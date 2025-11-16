30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

by

Just because you’re at college or in university doesn’t mean that all the fun in your life has to stop. Sometimes, the greatest sources of amusement, entertainment, and great jokes can be the people you expect it from the least—your professors. After all, just because you start teaching doesn’t mean you have to trade in your sense of humor for a stern frown.

To show you just how awesome educators can be, Bored Panda has put together this list of the funniest, witty, and wonderfully wild emails that professors ever sent to their students.

Scroll down, upvote the ones that made you laugh the most, and be sure to send the pics to your fave scholars! If you’re at college or you’ve recently graduated, we’d also love to hear all about the funniest teachers you had. Drop on by the comment section and share your tale with all the other Pandas reading.

Bored Panda had a chat about emailing students with Lisa McLendon, the William Allen White Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications and the Coordinator at the Bremner Editing Center at the University of Kansas.

She told us that it depends on the individual professor and what tone they want to maintain with their students. “Some people feel comfortable with a high level of formality; others chat with students as they would their peers. It depends on the subject, the level of students, and the university,” she said.

#1

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: decentbirthday

#2 A Student Emails His Professor While Drunk… Results Are Amazing

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: Heniboy

#3 Trial Mix Attack

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: liv_reed17

#4

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: fukeryyy

#5 My Professor Scared Me For A Second

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: SaeedDiCaprio

#6

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: rainbowkarolina

#7

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: elizabethpriyaa

#8 My Son’s Business Professor Sent This Out To His Class

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: GummyBear2525

#9

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: saintalakae

#10 I Matched With My Professor On Tinder Right After Our Final. This Is What He Messaged Me

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: lavenderribbons

#11 One Typo In My Email LED To A Seriously Good Laugh, Big Props To My Professor For Having Such A Sense Of Humor

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: 2percentaccuracy

#12

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: emilyschoka

#13 Email I Got From My Biochem Professor Back In College. Best Compliment I’ve Ever Received

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: MrCommentyCommenter

#14 My Professor’s Email For Not Doing Our Work

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: tariqali95

#15

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: narwhalsarefalling

#16

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: hailzfitz444

#17

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: trujillo_jewell

#18 My College Science Teacher

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: superguff17

#19

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: GHopp16

#20

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: mountainashfae

#21

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: geezatrix

#22

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: perlapucci

#23

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: brynndle_n

#24

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: krishnadewme

#25

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: kade_walker

#26 Facebook Friend Emailed His Professor Over A Grade Dispute. This Was His Response

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: steelersfever

#27

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: BeGay_DoScience

#28 Email From A Professor At My School

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: jtfff

#29 An Accidental Text From My Math Teacher

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: Stage63

#30 My Physics Professor Was A Bit Casual Today When Emailing Us About Cancelling Class

30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Image source: Footy_man

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bonnie Chapman: Loses Home and Six Pets In House Fire
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2023
Couple Bought A School Bus For $7,500, Spent Another $42,500 To Transform It Into A Cool 298 sq ft House On Wheels
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Cat Was Supposed To Catch A Mouse Living In The House, But Made Friends With It Instead
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Chesapeake Shores”
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2017
Guy Reveals Japanese Gift Wrapping Hack That Lets You Wrap Your Gifts In Less Than 15 Secs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 7 Review “Promortyus”
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.