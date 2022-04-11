Meet The Cast Of “Heartstopper”

Coming-of-age shows are in again, with TV projects ranging from Baby-Sitters’ Club to Sex Education becoming very popular shows on streaming services. Netflix has seemingly noticed the pattern, which is why they’re set to drop a British coming-of-age romance TV series this month, titled Heartstopper. The show is based on the popular webcomic by Alice Oseman of the same name. Oseman also developed the series for Netflix, which is mighty impressive considering the cartoonist is only in her 20s. The series will be directed by Euros Lyn, who previously worked on shows like Doctor Who, Sherlock, Black Mirror, and Daredevil. Heartstopper will be executive-produced by Euros Lyn, Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. The show is set to feature a complete cast of up-and-coming actors. If you want to learn more about who will be appearing on Heartstopper, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming coming-of-age British TV series Heartstopper.
Joe Locke
Actor Joe Locke will be starring in Heartstopper, playing the role of Charlie Spring. Heartstopper appears to be the actor’s first major project. Collider provides details of what Locke’s role will be like on the show: “The story of Heartstopper centers around Charlie Spring, an openly gay teenager attending an all-boys grammar school. Charlie is anxious and high-strung, but he begins to let go of some of his inhibitions once he develops a friendship with school rugby player, Nick Nelson. Nick is kind, easy-going, and well, straight. Or so Charlie thinks. As Charlie’s feelings for Nick start to grow past just a Platonic friendship, he becomes more and more convinced that their relationship will never be anything more than just being friends.” On his personal Instagram, Joe Locke has been expressing his excitement over Heartstopper via posts and teasers pertaining to the show.
Kit Connor
Kit Connor will be portraying the role of Nick Nelson on Heartstopper. The 18-year-old actor made his film debut in the movie Get Santa, which starred actors Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Warwick Davis, Stephen Graham, and Jodie Whittaker. Since then, he’s worked on Mr. Holmes, The Mercy, Ready Player One, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, and Slaughterhouse Rulez. His most recent film appearances are in the movie Rocketman and Little Joe. On TV, he’s worked on shows like War & Peace, Grantchester, SS-GB, and Grandpa’s Great Escape. Currently, he works on His Dark Materials, providing the voice for Pantalaimon.
William Gao
William Gao has also been listed as a cast member of Heartstopper. He will be playing the role of Tao Xu in the show. According to Fandom.com, Gao is from South Croydon and attended Trinity School. In school, he played the piano and was part of the choir.
Yasmin Finney
Actress Yasmin Finney will be playing the role of Elle Argent in Heartstopper. Like many of her castmates, this show appears to be her first major role. Finney has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram. Of her character Elle Argent, Finney wrote a touching tribute on her Instagram account: “Elle Argent, You have genuinely changed my life & inspired me to be my most authentic self
I wish I had you when I was growing up.”
Corinna Brown
Another newcomer, Corinna Brown will be portraying Tara Jones on Heartstopper. Like her costars, Brown also posts about Heartstopper on IG, with one post introducing her character to her fans.
Kizzy Edgell
Kizzy Edgell will be portraying Darcy Olsson on Heartstopper. Not a lot of information is available on the actress, but her Instagram account boasts more than 35,000 followers.
Sebastian Croft
Actor Sebastian Croft is joining the cast of Heartstopper as Ben Hope. Unlike most of his costars, Croft has worked in front of the camera for a while now, most notably portraying a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. At 20, he’s already earned a BAFTA Children’s Award nomination for his role in Horrible Histories” The Movie – Rotten Romans, where he played the character of Atti. He’s also lent his voice to projects like Where is Anne Frank and Love, Death & Robots. Croft is set to appear in two upcoming movies, Wonderwell and Dampyr. In an interview with OC Movie Reviews, Croft talked about actors he dreams of working with in a film, saying: “My current one would be Michael Caine because I just finished reading his autobiography and he’s just my absolute hero! One a little bit closer to my age would be Timothée Chalamet who’s amazing in “Lady Bird” and “Call Me By Your Name”.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin
Cormac Hyde-Corrin will be playing the role of Harry Green on Heartstopper. The young actor was born in East London and is a football player for his school.
Rhea Norwood
Rhea Norwood will be playing Imogen Heaney on Heartstopper. Like most of her castmates, Norwood appears to be a newcomer too.
Tobie Donovan
Tobie Donovan will be playing Isaac Henderson on Heartstopper. On his Twitter account, he excitedly announced: “Happy Heartstopper month people!!!”
Jenny Walser
Actress Jenny Walser will be portraying Tori Spring on Heartstopper. Previously, she worked on the 2012 movie Call the Midwife.
Fisayo Akinade
Actor Fisayo Akinade will be playing Mr. Ajayi on Heartstopper. The actor has appeared in projects like Romeo & Juliet, Blood & Truth, Silent Witness, A Very English Scandal, The Girl With All The Gifts, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Akinade is also set to appear in an upcoming American period drama titled Dangerous Liaisons.
Chetna Pandya
Actress Chetna Pandya will be portraying Coach Singh in the upcoming series Heartstopper. The actress most notably worked on The Aliens as well as The Trouble with Maggie Cole, playing the character of Carol Tomlin. She had previously worked on shows like Feel Good, This Way Up, and Cuckoo. Pandya has also worked on stage, appearing in theater productions of Much Ado About Nothing and Kith and Kin.
Alan Turkington
Last on the list is Alan Turkington, who is set to appear on Heartstopper as Mr. Lange. According to Voicebank: “Alan Turkington is an Irish actor of note, and a voiceover artist whose work includes commercials for many major brands. He has done extensive work as a continuity announcer for ITV1, Five, and Sky One. His theatre credits include ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ at the National Theatre, and ‘Hamlet’ on the West End and on Broadway and his TV work includes ‘Doctors’, ‘X Company’ and ‘Mary Queen of Scots’.”