Mom Ends Up in Urgent Care After Popping Pimple In The “Triangle Of Death”

When Lish Marie noticed a cyst-like pimple just under her nostril, she didn’t think twice before giving it a squeeze.
Within hours, the mom of three was sitting in urgent care, holding four different prescriptions, and learning that she’d made a mistake that could have changed her life forever.
The spot she picked wasn’t just any blemish. It sat in the medical “triangle of d*ath,” an area on
her face where infections can spread straight to the brain.
The swelling started within hours and quickly became alarming
Image credits: TikTok / lishmarie1
In a TikTok video, Lish stated that she popped a cyst pimple just below her nostril. That area is a common place where zits typically grow.
Just four hours later, things started to get bad. The entire side of Lish’s face began to swell.
Image credits: TikTok / lishmarie1
When she tried to smile, only the opposite side of her mouth lifted while the other side stayed frozen.
Lish also stated that the affected areas of her face were “extremely painful.”
Image credits: TikTok / lishmarie1
She headed to an urgent care facility, where doctors attended to her condition.
Doctors at urgent care prescribed four medications, which included antibiotics and steroids to fight the infection.
Image credits: TikTok / lishmarie1
As it turned out, Lish was actually lucky, because the cyst pimple she popped was located in the “triangle of d*ath,” according to the New York Post.
Fortunately for Lish, she was able to get medication quickly.
“I think I caught mine extremely quick, within hours, so I’m on a ton of meds,” she said.
Just 24 hours later, she was already doing better, even if her smile was still a bit “crooked.” She was fully back to normal three days later.
Dermatologists shared warnings about popping zits in the “triangle of d*ath”
The “triangle of d*ath” is an area of the face where a popped pimple could potentially release bacteria into the brain, which could then lead to serious health complications.
According to NYC dermatologist Dr. Mark Strom, pimples in this facial zone, which cover the bridge of the nose to the corners of the mouth, sit over veins that connect directly to the brain.
Image credits: ResearchGate
“Popping pimples in the center of the face can be particularly dangerous. Squeezing the pimples leaves a small wound where bacteria can enter the bloodstream, leading to infection.
“The area of the face from the bridge of the nose down to the corners of the mouth has veins that connect directly to the brain via a blood vessel called the cavernous sinus,” he said.
According to Dr. Strom, popping a zit in the “triangle of d*ath” leaves an open wound through which bacteria could enter the bloodstream.
The bacteria could lead to infection, which could then be carried to the brain.
Complications could arise from this infection, such as blindness, stroke, and paralysis.
In extreme cases, a person could even pass away due to the infection.
If a zit really needs to be popped, Dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano noted that the hands and the area of the pimple must be sterilized.
“Then poke the pimple with a diabetic lancet, which has a very tiny needle, to open the surface with a small prick that “won’t cause too much damage,” she said.
After this, slight pressure should be applied with two cotton swabs to drain out the pimple.
“When popping a pimple, it’s very important that you’re not applying a lot of pressure; otherwise, you’re gonna get a lot more inflammation and result in scarring,” Dr. Turegano said, though she also highlighted that people should not “mess” with the “triangle of d*ath.”
Social media users shared similar experiences with the “triangle of d*ath”
Image credits: Medical News
While Lish’s story might seem unusual, numerous social media users responded to her video with similar stories of their own.
One TikTok user stated that she ended up with a painful staph infection that was “worse than childbirth” after popping a zit in the “triangle of d*ath.” The ordeal ultimately left her with a scar.
Another stated that the complications for her daughter, who had her brush with the “triangle of d*ath,” were scary.
Image credits: Freepik /
“Happened to my daughter. We spent a week in the hospital and she had to have surgery on her face,” the mom wrote.
“I almost d*ed from this. It’s no joke, was hospitalized for a week and a half and had surgery,” wrote another.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Lish’s experience on social media
Follow Us