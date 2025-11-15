I’ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs

by

This Lunar New Year is certainly different from past years. Due to the worldwide pandemic (Covid-19) situation, LNY celebrations have been toned down. To reduce the risk of community spread, reunion gatherings and visitings were restricted to certain numbers and households. Less bustlings were the malls and streets as we usher in the New Year all in the name of public safety.

Nonetheless, even with the muted LNY, most of us were still able to spend some quality time with our loved ones and catching up on our lives. With more time on my hands this festive season, I’ve decided to illustrate 15 days of LNY (with some research on the Chinese customs and traditions) to remind ourselves of our heritage, whilst having some fun.

More info: paigelee.co

I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs
I&#8217;ve Decided To Use My Time Illustrating 15 Days Of Chinese Traditions And Customs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rivals Season 2 Image
After ‘Rivals’ Season 2, Fans Are Begging for a Spinoff With This Character
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2025
A Little Rescued Fox Came To Model In My Photo Studio
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Game Did You Beat Most Recently And How Long Did It Take? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Strange And Interesting Facts About Life In Norway You Probably Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Candid Portraits Of People In Meetings During Lockdown
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Capture Places Through My Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.