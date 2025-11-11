Guerrilla Artist Fills Chicago Potholes With Flower Mosaics

It seems that the artistic community has reached a consensus – potholes suck. By creating colorful tiled mosaics in the potholes riddling the streets of Chicago, Jim Bachor has become the latest artist to offer his take on this public nuisance.
Thanks to his efforts, some of Chicago’s potholes are now filled with pretty flowers or sardonic labels. On his website, Bachor keeps a list of addresses and photos of his guerrilla “street” art pieces, so if you’re in Chicago, you can try to find some of them! There’s no guaranteeing they’re still there, however.
For more pothole activism, check out these funny pothole photos by Z999!
More info: bachor.com | Facebook (h/t: colossal)
