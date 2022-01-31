January 17: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History

It’s time for yet another captivating edition of Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History and this time around, we bring to you events from January 17. And the lineup is quite an interesting one too! We have the birth of Oscar C. Apfel, one of the pioneering actors and directors of the early black & white era of the entertainment industry, the birth of the entertainer par excellence Betty White, the birth of the ever-hilarious and talented Jim Carrey, the birth of Kid Rock and Zooey Deschanel, some cool awards events, and the releases of movies like The Seduction of Gina, The Boy in Blue, and Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania. So, let’s get going on an amazing list that covers several important events!
10. January 17, 1878: The First One Hundred Noted Men and Women of the Screen Oscar C. Apfel is Born
When you find a name that has been mentioned in the list of people who started it all, The First One Hundred Men and Women of the Screen, you know it’s got to be an important one! And that’s exactly what Oscar C. Apfel was, an essential and impactful part of the beginning of the entertainment industry. Born on January 17, 1878, Oscar would go on to become one of the most popular faces of the beginnings of even the black and white era and don the roles of actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. At one time, he was tagged as the youngest stage director in the US and had to his name several successful stints with studios like the Edison Manufacturing Company, Thomas A. Edison, Inc., the Reliance Majestic Studios, the William Fox Corporation, the Paralta Company, and the Armenian Relief Committee. Oscar passed away on March 21, 1938, in Hollywood at the age of 60.
9. January 17, 1922: The Inimitable Betty White is Born
Betty White, one of the most well-known faces of the entertainment industry across generations passed away recently on December 31, 2021. And although the last day of the year brought us this sad news, there is no denying the fact that Betty, with her impeccable comic timing and warmth, was one of those rare entertainers who managed to evolve along with the times and always stayed connected with new audiences. An actor and comedian, Betty was born Betty Marion White Ludden on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, and ever since her debut in 1939 until her death at the close of 2021, has been an integral part of the entertainment industry. She even holds two Guinness Book of World Records titles for having the longest television career as a female entertainer. A pioneer not just in talent but in thought too, Betty was well-known for her support for black artists when it was still considered dangerous to do so, her support for LGBT rights, and her work for animals. Loved by all, with a mountain of work to notch her name in gold in the history pages of entertainment, an ever-smiling face, and with a heart that had as much strength as it did warm humor, Betty was one of those few people you would fall in love with instantly. There will never be another as amazing and as endearing as Betty White. RIP kind soul.
8. January 17, 1962: The One of a Kind Jim Carrey is Born
Jim Carrey is truly one of a kind and this unique actor, comedian, artist, producer, and writer was born on January 17. 1962, to Kathleen and Percy Carrey in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. Entering the entertainment industry in 1977 as a 15-year-old, Jim has been entertaining audiences for more than 45 years now and is one of the most well-known faces of Hollywood across the globe. An illustrious career that has seen him work in some of the best titles and projects in entertainment, Jim has to his name several awards and accolades including 2 Golden Globe Awards wins, 11 MTV Movie and TV Awards wins, 6 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards wins, 4 People’s Choice Awards, 5 Teen Choice Awards wins, 1 Boston Society of Film Critics Awards win, 1 Critics’ Choice Association Awards win, 1 Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association Awards win, 1 International Cinephile Society Awards win, 1 International Online Cinema Awards win, 1 London Critics Circle Film Awards win, 1 San Diego Film Critics Society Awards win, 2 ShoWest Convention Awards wins, 1 US Comedy Arts Festival Awards win, 1 CinEuphoria Awards win, 1 MTV Movie Awards Mexico win, 1 Order of Arts and Letters Awards France win, 4 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards wins, 1 Cinema Eye Honors Awards win, 1 MovieGuide Awards win, 1 TV Land Awards win, and 1 win at The Webby Awards. Some of Jim’s most notable works include The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Cable Guy, Bruce Almighty, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Man on the Moon, A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Bad Beginning, Yes Man, Liar Liar, The Truman Show, Batman Forever, A Christmas Carol, Me, Myself & Irene, The Number 23, Dumb and Dumber To, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sonic the Hedgehog, and I Love You Phillip Morris.
7. January 17, 1971: Kid Rock is Born
Call him Kid Rock or Bobby Shazam, there’s no denying that Robert James Ritchie, born on January 17, 1971, is one of the most entertaining celebrities of our time. When he’s not making headlines with his work, he manages to grab the attention of the audience through controversies, and that’s only the beginning of Kid Rock’s life story! Born in Romeo, Michigan, Kid Rock explored his creative side throughout the 80s, dipping his toes into hip hop, learning how to breakdance, and taking turns mastering the art of rap and DJing. One of the first “white” rappers to impress producers, music labels, and audiences alike, Kid Rock took the road less traveled indeed and this makes him one of the most influential and pathbreaking artists in certain circles. Some of his most popular albums include Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast, The Polyfuze Method, Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp, Devil Without a Cause, Cocky, Kid Rock, Rock n Roll Jesus, Born Free, Rebel Soul, First Kiss, and Sweet Southern Sugar. In addition to his award-winning works in music, Kid Rock also has some notable roles in movies to his name, including Joe Dirt, Osmosis Jones, Biker Boyz, Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, Americans, A Band Called Death, $ellebrity, and Who is Vermin Supreme? An Outsider Odyssey. On television, some of his notable works include lending his voice and acting talents to The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Stripperella, Fat Actress, Stacked, CSI: NY, 30 for 30, and Silicon Valley.
6. January 17, 1980: Zooey Deschanel is Born
The bright-eyed, funny, and multitalented Zooey Deschanel was born Zooey Claire Deschanel on January 17, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. Always destined to be an entertainer — Zooey comes from a family where the father Caleb Deschanel is an award-winning cinematographer and director in films as well as television, the mother Mary Jo Deschanel is an actor, and where even her sister Emily Deschanel of Bones fame got into acting. Entering the world of entertainment as an 18-year-old, some of Zooey’s early works include a guest appearance on Veronica’s Closet, Mumford, her debut film, Almost Famous, and Manic. Some of her other notable works include The Good Girl, Our Idiot Brother, Failure to Launch, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 500 Days of Summer, The New Guy, Yes Man, Winter Passing, New Girl, The Happening, All the Real Girls, The Driftless Area, and Bridge to Terabithia. Zooey is also famous for the song “So Long” that eventually made its way into the Winnie the Pooh movie. The number also won her a Grammy Award nomination in the category Best Written Song for Visual Media. Zooey’s acting prowess that can range from deadpan to dramatic is backed up by her amazing singing talents as well as the ability to carry a tune on the keyboard, the ukulele, percussion, and the banjo. Carrying the tags of actor, model, musician, and songwriter, Zooey is also known for her entrepreneurship skills — she was the co-founder of the woman-centric website Hello Giggles, which was later acquired up by Time, Inc.
5. January 17, 1984: The Seduction of Gina is Released
The Seduction of Gina was released on January 17, 1984, and followed the storyline that revolved around the gambling habits of Gina Breslin, a recently married and bored young woman whose trip to Lake Tahoe and eventual introduction to blackjack puts her on the road to becoming a compulsive gambler. Directed by Jerrold Freedman and written by Judith Parker, the film is led by a cast consisting of Valerie Bertinelli playing the role of the main protagonist Gina Breslin, Michael Brandon playing the role of Keith Sindell, Fredric Lehne playing the role of David Breslin, Ed Lauter playing the role of Carl, John Karkins playing the role of Matthew Walters, Steve Comisar playing the role of Charlie, Dinah Manoff playing the role of Mary, and Pamela Dunlap playing the role of Annette, as well as a supporting cast that consisted of Charles Van Eman, Randy Brooks, John Doolittle, Patty Freedman, Michael Talbott, David J. Bowman, Michael Paul Chan, Patrick Damian, Jerry DeWilde, and Art Evans. The film is well known in certain circles as a great lesson in how easy it is to slip into the world of gambling and quickly turn from a casual player on the sidelines to becoming a compulsive gambler who is willing to risk it all in the blind hunger for the thrills that gambling seems to bring.
4. January 17, 1986: Nicolas Cage Starrer The Boy in Blue is Released
Led by a cast consisting of Nicolas Cage playing the role of Ned Hanlan, Cynthia Dale playing the role of Margeret, Christopher Plummer playing the role of Knox, Sean Sullivan playing the role of Walter, David Naughton playing the role of Bill, Melody Anderson playing the role of Dulcie, and Jeff Wincott playing the role of Riley, The Boy in Blue was released on January 17, 1986. The storyline follows the struggles and eventual wins of Ned, a competitive rowing champion from Canada and is based on the life of the real-life Ned Hanlan, a sculler from Toronto. Despite a dismal run and scorchingly negative reviews from most sources, the movie picked up 3 nominations at the Genie Awards in the categories Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Sean Sullivan, Best Achievement in Art Direction for William Beeton, and Best Achievement in Sound Editing for Don White, David Appleby, and Dan Latour.
3. January 17, 2017: Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania is Released
The January cold went for a toss with loads of sun, sand, surf, and smacking fun on January 17, 2017, with the release of Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania! Although the movie did not make it into the theaters and didn’t do so well otherwise too, the direct-to-video release on DVD and digital media did help fans of the first movie Surf’s Up catch up on some more fun in the sun. The second movie of the franchise also saw some upheaval in the lead voices, with Jeremy Shada replacing the role played by Shia LaBeouf, and Melissa Sturm taking on the role left behind by Zooey Deschanel. The movie also had the WWE effect with John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Paige, Vince McMahon, and Michael Cole taking on roles. Directed by Henry Yu and written by Abdul Williams, the movie had a running time of 84 minutes and collected $1.2 million at the box office. Few know that despite the repeated assurances of a sequel from Shia, Jon Heder, and Mario Cantone, the entire project of Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania was eventually initiated by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which got into talks with Sony to explore new ways of showcasing their brand to the global audience.
2. January 17, 2003: 8th Critics’ Choice Movie Awards
The 8th Critics’ Choice Movie Awards was held on January 17, 2003, and saw what is considered one of the funniest incidents in awards show history. It all went down when Robin Williams and Jack Nicholson decided to have some fun and it sure turned out to be a great moment indeed! Projects and titles that grabbed top honors for the evening included Chicago, which along with Adaptation, led the parade of winners with 3 wins each. Catch Me If You Can, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Minority Report collected 2 awards each across various categories. Chicago won in the Best Picture category, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jack Nicholson shared the win in the Best Actor category — Daniel picked up a win for his work as William “Bill the Butcher” Cutting in Gangs of New York and Jack picked up a win for his work in About Schmidt as Warren R. Schmidt. Julianne Moore won the Best Actress award for her role as Cathleen “Cathy” Whitaker in Far From Heaven. Chris Cooper won in the Best Supporting Actor category, Catherine Zeta-Jones won in the Best Supporting Actress category, and Kieran Culkin won in the Best Young Actor/Actress category. Wins in major categories for Catch Me If You Can included the categories Best Composer — John Williams also picked up wins in the same category for two of his other works, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Minority Report — and Best Director for Steven Spielberg. Steven also picked up a win in the same category for Minority Report.
1. January 17, 2010: 67th Golden Globe Awards
The 67th Golden Globe Awards was held on January 17, 2010, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and was hosted by Ricky Gervais. While Ricky’s style of commentary and his remarks during the course of the evening was what initially grabbed the attention of the audience, there was still enough limelight left for the winners in different categories to make headlines too! Some of the titles and projects that took top honors for exemplary work done in 2009 included Avatar, Up, Crazy Heart, Dexter, Grey Gardens, Big Love, Taking Chance, United States of Tara, 30 Rock, The Good Wife, Mad Men, Glee, Up, The White Ribbon, Precious, Inglorious Basterds, Sherlock Holmes, Julie & Julia, The Blind Side, and The Hangover. Celebrities who managed to hold on to wins even in the face of still competition from their fellow nominees in different categories included Jeff Bridges, Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr., Christoph Waltz, Mo’Nique, Jason Reitman, James Cameron, Michael Giacchino, Michael C. Hall, Julianna Margulies, Toni Collette, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Chloe Sevigny, and John Lithgow. The prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, one of the top honors in the film industry, was presented to noted director Martin Scorsese. Miss Golden Globe was Mavix Spencer, daughter of Alfre Woodard and Roderick M. Spencer.
And That’s What We Call a Great List!
It’s always a cool ride when we go down the pages of history in our quest to bring you some of the most interesting events from the pages of entertainment. Some of these events are as fresh as a daisy while others are from over more than a century. But that’s the beauty of entertainment. no matter how old things may get in terms of years, they don’t really lose any value! So, here’s to yet another great edition of Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History! Keep watching this space for we’re going to keep bringing you more!