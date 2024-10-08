First Look at ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2: With Exciting News About Season 3

Netflix spy drama The Night Agent is on a roll! The popular series starring Gabriel Basso has been renewed for a Season 3 ahead of the winter 2025 release of The Night Agent Season 2. This comes as no surprise as it was the most-watched series on Netflix in 2023 and is also its seventh most popular show of all time.

On October 8, 2024, Netflix announced that The Night Agent had been renewed for a Season 3, along with first-look images of the highly anticipated Season 2. Star of the show Basso, who plays Peter Sutherland, always knew the show would be a raging success, revealing to Tudum back in 2023 that the way season 1 ended — Peter officially becomes a Night Agent — left a lot of room for storytelling opportunities for future seasons. In the announcement, the creator and executive producer of the show, Shawn Ryan, disclosed that he’s beyond excited for fans to watch the second season in early 2025. He also shared that the writing for Season 3 is underway, setting the anticipation at an all-time high in the following words:

“We’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience.”

According to the Netflix logline, Season 2 will thrust Peter into a world of danger with minimal trust as he works in the “secretive organization of Night Action.”The cast of The Night Agent Season 2 has Basso and Luciane Buchanan as leads. The rest of the cast includes Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Navid Negahban, Rob Heaps, Marwan Kenzari, Elise Kibler and Dikran Tulaine. Production for The Night Agent Season 3 will commence in Istanbul at the end of 2024, followed by returning to film in New York in 2025.

Gabriel Basso to Star in Netflix Film Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Gabriel Basso is basking in his Netflix popularity. As exclusively reported by Deadline on June 17, 2024, he was in the final negotiation stage after bagging a role in Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s highly anticipated movie for the streaming giant.

The report also revealed that Jared Harris would join the cast of the unnamed Netflix film. The majority of the news on the film remains under wraps, as does any word on Basso’s role in it. He will join an ensemble cast led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

The film’s plot also remains hush-hush, which packs on the excitement. However, sources revealed to Deadline that the film “will be set at the White House ​​as a national crisis unfolds.”The project marks Bigelow’s first feature since the 2017 thriller Detroit, which starred John Boyega, Will Poulter, and Kaitlyn Dever, among others.

The Night Agent Season 2 has no official release date but is expected to drop in Winter 2025. In the meantime, you can stream The Night Agent Season 1 on Netflix.