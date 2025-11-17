50 Halloween Costumes So Clever They May Leave You Wishing You Had Thought Of Them First (New Pics)

Trick or treat! Halloween is almost upon us, pandas. And if you’re reading for a night full of spectacular spooks and adorable ghosts, kittens, and zombies knocking on your door asking for candy, we’ve got the perfect list to fuel your mystical mood!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of some of the most creative, impressive, and amusing Halloween costumes that people have shared online. If you’re not ready for the big night, perhaps this list will inspire you to go all out with your costume. Keep reading to find a conversation with Deepak from Munchkins Planet, and if you are a connoisseur of captivating costumes, be sure to upvote the looks that you find particularly boo-tiful!

#1 My Son’s Name Is Vlad, And He Has Asthma. For Halloween, He Created A Costume Called “Vlad The Inhaler”

Image source: ChrisDoes3D

#2 Every Halloween My Girlfriend And I Take A Themed Portrait With Our Cats

Image source: ekimrt

#3 I Finished My Xenomorph Alien Costume. I’ve Worked Months On This

Image source: ShapeshiftaerCos

#4 My Niece Wanted To Be A Ghost For Halloween, So I Obviously Had No Choice

Image source: Codyvlach

#5 My Roommate And His Twin Brother As The Twins From “The Shining”

Image source: g-litter

#6 Awe-Inspiring Egyptian God Costume

Image source: drian_bautista

#7 The Serious Throwback – Someone Should Do A Repeat Of This!

Image source: EbonyJenae_

#8 My Halloween Costume For Halloween Party: Oswald Cobblepot, Also Known As Penguin Of The “Batman Returns”

Image source: hipunen

#9 My Brother And Niece On Halloween

Image source: AsunaYuuki21

#10 What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie?

Image source: SpookyBritters

#11 An Arquillen From “Men In Black” In New York City

Image source: xfghxdf

#12 Makes My Heart Smile Knowing My Kids Get Excited To Do A Family Halloween Costume Every Year

Image source: unsponsor

#13 Bubbles From The “Powerpuff Girls”

Image source: BradleyMartyn

#14 Such An Awesome Patty And Selma For Halloween

Image source: the_simpsons_man

#15 My Harry Potter-Inspired Halloween Costume

Image source: christellebilodeau

#16 One Of The Best

Image source: kerrywashington

#17 My Grandma Dressed Up For Halloween

Image source: MilkCarton69420

#18 My Halloween Costume This Year – 12 Feet Tall

Image source: cannibalsurvivor

#19 To Me This Is The Ultimate Dad Joke

Image source: RebeccaPapin

#20 My All-Time Favorite Costume I Have Ever Made – A Headless Marie Antoinette

Image source: Mirandaw819

#21 Halloween Month Is Here, And I’m Officially Too Weird For My Own Taste

Image source: josiemarcellino

#22 Makeup Test For My Clicker Halloween Costume. What Do You All Think?

Image source: MetallicMarshmellow

#23 My Mom’s And Her Boyfriend’s Costumes This Year. Always Coming Up With Something Ridiculous

Image source: Csharp27

#24 Mr. Clean Made “Sponge” Cakes To Help Clean Up All The Blood This Halloween

Image source: Taicho116

#25 My Costume This Year

Image source: Anchii34

#26 My Girlfriend And I Dressed As Adam And Barbara From “Beetlejuice”

Image source: shamelessdetective

#27 Easiest Costume For Anyone With A Corgi

Image source: lonelylibra817

#28 I’m Delivering Chinese Food Tonight And Thought I Could Bring Some Smiles To My Customers. Tough Crowd So Far

Image source: strawberrykisses

#29 This Is Fine

Image source: jessiewutang

#30 This Halloween, My Daughter Picked Our Family Theme

Image source: emilyntyler

#31 She Got It – Pearl Krabs From Spongebob

Image source: Simply_GorJASZ

#32 We Are Staying Safe This Halloween. Are You?

Image source: _maitland

#33 Our Daughter’s Blonde Bangs Inspired Our Family Halloween Costume This Year. How Could I Not Have Her Be Tinkerbell This Year. Happy Halloween

Image source: nicoleeachus

#34 My Giant Dinosaur Pinata Costume

This has to be my favorite project and probably my best Halloween costume ever. It took about two months and cost only 50 dollars. I had a lot of help from a buddy of mine, whose help was invaluable.

Image source: jjpxsdid

#35 This Is My Halloween Costume

Image source: ZacPensol

#36 Corpse Bride For Halloween

Image source: latto777

#37 My Nazgul Costume From “Lord Of The Rings” For Halloween So Far

Image source: PigGuy1988

#38 My Girlfriend’s Halloween Costume. Creepy Pumpkin Lady And Her Little Dolly

Image source: ZacPensol

#39 My Costume Is Ready For Halloween

Image source: BrianOstrander93

#40 My Kid Is In Love With Huntress. So We Tried Really Hard To Put Her Costume For Halloween Together. It Came Out Really Good

Image source: cutnshoot_

#41 I Made A Victorian Pinhead Costume For Halloween

Image source: Crafting_With_Casca

#42 My Halloween Costume – A True Classic

Image source: TrueKaras, TrueKaras

#43 For This Halloween I’m Not A Cat

Image source: Greenwing

#44 Harry, It’s Our Calling Card. All The Great Ones Leave Their Marks. We’re The Wet Bandits

Image source: justintimberlake

#45 Diva Plavalaguna From “The Fifth Element”

Image source: xtina

#46 Timm’s Family Halloween Costumes. I’ve Been A Kiss Fan All My Life And Have Always Wanted To Do This. Kids Are Finally Old Enough To Pull It Off. So Much Fun

Image source: JohnTimm

#47 My Husband And I Will Be Going To Alfred Hitchcock-Themed Halloween Party Dressed As “Psycho” And “The Birds”

Image source: lonelylibra817

#48 A Friend Commissioned A Headless Horseman Costume From Me

Image source: djdeforte

#49 What? What Did He Say?!?

Image source: 97Vercetti

#50 Every Night, The Same Dream. Every Morning, The Same Nightmare

Image source: captcash

