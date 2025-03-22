John Turturro: Everything to Know About the ‘Severance’ Actor

John Turturro is a versatile and accomplished actor, filmmaker, and writer. With a career spanning four decades, he is no new face in film and television. Although not a leading man, he’s done fantastically as a character actor. Throughout his career, Turturro is known for his ability to bring comedic and dramatic roles to life.
Although cast in a supporting role, John Turturro’s character, Irving Bailiff, is one of the Severance TV series’ memorable characters. Introduced in season 1, Turturro’s Irving is one of Mark Scout’s (Adam Scott) severed co-workers in the MDR department. While Irving remains a fan favorite, here’s everything to know about its actor, John Turturro.
John Turturro Was Born & Raised in an Italian-American Family
The actor was born John Michael Turturro in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, on February 28, 1957. Both of his parents were Italian-Americans, with his mother, Katherine Florence (née Incerella), having ancestral roots from Sicily. His father, Nicholas Turturro, was an Italian immigrant who emigrated from Giovinazzo, Italy. Having been raised in New York City, it’s no wonder John Turturro has a heavy New York accent. Although his father worked in construction and as a carpenter, Turturro’s mother was an amateur jazz singer. John Turturro was also raised as a Catholic.
He Studied Theater at the University
It didn’t take long for John Turturro to know what he wanted to pursue professionally. After High School, he enrolled to study theater at the State University of New York at New Paltz. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1973 and had his MFA at the Yale School of Drama in 1983. However, he landed his first acting role, albeit uncredited, after his bachelor’s degree. He was cast as an extra in Martin Scorsese’s 1980 biographical sports drama Raging Bull.
‘Do the Right Thing’ Was John Turturro’s Breakthrough Role
Following his 1980 acting debut, John Turturro starred in several film and television projects. However, Turturro gained widespread recognition playing Piano, the racist son of a pizzeria owner in Spike Lee’s 1989 groundbreaking film Do the Right Thing. Turturro’s performance established him as a versatile character actor. Do the Right Thing was a critical and commercial success, grossing $37.3 million against its $6.2 million budget.
John Turturro Frequently Collaborates with Spike Lee and the Coen Brothers
John Turturro has worked extensively with the Coen Brothers and Spike Lee. His work in Do the Right Thing was the first of several collaborations with Spike Lee. Turturro first worked with the Coen Brothers in the 1990 neo-noir gangster Miller’s Crossing. He later played the titular character Barton Fink in the brothers’ black comedy thriller Barton Fink (1991). Turturro also played Jesus Quintana and Pete in The Big Lebowski (1998) and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), respectively.
He Has Directed Five Feature Films
Besides his growing acting credits, John Turturro has successfully directed five feature films, as of 2025. He made his directorial debut in 1992 drama Mac, where he played the lead role as the title character. His sophomore directorial project was the 1998 romantic drama Illuminate. Since then, Turturro has directed Romance and Cigarettes (2005), Fading Gigolo (2013), and The Jesus Rolls (2020). Interestingly, The Jesus Rolls is a spin-off of the Coen Brothers’ cult film The Big Lebowski. While directing the spin-off, Turturro reprised his role as Jesus Quintana.
John Turturro Has Received Several Emmy Nominations
Besides his fantastic work on the big screen, John Turturro also has an impressive television career. Long before Severance, Turturro was recognized by the Emmys for his tremendous contributions to the small screen. Turturro’s first Emmy nomination was as a Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his guest performance in an episode of the Monk TV series. He was also nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the miniseries The Night Of. Interestingly, Turturro’s only Emmy win was his first for Monk.
John Turturro Has Worked Extensively in Theater
The versatile actor has also worked on stage for the past four decades. John Turturro has starred in several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. He portrayed the title character Danny in the 1983 production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Turturro’s last stage credit was playing Mickey Sabbath in an Off-Broadway production of Sabbath’s Theater at the Signature Theatre Company.
He’s Been Married for Forty Years
While Hollywood is known for its brief relationships and marriages, John Turturro joins the short list of actors who have stayed married for decades. John Turturro is married to former actress Katherine Borowitz. The couple married in 1985, and have two children. With her last acting credit in 2014, Katherine Borowitz retired from acting in 2016 and moved on to have a social work career. However, she remains supportive of John Turturro’s career and growth.
