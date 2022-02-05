10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singh Singha is a man who has made it big in his own country. The Indian star is an actor, a television star, a VJ, and so much more. He’s been in the business for almost two decades, and he is someone who has no intention of slowing down. At the moment, fans are curious to learn more about him outside of his work and his many other appearances on television. What’s he like? When did he get into the business? What is his personal life situation? We’ve done some digging for you.
1. He’s an 80s Kid
Singha was born and raised in India and he was born on March 16, 1983. He was born in a place called Punjab, but he did not spend much of his time there. His father is military, so he spent a lot of time moving around, changing homes, changing schools, and changing the way his life was going on a regular basis.
2. He Attended Many Schools
From kindergarten to your senior year in high school is only 13 years of your life. Many kids attend the ‘same’ schools in the same community and simply move with their friends from elementary to middle to high, but not this young man. He moved around so much that his 13-year school career took him to 9 different educational facilities. That had to be tough on a child.
3. He Graduated College
When he graduated from the Army Public School, he enrolled in college. He attended the University of Dehli. The educational facility goes by a different name now than it did back then. When he was a student, the institution was called the Hansraj College.
4. The Military Was His Plan
Following his college graduation, he did all the tests and the requirements to join the military. His father is a career military man, and it only seemed natural for him to follow in the footsteps of his father. However, that did not pan out for him, and he joined a reality show on MTV called “Roadies,” all because he wanted to win the big prize – a Honda.
5. He Broke Tradition
Something that many people don’t realize is that his decision not to join the military meant breaking six generations of family tradition. His family all served in the military for six generations, and he is the first and only male in the family who did not do that.
6. He Collects
If you want to know what he’s into, it’s comics. He’s a huge comics fan, and he collects things related to that. Some of his favorites include things that are related to Batman and wolverine, to name a few. He has a huge love of the comics, and we imagine this is a love he hopes to pass on to his own children at some point.
7. He is Married
This actor has been married for some time. He and his wife, Priyanka, wed in 2014. They spent three years enjoying their marriage as a couple before they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017. They had a second baby in 2021. They are a happy family of four at the moment, and we don’t know if they have any plans on growing their family with another child.
8. He’s Hosting Shark Tank
Since the show became such a hit in the United States, he’s been hoping a more global version of the show would come to fruition, and he’s been granted that wish. He was tapped to host the first season of the Indian version, and he is more than a little excited about this new role.
9. He is No Longer with Roadies
He’s been part of this show since the year 2003, and he has finally said goodbye. What began as something he thought he might try has turned into something that lasted almost two decades. When he made his final appearance, his fans were saddened. However, this chapter of his own life is done and over with, and he is grown up and ready to move on to bigger, better, different things.
10. He Maintains His Family’s Privacy
One thing we love about this actor is that he is making sure he can maintain some privacy for his family. He has so much to offer them, and their own ability to live their lives without being in the spotlight all the time is one gift he tries to give. They are happy he prefers to keep his private life to himself, though his fans are always left wanting a little more.