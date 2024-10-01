Who Plays Teen in Agatha All Along? Everything to Know About Joe Locke

With his casting as Teen in the Disney+ miniseries Agatha All Along, actor Joe Locke has received wider recognition on a global stage. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boasts of one of cinema’s most loyal and ever-growing fanbase. Since its release, Agatha All Along has attracted generally positive reviews from critics and audiences.
In the miniseries, Joe Locke’s Teen character helps break Agatha Harkness’s (Kathryn Hahn) hex spell placed by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Playing Agatha Harkness’ familiar/assistant, Teen has been the highlight of Joe Locke’s career. With a spellbinding performance, here’s everything to know about Agatha All Along’s Joe Locke.
Joe Locke is a Manx Actor
Joe Locke was born Joseph William Locke in Douglas, Isle of Man, on September 24, 2003. The Manx are a Celtic ethnic group in the Isle of Man. The Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea. It is located between Ireland and Great Britain.
Although the Isle of Man has yet to produce a Hollywood A-lister, several actors born there include Geraldine Somerville (who played Lily Potter in the Harry Potter film series), Jamie Blackley (Adam Wilde in If I Stay), and Samantha Barks (Éponine in Les Misérables). Joe Locke was raised in Manx, attending the local Ballakermeen High School. Locke initially wanted to study politics, history, and English at the University.
He Came Out to His Mother at Age 12
Joe Locke’s upbringing in a close-knit community fostered his creativity and helped shape his identity. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, his experiences have influenced his career choices and public persona. Locke came out at age 12. He not only informed his mother but also shared the revelation on Instagram.
However, he decided against the latter and deleted his Instagram post. Insisting that he wanted to be out to his family, Locke received all the support he could get from his family. It wasn’t until he was 15 that Locke chose to come out and make his sexuality public formally.
Heartstopper Was His Debut Television Role
Joe Locke’s first signing acting opportunity came in 2022 when he was cast as Charlie Spring on Netflix’s British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Heartstopper. Locke portrays the character as a shy, openly gay teenager navigating love and friendship. Alice Oseman created Heartstopper, adapting it from her webcomic and graphic novel. Heartstopper premiered on Netflix on April 22, 2022, and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series follows the heartwarming love story between Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Locke’s performance as Charlie Spring has been praised for its authenticity and emotional depth. It effectively captures the nuances of first love and the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ youth.
Joe Locke Beat 10,000 Actors to Land the Charlie Spring Role
Unarguably a career-defining role, being cast as Charlie Spring ultimately launched his career. It isn’t often actors have their debut role as their breakthrough role. After Netflix joined the project in January 2021, creator and showrunner Alice Oseman chose to have an open casting call. Oseman needed young talents for the show’s main and recurring cast.
The open casting call reportedly attracted over 10,000 people who auditioned through Zoom. Like many young actors who auditioned, Joe Locke had no screen acting experience. The open casting call ran from January to February 2021. Two months later, in April 2021, casting decisions were announced. Joe Locke and Kit Connor were revealed as part of Heartstopper’s main cast during the first round of casting decisions. Locke and Connor’s chemistry was evident when they first met.
Award Nominations Joe Locke Has Received
Joe Locke’s performance and portrayal of Charlie Spring have long resonated with audiences and critics alike. This has earned him widespread acclaim and several award nominations. Unsurprisingly, Heartstopper earned Locke his first-ever award nominations. In 2022, Locke was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance and Rising Star at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards and National Television Awards, respectively. Joe Locke’s first Queerty Award win came in 2023. He won another Queerty Award in 2024. Locke has also received nominations at the Just Jared Jr Fan Awards, Tell-Tale TV Awards, BreakTudo Awards, and National Television Awards, UK.
He’s Also Worked in Theater
Joe Locke also made his theater debut in 2022. He played Noah in the stage production of The Trials, which was performed at London’s not-for-profit theater, Donmar Warehouse. Locke made his Broadway debut in 2024, playing Tobias Ragg in the musical play Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While Joe Locke is a breath of fresh air as Teen in Agatha All Along, actress Aubrey Plaza brings her eccentricities and experience playing a witch.
