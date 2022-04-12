Home
Born and raised in England, Kit Connor has been working hard to become one of the most well-known actors of his generation. So far, I think it’s safe to say that he’s made a good amount of progress. Over the course of his career, he has proven that he has what it takes to play a wide variety of roles and he just keeps getting better with each passing year. Although it’s been about two years since his last on-screen appearance, he’s ready to come back in a major way in 2022. He has a role in an upcoming Netflix original TV series called Heartstopper that is set to premiere on April 22. The series centers around two teenage students at an all-boys school who realize that there may be a little more to their friendship than they thought. The project has the potential to take Kit’s career to the next level, and his fans are really looking forward to it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kit Connor.

1. He Started Acting At 8 Years Old

Kit is only 18 years old, but he’s already been acting for more than half of his life. He got his start when he was just 8 years old and it quickly became clear that he was much more than just another cute kid. Since making his on-screen debut, he has had a consistent presence in the industry.

2. He’s Also a Musician

Acting is what most people know Kit best for, but it certainly isn’t the only creative talent he has. He also plays the piano and the guitar. In 2019, he got the chance to bring both of his passions together when he was cast to play a teenage version of Elton John in the 2019 movie Rocketman.

3. He Is Working on Gaining Behind-the-Scenes Experience

It’s no secret that Kit is a star in front of the camera, but now he’s ready to show the world that he can shine just as bright from the other side. He is in the process of making his debut as a director and producer with an upcoming short film titled Moving. It seems likely that we’ll see him step behind the camera even more in the future.

4. He’s a Dog Person

Sorry to all of the cat lovers out here, but it looks like Kit Connor is a proud dog person. His Instagram profile shows that he appears to have several dogs and he loves spending time with them. Anyone who has ever been a pet parent knows that it is truly one of the best experiences.

5. He Has Theater Experience

Most of Kit’s acting has been done in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only experience he has. Kit has also been involved in the theater world with roles in plays like Welcome Home, Captain Fox! and Fanny & Alexander. Even though his on-screen career has really taken off, it doesn’t appear that he plans to completely step away from the stage.

6. He’s Done Voice Work

Kit’s versatility is one of the most impressive things about him. On top of his live-action work, Kit has also shown that he has what it takes to be a great voice actor. From 2019 to 2020, he voiced Pantalaimon in the TV series His Dark Materials. It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to do more voice projects in the future.

7. He Has A Large Social Media Following

These days, a large social media following is one of the most valuable things a person can have. Being popular online can lead to huge opportunities in real life, and Kit has been fortunate to build a strong online presence. He currently has 124,000 followers on Instagram and that number is only going to grow in the years to come.

8. He Likes His Privacy

There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who love being in the spotlight so much that they’ll do anything to stay there. This includes putting their personal business on display. Kit, however, appears to be someone who prefers his privacy. He hasn’t shared much information about his personal life and he prefers to keep the focus on his work.

9. He Already Has More Than 20 Acting Credits

The resume that Kit has built at 18 is already more impressive than what some actors are able to accomplish during their entire careers. According to his IMDB page, Kit currently has 21 on-screen credits which include Hearstopper. When it’s all said and done, Kit could easily have dozens of additional credits by the end of his career.

10. It’s Unclear If He Has Any Formal Acting Training

Although we know that Kit started his acting journey at a very early age, we weren’t able to find any information on whether he has taken any kind of acting classes or if he’s just been going to auditions. No matter what, though, whatever he’s done has been working well for him.

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.


