable from the 2021 action thriller Nobody. He played the movie’s main character Hutch Mansell. The movie was a commercial hit with mostly positive reviews. It earned $57.5 million in a $16 million budget. While it may be his most popular movie in the last decade, Odenkirk has appeared in several others.
Odenkirk made his film debut in 1993 as a Concert Nerd in the comedy sequel Wayne’s World 2. In 1995, Odenkirk was cast as Steven’s brother in The Cable Guy, starring Jim Carrey. He was a voice cast in Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), Jim Treacher in The Brothers Solomon (2007), the voice of Winston Deavor in Incredibles 2, and Father Robert March in the coming-of-age period drama Little Women (2019).
7. Bob Odenkirk Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Like many great actors before him, Bob Odenkirk has received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Odenkirk was awarded the 2,720th star on April 18, 2022. Odenkirk was awarded in the Television category with his star at 1725 Vine Street, in front of The Aster.
8. Bob Odenkirk Has Produced And Directed Several Works On Television
Bob Odenkirk is credited as a producer for at least 20 works in film and television. His first work as an executive producer was the 1996 Mr. Show with Bob and David: Fantastic Newness. Odenkirk produced all 63 episodes of Better Call Saul from 2015 to 2022 and the movie Nobody (2021). Bob Odenkirk is listed as one of the executive producers of his latest series, Lucky Hank.
Read Next: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Independence Day’s Bill Pullman
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!