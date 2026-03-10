42 Of The Weirdest Subreddits That Are For Some Reason Very Popular

Many of you Bored Panda readers are also likely familiar with Reddit and how it works. It is, after all, the source of many of the stories and lists we’ve posted, so it’s accurate to say that you all are no strangers to the platform.
But no matter how well you think you know Reddit, you likely haven’t found yourself in a lot of its nooks and crannies. Let’s change that today, as we give you some of the weirdest subreddits you likely haven’t seen and may now want to check out.
Some of them are quite funny and rather interesting, but many are downright quirky. Scroll through and see if you’re familiar with any of these.
#1 r/enlightenedbirdmen
r/enlightenedbirdmen isn’t about a real battle between humans and birds, instead, it’s a playful community of 41,000 members who act like there is. Participants take on the personas of birds waging war against humans, crafting posts as if they were part of an avian campaign. The quirkiest part? Every message is peppered with bird sounds.
Image source: reddit.com, r/enlightenedbirdmen
#2 r/thomasthedankengine
Think about Thomas the Tank Engine theme song, but make it hip-hop. On r/thomasthedankengine, members take the theme and mash it up with hip-hop beats, turning it into entirely new, often hilarious musical creations. Beyond that, though, you can also find members sharing dumb, hilarious memes related to the trains as well.
Image source: aaronweiss74, r/thomasthedankengine
#3 r/slavs_squatting
Would it be okay to say that apparently, squatting is a national pastime? The r/slavs_squatting subreddit has 46,000 people sharing pics and GIFs of Eastern Europeans doing the classic squat, everywhere from parks to sidewalks. Weird, oddly satisfying, and very meme-able.
Image source: reddit.com, r/slavs_squatting
Regardless of how niche they are, small online communities like the subreddits on this list provide a safe space for people to find their tribe. According to Dartmouth College postdoctoral researcher Benjamin Kaveladze, it can even provide young people with the opportunity to build social skills and to engage in genuine interactions with their peers around the world.
#4 R/Mirrorsforsale
Ever tried to take a photo and accidentally caught yourself in a reflection? Welcome to r/Mirrorsforsale, where photographers’ mistakes are funny, awkward, and sometimes beautiful. Mirrors, windows, shiny cars, if it reflects you unexpectedly, it belongs here.
Image source: PandaOfDoom, r/Mirrorsforsale
#5 r/WolvesWithWatermelons
Yes. Wolves. With. Watermelons. r/WolvesWithWatermelons is absurd, hilarious, and oddly satisfying, and it’s the place where apex predators meet summer fruit in the wildest way possible.
Image source: esssssto, r/WolvesWithWatermelons
#6 r/crabseatingthings
r/crabseatingthings is a surprisingly captivating subreddit devoted entirely to crabs in the act of eating. It’s a niche obsession, but watching these little crustaceans chomp away in all kinds of scenarios is oddly mesmerizing.
Image source: Strange_Egg_2753, crabseatingthings
To dig deeper, Kaveladze and his team surveyed 334 members of 10 different online mental health support groups. The respondents were below 24 years old, with 82% of them rating their mental health as “terrible” or “poor.”
Based on their findings, Kaveladze et al. found that most people saw their subreddit as a “unique source of advice, emotional support, belonging, and validation.”
#7 r/ShowerOrange
Now, the r/ShowerOrange subreddit is a delightfully strange community where members share their experiences eating citrus fruits while showering. Eating oranges, limes, lemons. Can you imagine that? It sounds bizarre, but netizens swear the combination of zesty fruit and warm water is oddly satisfying.
Image source: libriphyl, r/ShowerOrange
#8 r/EggsInStrangePlaces
Eggs show up in the weirdest places, and the r/EggsInStrangePlaces subreddit is for photos of eggs that make you wonder how on earth they got there. It’s somewhat dumb, funny, and slightly existential.
Image source: ILoveGravs, r/EggsInStrangePlaces
#9 r/WeWantPlates
Wood boards? Jam jars? Mugs? r/WeWantPlates exists to fight the scourge of weird plating. Food belongs on plates, people. This subreddit is the battlefront.
Image source: Zero_Boss, r/WeWantPlates
“Online, young people can avoid the social stigma that often comes with asking for help in person and are not limited by geographical barriers to find peers who share their backgrounds or perspectives,” Kaveladze explained in an article for The Conversation.
#10 r/TreesSuckingAtThings
Ever wanted to see trees fail at life? Then r/TreesSuckingAtThings is the place. In this subreddit, 33,000 people come together to post pics (and sometimes funny edits) of trees totally missing the mark at their natural duties. P.S: photosynthesis pics are strictly banned.
Image source: Draedon, r/TreesSuckingAtThings
#11 r/sbubby
A subreddit for logos that look legit, but aren’t. Someone swapped letters, changed a word, or did a little Photoshop trick, and suddenly your favorite brand is making a weird pun. It’s subtle, it’s funny, and it’ll make you squint at every logo you see from now on.
Image source: aznguy_mp4, r/sbubby
#12 r/RebornDollCringe
A nightmare fuel subreddit featuring people and their eerily realistic reborn dolls. It’s strange, sometimes unsettling, and totally fascinating. The rules are simple: don’t mock the owners, don’t spread hate, just sit back and watch the creepy little humans live their bizarre little lives.
Image source: Jemapelledima, r/RebornDollCringe
Reddit has so far been a go-to platform for people to either build a community or join one. It’s something that its VP of global mid-market and SMB Sales, Stephen Riad, is proud of.
In an interview with Little Black Book, he dubbed the platform the “community of communities” and the “last true place on the internet for real human-to-human connection.”
#13 r/BreadStapledToTrees
r/BreadStapledToTrees is a tribute to the internet’s finest absurdist art form, because who on earth came up with taking a slice of bread and nailing it to a tree?
Image source: reddit.com, r/BreadStapledToTrees
#14 r/RealBeesFakeTopHats
The r/RealBeesFakeTopHats is a delightfully niche subreddit featuring genuine photos of bees with obviously photoshopped top hats. Bees don’t wear hats in real life, but here? They’re posh. Nothing else, just bees in dapper headwear. Bees with top hats. That’s it.
Image source: Jake_Yonna, r/RealBeesFakeTopHats
#15 r/satisfyinggrass
The r/satisfyinggrass subreddit is a a community for anyone who finds joy in perfectly groomed, visually pleasing, or otherwise satisfying grass, celebrating all kinds of poaceae in their glory.
Image source: Justalonerstoner, r/satisfyinggrass
“With over 100,000 communities dedicated to every topic you could think of (and thousands more you couldn’t), whatever it is, there’s a place for everyone on Reddit,” Riad said.
As an example, Riad shared how the automotive community has thrived on Reddit, with many who do deep dives on specific brands and model-specific discussions.
#16 r/WtWFotMJaJtRAtCaB
Say that five times fast. This subreddit celebrates that oddly satisfying moment when water hits a milk jug (or similar object) at just the right angle to make a bubble. It’s stupid, mesmerizing, and you might find yourself watching way more than you thought possible.
Image source: Jps1023, r/WtWFotMJaJtRAtCaB
#17 r/AccidentalGreenhouses
Sometimes a bottle falls, some soil collects, and suddenly, a tiny self-sustaining ecosystem is born. r/AccidentalGreenhouses is all about those miniature accidental terrariums where plants, and sometimes tiny animals, just do their thing.
Image source: EmilyWallArtwork, r/AccidentalGreenhouses
#18 r/Incorgnito
If we’re going to be honest, r/Incorgnito is a pretty hard name for a subreddit that pretty much just involves cute pictured of corgis in disguises. It’s like a playground of fluff, costumes, and hilarious camo. Socks, hats, tiny capes, you name it, a corgi will rock it.
Image source: zakrak4, r/Incorgnito
#19 r/StuffOnCats
Cats are basically living furniture for small objects. r/StuffOnCats celebrates the weird joy of putting things on cats and hoping they don’t move. Fruit, cups, tiny hats, if it fits, it sits…on a cat.
Image source: the-little-birdd, r/StuffOnCats
#20 r/notinteresting
Sometimes, there’s beauty in simplicity, but I bet you didn’t think that there might be a subreddit for everything totally unremarkable. r/notinteresting celebrates the mundane, the normal, and the “meh” moments of life in excruciating detail. The irony, though, is that somehow it’s more interesting than you’d expect.
Image source: AngelDGr, r/notinteresting
#21 r/GoatsOnTopOfHorses
r/GoatsOnTopOfHorses is a wonderfully odd subreddit celebrating the rare spectacle of goats perched atop horses. Members share photos and videos of these unlikely duos, proving that the internet will always find a way to make even the strangest animal friendships entertaining.
Image source: roadtrip-ne, r/GoatsOnTopOfHorses
#22 r/pocketsand
Yes, people argue about keeping sand in their pockets. r/pocketsand is the internet debating whether sand is a legit self-defense tool or just a really weird obsession. Either way, it’s hilarious.
Image source: VegasTamborini, r/pocketsand
#23 r/fatsquirrelhate
Chubby squirrels, greedy marmots, and other tubby critters get their moment in the spotlight on r/fatsquirrelhate. Laugh, marvel, or just feel slightly guilty for enjoying it.
Image source: ItsSooshie, r/fatsquirrelhate
#24 r/CatsStandingUp
Cats standing up is the best thing ever. r/CatsStandingUp collects the photos and videos proving our feline overlords sometimes like to stretch upright. It’s adorable, ridiculous, and a little intimidating.
Image source: eli_chiiii, r/CatsStandingUp
#25 r/Tulpas
Ever wanted a mental buddy who can think for themselves? r/tulpas is where people swap stories, advice, and experiences with these self-aware mind companions. It’s supportive, curious, and totally fascinating, though not a replacement for real mental health help, FYI.
Image source: Alex__Seven, r/Tulpas
#26 r/birdswitharms
This is the ultimate corner of the internet for fans of birds, brawny arms, and Photoshop, and it’s called r/birdswitharms. This quirky subreddit invites members to flex their creativity by transforming ordinary birds into absurdly muscular creatures. Since launching in 2008, over 100,000 netizens have joined in, using image-editing tools to create hilarious visuals of birds sporting human arms.
Image source: netwoodle, r/birdswitharms
#27 r/lifeofnorman
Only on Reddit is where you’ll find a whole subreddit devoted to the life of a fictional guy named Norman Tebbutt. r/lifeofnorman has around 50,000 people sharing little stories about his perfectly average, kinda sad, kinda funny life from losing his wife to a younger guy, watching his kid move out, to getting a cat… basically the most ordinary adventures ever.
Image source: r/lifeofnorman
#28 r/PointlessStories
If normal Reddit is about big, wild stories, r/pointlessstories is about… nothing. People post the most mundane, everyday moments of their lives. We’re talking about things so boring you’d think no one would care. But apparently, people do, and that’s the magic.
Image source: Curlycue1412, r/PointlessStories
#29 r/fifthworldproblems
This is a bit hard to explain, but I assure you, it’s super fun. The r/fifthworldproblems is all about surreal, mind-bending posts from imaginary realities. Cosmic-scale problems, weird concepts, things humans can’t really comprehend, it’s more like a shared dark art project that’s also hilarious.
Image source: CryptographerMore944, r/fifthworldproblems
#30 r/CarpetsforAirports
Exactly what it sounds like. On the r/CarpetsforAirports subreddit, people post photos of airport carpets from all over the world. Sometimes there’s trivia, sometimes videos of the wackiest designs, but always lots of strange floor patterns that somehow people get really into.
Image source: GibTheDoc921, r/CarpetsforAirports
#31 r/fans
If you’re obsessed with electric fans, I’m glad to announce that this is your tribe. r/fans is full of pics of every kind of fan you can imagine whether they’re ceiling, window, vintage, new, and they prove that yes, the world has more fans than you thought.
Image source: reddit.com, r/fans
#32 r/DesirePath
We all know that sidewalks are overrated. r/Desirepath celebrates the trails humans actually walk. Crooked paths through grass, shortcuts across parking lots, dirt trails in the forest, pretty much anything that proves humans will just make their own way. It’s oddly satisfying and makes you feel like you understand humanity on a deep level.
Image source: Jeffmaster223, r/DesirePath
#33 r/balancedbrooms
Think Elphaba from Wicked is the only one learning to defy gravity? Think again, because this subreddit is exactly what it sounds like, These are brooms standing up on their own with no context whatsoever, they’re just the subtle thrill of a broom defying gravity. Weirdly satisfying, oddly calming, and slightly hilarious.
Image source: RemoteDragon6, r/balancedbrooms
#34 r/britishproblems
A safe space for Brits to whine about the small stuff whether it be a queue that’s too long, tea that’s too weak, rain that’s… rain. r/BritishProblems is basically petty complaints turned hilarious national sport.
Image source: Jalsavrah, r/britishproblems
#35 r/farpeoplehate
Do people being far away annoy you? Same. r/farpeoplehate is the internet’s spot for venting about people who are just too far away to text back on time, show up, or do literally anything useful.
Image source: kitkatkal87, r/farpeoplehate
#36 r/Ooer
Think Reddit, then make it chaotic, psychedelic, and slightly incomprehensible. In the r/Ooer subreddit, wild creativity meets absurd humor. It pushes the limits of CSS and design, creating bizarre, mind-bending experiences, especially if you browse it in the old Reddit layout.
Image source: JustinThePie, r/Ooer
#37 r/ankmemes
Drop the “d” from r/dankmemes, and you get r/ankmemes which is this niche subreddit devoted entirely to ankylosaurus-themed memes. With nearly 20,000 members, it’s a surprisingly active corner of the internet for dinosaur humor enthusiasts.
Image source: TurMoiL911, r/ankmemes
#38 r/LongFurbies
This quirky subreddit celebrates unusually long and oddly shaped furby toys. Members share images and videos of these eccentric, elongated collectibles in all their bizarre glory.
Image source: _oodlienoodlie_, r/LongFurbies
#39 r/avocadosgonewild
Avocado lovers unite! Members in the r/avocadosgonewild subreddit share everything from perfectly ripe avocados to creative avocado-themed dishes, art, and other fun creations celebrating the green goodness.
Image source: vipshortbus34, r/avocadosgonewild
#40 r/GreenDawn
r/GreenDawn is a playful subreddit on a “mission” to spread the great green word far and wide. Members stage tiny green toy soldiers in public places, on park benches, storefront ledges, or hidden in plain sight, then share photographic proof of their miniature deployments. Stage them, snap them, post them, repeat. Over and out.
Image source: GunkyEnigma, r/GreenDawn
#41 r/onetruegod
Nicolas Cage is worshipped here like a deity. No, really, this gloriously over-the-top subreddit is devoted to the divine greatness of Nicolas Cage. Members gather to share memes, clips, artwork, and cinematic moments in reverent tribute. According to them, all are welcome to join the congregation, though the eternal rivalry with John Travolta is never far from mind.
Image source: thesuperdugong
#42 r/myevilplan
Being an evil genius doesn’t have to be a solo endeavor, and this is where r/myevilplan comes in. This subreddit is a space where users share their wicked schemes, whether it’s plotting harmless pranks or elaborate revenge plans. Members even provide tips and feedback to refine each other’s plots. With over 15,000 participants, there’s no shortage of allies for anyone looking to hatch their own devious plan.
Image source: reddit.com/, r/myevilplan
