30 Hilarious Times College Students Got The Wildest Emails From Their Professors

Just because you’re at college or in university doesn’t mean that all the fun in your life has to stop. Sometimes, the greatest sources of amusement, entertainment, and great jokes can be the people you expect it from the least—your professors. After all, just because you start teaching doesn’t mean you have to trade in your sense of humor for a stern frown.
To show you just how awesome educators can be, Bored Panda has put together this list of the funniest, witty, and wonderfully wild emails that professors ever sent to their students.
Bored Panda had a chat about emailing students with Lisa McLendon, the William Allen White Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications and the Coordinator at the Bremner Editing Center at the University of Kansas.
She told us that it depends on the individual professor and what tone they want to maintain with their students. “Some people feel comfortable with a high level of formality; others chat with students as they would their peers. It depends on the subject, the level of students, and the university,” she said.
#1
Image source: decentbirthday
#2 A Student Emails His Professor While Drunk… Results Are Amazing
Image source: Heniboy
#3 Trial Mix Attack
Image source: liv_reed17
#4
Image source: fukeryyy
#5 My Professor Scared Me For A Second
Image source: SaeedDiCaprio
#6
Image source: rainbowkarolina
#7
Image source: elizabethpriyaa
#8 My Son’s Business Professor Sent This Out To His Class
Image source: GummyBear2525
#9
Image source: saintalakae
#10 I Matched With My Professor On Tinder Right After Our Final. This Is What He Messaged Me
Image source: lavenderribbons
#11 One Typo In My Email LED To A Seriously Good Laugh, Big Props To My Professor For Having Such A Sense Of Humor
Image source: 2percentaccuracy
#12
Image source: emilyschoka
#13 Email I Got From My Biochem Professor Back In College. Best Compliment I’ve Ever Received
Image source: MrCommentyCommenter
#14 My Professor’s Email For Not Doing Our Work
Image source: tariqali95
#15
Image source: narwhalsarefalling
#16
Image source: hailzfitz444
#17
Image source: trujillo_jewell
#18 My College Science Teacher
Image source: superguff17
#19
Image source: GHopp16
#20
Image source: mountainashfae
#21
Image source: geezatrix
#22
Image source: perlapucci
#23
Image source: brynndle_n
#24
Image source: krishnadewme
#25
Image source: kade_walker
#26 Facebook Friend Emailed His Professor Over A Grade Dispute. This Was His Response
Image source: steelersfever
#27
Image source: BeGay_DoScience
#28 Email From A Professor At My School
Image source: jtfff
#29 An Accidental Text From My Math Teacher
Image source: Stage63
#30 My Physics Professor Was A Bit Casual Today When Emailing Us About Cancelling Class
Image source: Footy_man
