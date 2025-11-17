Refresh Your Interior: Living Room Ideas And Designer Insights

Are you looking for unique living room ideas with a stylish touch that reflects your personality? Look no further! Get ready to discover excellent interior styling tips and tricks that range from chic modern decors to cozy, eclectic vibes and stunning interior design ideas with the expertise of interior designer Aurelija Slapikaite.
Aurelija is spot-on when she says, “No two houses are alike.” We couldn’t agree more. Interiors are created and lived in by people, making them so fascinating. Every home is unique because it reflects the people who reside in it.
The founder of the interior studio Aform specializes in designing public facilities, offices, residential homes, and apartments. When it comes to homes, Aurelija believes the cozy living room look is the heart of every home, a central space that serves multiple purposes. It’s a family room where we eat, work, and spend quality time with our loved ones.
Some may desire stylish living and unconventional interior ideas, while others prefer to decorate with a more traditional design or lean toward something more artistic. That’s why we’ve got something for every taste! So let’s dive into the exciting journey of living room ideas together.
How Do I Choose My Living Room Design?
If you have trouble choosing a room design, Aurelija recommends considering your home’s overall design, atmosphere, and vibe. For instance, if your house sports an avant-garde theme, decorate your living room with artsy decorations and avant-garde elements to match its overall style.
Choosing a home decor style that aligns with your lifestyle and taste is crucial in creating a unique atmosphere and cozy living. As a designer, Aurelija emphasizes the importance of understanding your preferences, considering the space’s functionality, and striking a harmonious balance between form and function to achieve the perfect look.
Modern Living Room Ideas
Changes in home interior fashion have seen an evolution of styles and trends over the years, with each era reflecting the changing tastes and lifestyles of its time. The contemporary living room look, in particular, has served as a blank canvas for creative expression, from the ornate and lavish designs of the past to today’s sleek and modern aesthetics.
Although modern design is a distinct style, many other interior styles that we see today are essentially modern interpretations. We have compiled a few design ideas to help you familiarize yourself with the various interior styles of today and determine which one resonates with your personality the most!
Original Modern
Image credits: bij_spiertjes_thuis
The modern design style is characterized by clean lines, a minimalistic style, and a preference for open spaces to create a chic and uncluttered atmosphere. This design approach perfectly balances functionality and aesthetics, creating a welcoming and contemporary vibe.
Minimal
Image credits: kkin_designstudio
A minimalist design is about simplicity, clean lines, and the “less is more” approach. This creates a peaceful and uncluttered environment where vital elements stand out and promote a feeling of serenity and tranquility.
Scandinavian
Image credits: haus_tannenkamp
A Scandinavian interior style uses more natural, softer materials, neutral colors, and functional furniture to create a warm and comfortable atmosphere. It seamlessly combines minimalism and coziness, creating an inviting and welcoming space.
Industrial
Image credits: k___archive
The industrial living room ideas feature a rough, urban look with incorporated elements such as exposed brick walls, metal accents, and distressed textures. Decorate it with ready-made objects, such as old items from an industrial environment. This design style adds a touch of ruggedness to the space and blends the essence of history and modernity.
Avant-garde
Image credits: Photography by Benas Sileika.
The Aform studio team, led by Aurelija, has designed an avant-garde space with bold and innovative elements. Captured by photographer Benas Sileika, the area is adorned with dark hues of brown and black, providing a dramatic and sophisticated ambiance. White walls, unique decor elements, and light wood lend an edgy and modern aesthetic, resulting in a truly remarkable space.
Boho
Image credits: deborah_sweethome
A boho style combines various colors, patterns, and textures, creating a free-spirited and eclectic look. It creates an atmosphere of relaxation and creativity, with a blend of global influences that give it a bohemian feel and encourage self-expression.
Vintage
Image credits: Suzanne Tucker Home
Classic furniture, antique accents, and retro patterns characterize the design of a vintage living room. It exudes nostalgia and elegance, creating a timeless atmosphere that celebrates the beauty of past eras.
Traditional
Image credits: elle_the_home_bird
The traditional interior style stands out with the timeless elegance of classic furniture, rich hues, and intricate details. This sophisticated and refined ambiance pays homage to heritage, evoking a feeling of coziness and familiarity.
Japandi
Image credits: comfortablelife_7
The Japandi design blends Japanese aesthetics’ peaceful simplicity with Scandinavian minimalism’s sleek elegance. It incorporates natural elements, neutral hues, and practical shapes to create a tranquil and harmonious atmosphere.
Eclectic
Image credits: Photography by Benas Sileika.
The eclectic interior design combines various styles, colors, and patterns that work harmoniously. To create a unique interior space, designer Aurelija used Svenkst Tenn fabrics made by Sweden’s Estrid Ericson in 1930, which are still available today. This eclectic approach celebrates personal individuality and reflects a modern lifestyle.
Living Room Decor Ideas
Incorporating personal elements such as photographs, artwork, and decor showcasing individual styles can help create a truly unique space. Aurelija believes that personal decor elements can tell the homeowner’s story and remain stylish for a long time.
If you have a collection of bikes, board games, or sports balls, you can use them as decorative items on your wall. As Aurelija explains, one’s home should represent the person’s personality, and numerous ideas exist to achieve this.
Bright Colors
Image credits: mad_house_beaumaris
Decorate your space with vibrant colors. Add artworks, throw pillows, and rugs to infuse sunny yellow, deep coral, or lively turquoise. This will give your room a warm and inviting ambiance that radiates positivity.
Deep Colors
Image credits: lisa_loves_vintage
Enhance the beauty of your living room design by incorporating deep, rich colors. Navy, emerald, and burgundy are great options to create a cozy and luxurious ambiance, whether it’s through dark accent walls or accessories.
A Mix of Different Patterns
Image credits: the_shoestring_home
Improve the aesthetic appeal with captivating patterns. Layer different combinations of wallpaper prints, incorporating stripes, florals, and geometric designs to create a dynamic space that reflects your personality.
Art Wall
Image credits: harrisvintage
Restyle your space into a stunning showcase with an inspiring art wall. Curate a collection of paintings and artwork to embellish a dedicated gallery wall. Explore creative wall decor ideas to enhance your living room’s visual appeal.
Coffee Table
Image credits: patrickmele
Revamp your living space with a chic coffee table as a captivating centerpiece. Add personality and practicality by displaying decorative pieces, magazines, and a stylish tray. It’s sure to impress!
Sofa for Relaxation and Quality Time
Image credits: Photography by Benas Sileika.
When we asked Aurelija to sum up the living room in a single word, she immediately chose “sofa.” According to her, every living room can take on a variety of styles, from extravagant to simple, as long as it has a comfortable and inviting seating area for relaxation and quality time with loved ones. For Aurelija, the sofa gives this living room a comfortable feeling.
Sophisticated and Textured Look With Curtains
Image credits: jackdmarch
If it’s possible for you and you don’t have any pets or children, the interior designer Aurelija suggests putting up curtains. No matter your taste, curtains have a way of creating a sophisticated and textured look. You can choose luxurious fabrics and trendy patterns, and make sure the curtains complement your color scheme.
Cushions and Blankets
Image credits: inside.number.twelve
Wrap your living room into a cozy space with cushions, soft blankets, colorful textures, and patterns. Layer them over sofas and chairs to add a touch of creativity. These cozy additions enhance your space with style and make it irresistibly comfortable.
Vases and Ceramics
Image credits: huisjekwartshove
If you are into arts, here are some artsy decor ideas. Consider incorporating three-dimensional art pieces into your decor in addition to traditional wall hangings. Choose from various shapes, sizes, and colors that reflect your individuality.
Green Living
Image credits: mayu__home1023
Embrace nature by incorporating plants into your home. According to designer Aurelija, plants are not only great for improving air quality but also have a positive impact on our emotional well-being. Opt for houseplants in different sizes and types to create a calming and lively atmosphere.
Small Living Room Ideas
In a small space, the perfect shape optimizes space efficiency without compromising on comfort and aesthetics. Whether your living room is rectangular, square, or L-shaped, strategic layout choices can significantly impact how spacious it feels.
The Aform interior studio founder shares tales of furnishing small apartments, even ones as small as 28 square meters. The key to making the most of limited space is to add multi-functional furniture, like built-in beds that can be hidden in walls. With careful layout and decor choices, you can unlock the full potential of your small space. Let’s delve into various small living room ideas!
Functional Layout
Image credits: woozzoolover
A functional layout is vital to make the most of a small living room. Aurelija recommends arranging furniture and decor along the walls to free up space in the center of the room. Additionally, she suggests using multi-functional furniture that can be easily transformed or folded away to optimize the room’s capacity.
Shiny Surfaces and Mirrors
Image credits: cereza_design
Consider incorporating shiny surfaces and mirrors. They reflect light and create the illusion of a larger area, adding brightness and making the room feel more open, airy, and visually expansive.
Furniture With Legs
Image credits: Photography by Benas Sileika.
Aurelija and the Aform team designed a monochromatic living room where furniture with legs creates a sense of airiness. Light can pass through by lifting these pieces off the ground, making the space more open and less cluttered. This contributes to the overall relaxed atmosphere.
Peaceful Neutral Tones
Image credits: yongyong_leo
When looking for small living room ideas, consider incorporating neutral tones to achieve a peaceful and cohesive ambiance. Earthy, warm colors such as beige, soft greens, and warm browns can create the illusion of a larger space.
Space Definition With Paint
Image credits: homebythestation
Using contrasting wall colors strategically or creating accent walls can define different zones, add depth, and enhance aesthetic appeal. This will make the space look more significant, sectional, organized, and functional without cramps.
Colored Ceiling
Image credits: helenehoue
A colored ceiling can improve the appearance of the space by introducing depth and increasing visual interest. It directs the gaze upwards, giving the impression of height. Moreover, a lighter or contrasting hue can produce the illusion of more space.
Cozy Lounger
Image credits: daves_home
A lounger is a must-have as it provides flexible seating without taking up too much space. Its compact design and versatility make it ideal for relaxing, reading, or even serving as an extra sleeping area for visitors, maximizing comfort in a limited space.
Elegant Shutters
Image credits: myvictorianhouselove
Shutters are vital as they provide a space-saving alternative to curtains or blinds. Their elegant design enables effortless control of natural light and privacy, creating an illusion of a more expansive and neat area while adding sophistication.
Create a Focal Point With a Rug
Image credits: highboyla
Elements that create a focal point are essential in small living room ideas, and one of those are rugs: “It’s a universal, easily replaceable decor element that always stays in style, adding coziness and softness even in industrial interiors,” says Aurelija. Additionally, the designer highlights that old rugs are currently in fashion again and are an excellent fit in modern interiors.
Gallery Wall
Image credits: thetruthbehindthe_decor
Creating a gallery wall can provide a clear focal point and help draw attention away from the room’s size. Arranging artwork and photographs thoughtfully infuses the interior with a more personal and artistic touch.
Classy and Stylish Living Room Design Ideas
Are you searching for ideas that exude elegance? Mix vintage and contemporary pieces to elevate your decor, adding depth and character for a curated look.
Aurelija assures that now is the ideal time to try mixing different interior styles: “Just like fashion design, there are countless exciting options to play with. It’s possible to experiment with colors and not worry too much about balance. What’s important is to create a lively atmosphere that revitalizes and energizes the space.” Let yourself be a bit extravagant!
A Blend of Old and New
Image credits: theoldforgeincolour
Try blending old and new elements to create a sophisticated and elegant feel. Combining vintage and modern pieces can add depth and character, creating a timeless ambiance that radiates curated elegance.
Elegant Eclecticism
Image credits: brandon_schubert
The elegant design infused with eclecticism emanates a refined and sophisticated vibe. The artful mix of diverse textures and elements adds character and uniqueness, creating a harmonious, inviting space that exudes timeless charm and individuality.
Sculptural Pieces
Image credits: daves_home
Sculptural pieces serve as eye-catching centerpieces and enhance the overall aesthetic. Their original shapes provide intrigue and character, resulting in a sophisticated and polished atmosphere. A space devoid of sculptural pieces is akin to a book without illustrations—it lacks depth and visual appeal.
Luxurious Chandeliers
Image credits: 101 Copenhagen
Luxurious chandeliers are vital to creating an elegant vibe. Adding a touch of sophistication and grandeur, they become the room’s centerpiece, infusing it with a sense of luxury and timeless charm.
Sophisticated Dark and Bold Colors
Image credits: jessicagersteninteriors
Incorporate sophisticated dark and bold colors to create an elegant interior design. This adds depth, drama, and a touch of luxury, evoking a sense of refinement and timeless allure that elevates the overall design and ambiance.
Display of Books and Other Interior Details
Image credits: i.tam.i.tu
Arranging books and other interior decor on shelves can charm a space, and create a sophisticated and cultured environment, reflecting the homeowner’s unique style and enhancing the overall elegance.
Combination of Various Interior Styles
Image credits: Photography by Benas Sileika.
In this contemporary living room designed by Aurelija and the Aform team, a curated and elegant atmosphere is achieved by combining various interior styles. A harmonious blend of white walls, a modern sofa, a vintage coffee table, and an armchair adds character and sophistication.
Simplicity and Clarity
Image credits: yuhe_interior
Elegant living room ideas such as simplicity and clarity are essential. This means prioritizing clean lines, uncluttered spaces, and a sense of calm. A minimalist approach can help to elevate the room’s sophistication, creating a refined and timeless ambiance.
Geometric Shapes
Image credits: sewnhandmade
Geometric shapes add a touch of modern elegance. Structured patterns create a sense of sophistication and visual interest, infusing the space with a contemporary and refined ambiance that exudes timeless charm.
Focus on Classic Pieces
Image credits: kennethlingdesign
To achieve a sophisticated and refined style, focus on classic pieces. Timeless furniture and decor add elegance and establish a sense of heritage and luxury. This creates an exquisite and enduring ambiance that exudes sophistication.
The Power of Home Decor
The thoughtful integration of various design elements brings a room together. When these components work harmoniously, they create an inviting atmosphere that reflects the homeowner’s style and personality.
Aurelija used to believe that interior design should always be harmonious. Now she thinks that “Completely different antique and retro-style furniture can coexist with classic pieces without creating a sense of imbalance.” So, whether you want to refresh your space or add a few finishing touches, these deco elements will unite your living room.
Tied in Interior Style
Image credits: restyleart
Why have we covered so many different interior styles? The tie of interior style brings a room together by establishing a consistent design theme. Selecting a specific style or its mix guides the selection of furniture, decor, and color schemes, resulting in a unified and harmonious ambiance that reflects the homeowner’s taste and personality.
Integral Color Palette
Image credits: vethany_home
You can achieve a cohesive and harmonious look in a room by selecting the appropriate colors. Choose 3 to 5 shades from the nature-inspired color palette. The right combination of colors for your walls, furniture, and decor elements can unify the space, evoking a desired mood and aesthetic.
Selection of Furniture
Image credits: si.len.cio
Choosing the right furniture can significantly impact the look and feel of a room. Not only does it set the tone and style, but it also affects the layout and functionality of the space. Selecting pieces that complement the overall design and serve a purpose can help create a balanced room.
Proper Indoor Lighting
Image credits: one.interior.mag
Interior designer Aurelija emphasizes that proper lighting is crucial for the living room design. Incorporating romantic lighting can be a great option to create a relaxing atmosphere. Strategically placed fixtures, such as chandeliers, sconces, and floor lamps, can help bring the room together and make it more inviting.
Natural Light
Image credits: interiorbytim
The natural light that streams throughout the room can do wonders for a room’s overall aesthetic and mood. It brightens the space and draws attention to its best features and colors, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere that effortlessly connects the interior with the outside world.
Central Focus Point
Image credits: carlotaweberm
Incorporating living room ideas such as a gallery wall, rug, coffee table, or fireplace can be a central focal point. Whichever element you choose, it helps unite the room, creating a modern feel and visually pleasing design that elevates the overall ambiance.
Small Decor Details
Image credits: Photography by Benas Sileika.
Small decor details, like an old-time typewriter, add charm and personality to a room. As seen in the interior created by Aurelija and the Aform team, these thoughtful touches to a neutral room bring a unique and cohesive character, creating an appealing ambiance.
Textures and Patterns
Image credits: collinsandgreenart
Adding textures and patterns to a room is like adding spices to a dish. Just as spices enhance the flavor of a dish, intricate details enhance the visual appeal of a space, making it feel cohesive and inviting while adding style and personality.
Harmonious Symmetry
Image credits: mrcigar
Incorporating symmetrical arrangements of furniture and decor is a crucial aspect of interior design. This visually pleasing and harmonious layout brings a sense of balance and order to the space, enhancing the overall design and creating a feeling of elegance.
Draperies
Image credits: alessmalpica
The draperies in a room are essential in creating a pleasing-to-the-eye atmosphere. From the curtains framing the windows to the cushions on the furniture, they can transform the ambiance through their texture. If you’re sprucing up your living room or simply looking to add a few finishing touches, draperies offer a lot of convenience and can tie the room together.
Turning Ideas Into Reality
In the journey to refresh your interior, your living room stands as the heart of your home, a canvas to express your style. By exploring many living room ideas and insights the interior designer has shared, we hope you’ve gathered inspiration to embark on your revitalization project.
Remember, your choices of furniture, colors, layouts, and decor pieces can transform your living space into a reflection of your personality and a haven of comfort. The possibilities are limitless, and the canvas is yours. So go ahead, breathe new life into your living room, and enjoy the artistry of design in its most personal form!
