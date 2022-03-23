10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joey Swoll

If you don’t know the name Joey Swoll, you will shortly. He’s one of the most famous fitness trainers online with millions of followers and likes across social media. He’s been training his clients most of his adult life, and there are few things in life more important to him than his workouts, good health, and being sure that the world around him knows the correct form of all exercises and what it means to be healthy. Here’s what we know about him.
1. He is Not Really Joey Swoll
It’s a cool name that works well with his job as a fitness instructor, but Swoll is not his given last name. We know you must be shocked. His birth name is Joey Sergo. While it’s also a nice name, it doesn’t have quite the ring to it.
2. He is an 80s Kid
He was born in the 80s on January 11, 1983. He just celebrated his last birthday in his 30s, but he certainly is not allowing his age to slow him down or make him think about being anything less than he is. He’s in great shape, and he will continue to be in great shape for the rest of his life.
3. He is from Chicago
He was born and raised just outside of Chicago. It’s a large city with a number of suburbs, and that is where he called himself home most of his life. He didn’t’ get into weightlifting there until he was a bit older, but he had fun growing up in the area nonetheless.
4. He is a Fitness Guru
What he does now is work with clients to make them the best of the best. Are you looking to improve your body? Are you looking to compete in some kind of show? Whatever you want to do with your body, he is there to do with you.
5. He Loves Working Out as Stress Relief
When he first began working out, it was the fact that it was such a great way for him to relieve his stress and focus on things that were not part of his otherwise stressful life. He didn’t like that so many people were without compassion and empathy, and he worked out to work through his own anger over the attitudes and behaviors of others.
6. His Heroes are His Parents
You might think that someone who is so into fitness like this would have a bodybuilder role model and hero, but not Joey. He is and has always loved and thought of his own mom and dad as the heroes in his life. They are the people who did what it took to give a good life to him and his many siblings, and he admires them for all that they did then and all they gave and provided for their kids.
7. He is a Family Man
We don’t even know if he has a family of his own because he is so private, but we do know that he always talks about being a family man. He loves his family, and they come first. His parents and his siblings are everything to him, and he will do anything for them. He works hard to make sure he can provide for them, give back to them, and make sure he can care for anyone who needs it.
8. He is Not Into Toxic Gym Culture
He does not like that phones come into the gym. He does not like it when people film others and criticize them for their work, for their reps, and for what they are doing. They are there working out and making an effort, aren’t they? He wants people to go to the gym, worry about themselves, and not worry about what everyone else is doing while they are there.
9. He Likes People who Mind Their Business
Here’s something that Joey Swoll is not wrong about – mind your own business at the gym. Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing. Put your earbuds in your ears, work out, and move on to the next thing without worrying about anyone else. Everyone who is at the gym working out is doing better than anyone who is not at the gym, and no one should judge.
10. He Has a Huge Audience
Swoll has a large audience thanks to his education, his information, and his knowledge of the gym and everything that it entails. He works hard and does what he can to help educate anyone who follows along. He has millions of followers online, and his advice is priceless.