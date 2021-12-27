Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Home Economics Before

ABC’s Home Economics started back in April as a mid-season replacement with only seven episodes, and it wasn’t clear whether it would join the ranks of other long-running sitcom successes on the network like Modern Family or black-ish. But the Alphabet opted to give it another chance, and while this funny show about family drama is often predictable, it’s also sweet and extremely entertaining. The main reason for that, of course, is its stellar ensemble. Here’s a rundown of where you may have seen this cast before.
Topher Grace (Tom)
Grace started his acting career more than two decades ago with a successful run on a Fox comedy, That 70s Show. The series ran from 1998 to 2006, during which time he also appeared in movies like Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! and P.S. Before the character got his own movie series starring Tom Hardy, Grace played villain Venom in Spider-Man 3. He starred in a web series called The Beauty Inside, in the first season of The Hot Zone, and he also played real-life white supremacist David Duke in the Oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman.
Caitlin McGee (Sarah)
McGee has a number of TV guest spot credits, including in the first episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her first series regular role was on NBC’s Bluff City Law with Jimmy Smits. She also recurred on Mythic Quest and played Emma opposite Dev Patel in Modern Love.
Jimmy Tatro (Connor)
Tatro’s most significant TV role was on another comedy series, Netflix’s American Vandal, where he played a character who, like Connor, doesn’t come off as all that bright but who does lack the millions Connor has amassed. He was in season two of The Guest Book and on Modern Family, and he also stars in Roku’s The Now.
Karla Souza (Marina)
Souza is an accomplished actress both in Mexico and the United States. Her early TV roles were in Verano de amor and Los héroes del norte, as well as a few major films in Mexico. She starred for six seasons in How to Get Away with Murder, and, most recently, in the Chilean series El Presidente.
Sasheer Zamata (Denise)
Zamata has plenty of TV comedy experience. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2017. She had the lead role in a movie called The Weekend and starred in the Comedy Central series Robbie. She also had a recurring part in Hulu’s Woke.
Shiloh Bearman (Gretchen)
Bearman’s only other credit to date is an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from 2020 as Fauci on the Couchy.
Jordyn Curet (Shamiah)
Curet has been acting since she was two, starting with the TV movie Lilly’s Light. She guest-starred on The Neighborhood and Raven’s Home, and hosted the series Life Hacks for Kids. She also has an uncredited role as Young Ingrid in Black Widow.
Jecobi Swain (Kelvin)
Swain was a trivia kid on the game show Child Support and voiced Freckle on Little Ellen. He also had guest spots on Claws and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and appeared in the Amazon Prime Video movie Troop Zero.
Chloe Jo Rountree (Camila)
Rountree’s credits include the horror movie Cut!, the sports comedy 108 Stitches, a few short films, and an episode of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
Lidia Porto (Lupe)
Porto has TV credits dating back to 1993, beginning with a guest spot on Walker, Texas Ranger. She’s stopped by a number of series in recent years, including Jane the Virgin, American Housewife, and Better Things. She was also a series regular on Get Shorty.
Nora Dunn (Muriel)
The second former Saturday Night Live cast member on this list was part of that sketch series more than three decades before Zamata, from 1985 to 1990. She’s been seen on many shows, including Sisters, The Nanny, and Entourage. She was most recently seen on a new show this fall, Fox’s The Big Leap.
Phil Reeves (Marshall)
Marshall has credits dating all the way back to 1988 guest-starring on many TV shows. He was a regular presence on Girlfriends and My Wife and Kids. He has had a handful of truly memorable recurring roles in recent years on shows like Veep, Parks & Recreation, The Detour, and Black Monday.
Justin Lupe (Emily)
Lupe’s first recurring role was on Harry’s Law, and, since then, she’s made numerous guest appearances in addition to starring in Cristela and Mr. Mercedes. Audiences probably know her best as Willa from the uber-popular Succession.
Nicole Byer (Amanda)
Byer has appeared in many TV series over the past decade. Girl Code helped put her on the map as a commentator, and she was in the Fox sketch series Party Over Here. She’s done a lot of voice work, but most will recognize her as the host of the baking competition show Nailed It! She will also be starring as a series regular in the recently-premiered NBC comedy Grand Crew.