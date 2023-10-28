Everything You Need To Know About Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

In December 2023, the long-awaited reunion with Tony Shalhoub‘s iconic character, Adrian Monk, is set to captivate viewers once again in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. Nearly 15 years have passed since the original series concluded its successful run from 2002 to 2009. However, the show remains a shining gem in the illustrious career of the four-time Emmy Award-winning actor, Shalhoub.
Portraying the titular character, Monk, a former detective grappling with obsessive-compulsive disorder, Shalhoub’s performance left a lasting mark on the hearts of fans. Monk skillfully blended elements of comedy, drama, and mystery, earning it a dedicated and passionate following. Now, after years of anticipation and teasing, the return of Monk in the form of a revival movie is finally on the horizon.
Where Is It Going To Be Released?
Although the original Monk series was produced by ABC and aired on network cable channel USA, the copyright on the Monk IP is currently owned by NBCUniversal. As streaming has become more and more popular in recent years, NBCUniversal has decided to release Monk’s first and most likely last feature film. The movie is set to air on its own streaming service. Peacock has become a major player in the murder mystery genre. Earlier this year, the service released its system-sinking show, Rian Johnson’s Poker Face, which may have motivated NBCUniversal to give Monk another try.
The Plot Of The Monk Series
Adrian Monk’s career as a well-known private detective began when the show’s first season aired in 2002. He was one of the brightest and most talented members of the SFPD homicide department. However, his life changed when his wife, Trudy (Melora Hardin), was tragically killed in a car bombing. Adrian was then diagnosed with a serious OCD.
This made him have a severe fear of bugs and a constant need to be perfect. In fact, his OCD and social issues also led to him being fired from his job. Still, he wanted to make it as a private detective, so he teamed up with his old partner, Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram). Together, they solve murders that would have been impossible for them to tackle individually.
Despite driving his captain Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine) and protégé Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford) crazy with his unorthodox methods, Monk consistently got results. The rest of the eight seasons of the show revolved around a ‘murder of the week’ format. One of the few notable changes was the departure of Sharona’s department from the show. Plus, the addition of Natalie Teeger (played by Traylor Howard). However, Sharona returned for one episode in the show’s final season.
How Did The Mr. Monk Series End?
The TV series gave viewers quite a satisfactory ending with their dual-part movie titled Mr. Monk and the End. The storyline saw Monk finally apprehending his late wife’s killer. At the time, the somewhat troubled detective was supposed to be on a leave of absence from the force. However, he met Molly (Alona Tal), Trudy’s daughter, from a past affair, which is one of season eight’s most shocking reveals. While on the quest to finally nail his wife’s killer, all paths lead Monk to Molly, his stepdaughter.
Which Monk Stars Will Be Returning For The Movie?
Shalhoub will be reprising his role as Adrian Monk in the upcoming film sequel. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor has a long history of recurring roles in dramatic comedies, most notably in the highly-regarded Marvelous Mrs Maisel franchise, which has been on from 2017-2023. In addition to Shalhoub’s return, we’ll also be seeing the return of several other familiar faces from the show, including Melora Hardin as Monk’s deceased wife Trudy.
Additionally, a number of Monk’s co-workers and companions return, including Ted Levine, who will reprise the role of Leland Stollmeyer, as well as A Beautiful Mind alum Jason Grey-Stanford, who will play Randall Disher. Neven Bell played by Hector Elizondo from Pretty Woman, will also be back as Monk’s therapist.
We’ve got some new faces joining the cast of Mr. Monk’s Last Case as well. Sex Education’s Jamie Purifoy will be playing Rick Eden, and Home Economics‘ Caitlin McGee will be playing Molly Evans, Monk’s stepdaughter. It’s not yet known if Bitty Schram will be back as Sharona Fleming in the Monk movie. Another cast member who has not been confirmed yet is Tim Bagley, who plays Harold Krenshaw on the show.
Which Creative Team Is Making This Movie?
The original creative team behind Monk will be coming back to direct/executive produce Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. Directors/executive producers include Scandal’s Randy Zisk, Saturday Night Live’s Andy Breckman, and The Fighter’s David Hoberman. Shalhoub will be re-executing the movie and of course, starring in it.
When Is The Release Date?
The release date of Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie is thankfully no secret. The movie will start streaming exclusively on Peacock on December 8, 2023. However, Peacock plans to keep things as simple as possible, as there’s no dramatic release planned. If you’re looking to catch up on Monk’s past cases before the release of his latest film, Mr. Monk: The Last Movie, then Peacock’s got you covered. All eight seasons of Monk are available to watch on the service right now.