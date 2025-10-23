20-Year-Old Decided To Amputate His Leg After Going To A Rock Concert, Breaks His Silence On Why

A night out at a rock concert had heartbreaking consequences for a 20-year-old man from Deal, Kent, in southeast England.
While attending a Supergrass performance at Dreamland Margate in June this year with his father, Tommy Hurrell suffered an unexpected medical emergency.
The young UK resident was born with a condition called spina bifida and had a tumor in his spine
Tommy was born with a birth defect called spina bifida, a condition in which a baby’s spine doesn’t form properly in the mother’s womb.
He also had a tumor in his spinal cord that caused nerve damage extending all the way down to his left leg.
While his condition was manageable during childhood, by the time he reached the age of 10, it had become increasingly difficult and quite noticeable.
Hurrell underwent multiple surgeries in an attempt to fix the issues with his foot, but none were successful.
According to Tommy, each surgery only made his leg “deformed in every single way imaginable.”
And after a night of “four to five hours” of continuously standing during the music gig, he “genuinely just couldn’t stand up anymore, and that’s when it actually sunk in…”
Tommy Hurrell made the decision to amputate his leg after a lifetime of health issues
The 20-year-old told UNILAD that while he loved “being able to live a normal life,” the challenges that came with his condition were unbearable at times.
And the rock concert made the realization of amputation dawn on him, and he seriously considered that in that moment.
“I never actually considered amputation before that.”
“My dad looked at me and he was like, ‘are you okay?’, because I was genuinely trying not to collapse on the floor. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I’m really not; I just can’t stand up anymore.’”
He added in the interview, “I had a bit of a breakdown because I thought, ‘right, I’m actually contemplating an amputation now.’ Because obviously everyone always goes, ‘why don’t you just amputate it?’”
The realization that he needed an amputation dawned on him during a set by the rock band Supergrass
“Obviously that’s just insane – it’s an insane thing to do.”
Tommy’s surgery took place on October 1, two months after he made the difficult decision.
His choice was further reinforced by the doctors he consulted, whose reactions gave him the clarity he needed.
After the surgery, Hurrell felt an overwhelming sense of relief.
“I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. It’s completely changed my perspective on life, especially being in rehab as well and hearing everybody else’s stories.”
However, he admitted that going out in public was the biggest challenge, as he often attracted unwanted attention with his “stump hanging out.”
As an amputee, Tommy is now able to take part in activities he once missed out on because of his spinal condition
Hurrell, who is currently recovering at the amputee rehabilitation unit in Lambeth, South London, for Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals, shared an unexpected “bright side of things.”
Citing technological advancements in prosthetics, he expressed his excitement about trying activities like hiking, rugby, and “so many different sports.”
Before his operation, those activities had been extremely difficult for him, and as a result, he often had to miss out.
“Oh God, there’s so many things I’m so excited to do that I haven’t been able to do for years. I’m looking into getting into sort of long hikes before graduating to climbing mountains.”
“There is an amputee rugby group online – I’ve had plenty of people reach out saying, ‘look, I’ve lost my leg. Doesn’t stop me from playing rugby,’ or, ‘doesn’t stop me from playing football.’ You know? There’s so many different sports,” he concluded.
“I just want to prove everyone wrong and redefine my disability,” expressed Hurrell
Spina bifida is a type of neural tube defect that often causes paralysis of the lower limbs, and its exact cause remains unknown.
According to research by the Cleveland Clinic, about one in every 2,875 babies born in the U.S. each year is affected by spina bifida.
Tommy regularly posts on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where he documents his recovery journey and life as an amputee.
In one viral clip that garnered over two million views, he told his followers, “I’m doing really well, all things considered, and I’ve made really good progress. Occasionally, when you look down and see that your leg is gone, you realize there’s a long road ahead of you.”
Reflecting on the immense support he received from people online, Tommy added, “It’s an absolute insane amount of support which is really good and makes me feel a lot less alone in this new beginning.”
Tommy is scheduled to receive his prosthetic fitting in November this year.
“This couldn’t have been an easy decision, but it sure was brave. Wishing him the best,” wrote one social media user
