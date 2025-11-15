I’ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs

This Lunar New Year is certainly different from past years. Due to the worldwide pandemic (Covid-19) situation, LNY celebrations have been toned down. To reduce the risk of community spread, reunion gatherings and visitings were restricted to certain numbers and households. Less bustlings were the malls and streets as we usher in the New Year all in the name of public safety.
Nonetheless, even with the muted LNY, most of us were still able to spend some quality time with our loved ones and catching up on our lives. With more time on my hands this festive season, I’ve decided to illustrate 15 days of LNY (with some research on the Chinese customs and traditions) to remind ourselves of our heritage, whilst having some fun.
More info: paigelee.co
