When Does Yellowstone Start and What’s Happening in Season Five?

When does Yellowstone start? The good news for fans of the train station is that the hit show is coming back for its fifth season in November 2022, and we cannot wait to see what the season brings. To recap what happened when Yellowstone ended in season four – forever ago – there are some major things going down. For one, we see Jamie is no longer just a lost son without a clue how to become a real part of the family. He’s a bona fide killer who killed his own birth father. Rip and Beth are finally married, and no one is happier for them than we are. Kayce moved his family off the ranch to keep them safe, and he goes through a horrible experience of starvation and freezing temperatures in the mountains to have clarity.
Monica is pregnant. Tate is still struggling with his life as a child who was kidnapped and forced to kill a person to stay safe. Jamie took the life of his birth father because he was the one who orchestrated the attacks on his family. Beth’s attack has monumental lasting effects on her, and John Dutton is on a rampage. He’ll not slow down. He is, in fact, now in a position of ample power with a bid for office, and the entirety of Yellowstone may never be the same. When does Yellowstone start for season five? November 13, 2022.
Fans are Worried Something Bad is Happening
While we’ve all seen the bone-chilling trailer for the fifth season, and we know that the Dutton family is out for blood. We know that John Dutton is out to make sure his family, his land, and his legacy are never again messed with, and that leads us to believe there will be a lot of visitors to the train station this season. With John and Rip caring for the family land like it’s the only thing that matters, there will be many deaths. Beth is out to ensure that her family is safe, doing things her own way, which is by using force and her sharp tongue.
But it is not the trailer that has Yellowstone fans worried. In fact, it’s an Instagram post. The show posted a photo of Rip and Beth together. She’s leaning into him, and over him, it appears. He is lying down, and it seems like it might be a sweet photo of the two. Until you read the caption.
The Photo Caption
“Celebrating Rip Wheeler today and always. PS: Get ready #YellowstoneTV fans. Something big is coming,” with the two big side-eye eyes emoji to follow. The photo that appears sweet at first glance now has the entire world panicking. Is something terrible about to happen to Rip or Beth? In fact, if you look at the photo, you can almost discern that Rip’s eyes are wide, and he looks either fearful or as if he is not even present in his eyes.
Now fans think Rip is dying. Showrunners already made it clear that people will die this season. There is no happy ending for anyone on the Yellowstone ranch, and now we fear. We thought other people died. Seeing someone like Rip or Beth? No, that won’t work. The show cannot go on without both, so there is no reasonable way we can allow this to happen.
Where Can I Re-Watch Yellowstone?
Right now is the time to watch the series one more time before it’s back on television. Of course, you may not have time to re-watch the entire first four seasons, but you do have time to watch season four prior to the premier of season five. It’s likely imperative, too, so you remember what and why everything is going down.
Now that five is filmed and ready to the premier, it might also help to watch four to look for any context clues about what’s happening in the fifth season. All four seasons of Yellowstone are available for viewing on Peacock. Stream them all. Stream the most recent season. Do what you will, but remember that the new season airs one episode at a time.
Yellowstone season five returns on Paramount Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm. The first episode is a staggering two hours. Unlike the previous four seasons, which each feature 9 or 10 episodes a season, the fifth season is set to run for 14 episodes of an hour each.