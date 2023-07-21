15 Things You Didn’t Know About Axel Ferrell

Axel Ferrell is the son of famous comedian Will Ferrell. He gained a lot of recognition even before his birth, thanks to his popular father. The young lad has been a fascinating personality for Hollywood fans, especially when he started making red-carpet appearances. Will Ferrell is renowned for his comedic genius displayed on both television and the silver screen.
On several occasions, his dad has had glowing praise for their family as a whole. Plus, both his parents are well-known personalities, and some have wondered if the young Ferrell will follow in his father’s footsteps. Ferrell’s dad is a well-known personality. However, not many know a lot about his young son. Let’s delve into some lesser-known facts about the comedic genius’s already talented son.
1. He’s The Son Of Will Ferrell And Viveca Paulin
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin welcomed their son in Los Angeles with much joy and private celebrations. The younger Ferrell was born and brought up in LA and was favorably welcomed to a warm, humor-filled home. The couple announced the pregnancy in the fall of 2009, and Ferrell arrived on January 23rd, 2010.
2. Axel Ferrell Gets Not-so-randomly Embarrassed By His Father
Ferrell’s dad has openly admitted that one of his “greatest joys” as a parent is making fun of Ferrell and his siblings. This happens particularly when they misbehave or do something wrong. He explained that in doing this, he humorously warns his kids when they are doing something bad. He explained that every time they made rude comments, he would show up at dinner wearing nothing but his underpants.
3. His Parents Met In An Acting Class
Axel Ferrell’s mother first met her husband in acting class back in 1995. The two hit it off almost immediately and started dating. after a while, Ferrell’s parents split up and decided to remain platonic friends. However, after trying to be ‘just friends for over four years,’ the two lovebirds reignited their romantic relationship in 2000. Will Ferrell then awkwardly proposed, and they tied the knot that same year.
4. Both His Parents Are Well-known In The Entertainment Industry
Ferrell’s mum is an art collector and successful auctioneer. However, she is also an actress and producer and is known for movies like Money Talks (1997), and Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018). On the other hand, Ferrell’s dad is best known for his comedic antics on Saturday Night Live and movies like Daddy’s Home, Get Hard, and Spirited.
5. He Has Two Older Brothers
Ferrell is not the only child of the famous Hollywood couple. He has two other brothers, Magnus and Mattias Ferrell, born in 2004 and 2006. When Ferrell was born, his older brothers were 5 and 3, respectively.
6. He Is Not Related to Colin Farrell
Their names may sound alike but best believe that this actor isn’t part of the Ferrell clan. There’s a misconception that Colin Farrell is a brother to Ferrell and his siblings. However, the Irish actor is the son of Eamon Farrell and Rita Farrell and has two teenage sons of his own.
7. Axel Ferrell’s Dad Often Jests About How He Raises Him
Will Ferrell has jokingly compared raising his three boys to running a prison. The backstory behind this is that the comedy star has to bark instructions to ensure there’s order in the home. Will Ferrel admitted that he often has to bark out orders like “Upstairs now!” “Brush your teeth!” and “Lights out!“
8. He Is Very Close To His Brothers
Ferrell and his brothers are very close and do a lot of things together. When he isn’t watching his eldest brother play in a band, the trio is up to some good old-fashioned mischief. Ferrell’s father admitted that his sons certainly got a little humor from him and sometimes make him do the silliest things.
9. They Share A Fun Halloween Tradition
Talking about silly things the Ferrell kids make their iconic father do, here’s one. Ferrell and his brothers choose a silly outfit for their dad every Halloween. He has to wear it no matter what they pick out. Once, they even picked out a poop emoji costume. Needless to say, that must have stunk.
10. He Has Been In A Movie Alongside His Brother
In 2013, Axel Ferrell and his brother Mattias Ferrell briefly appeared in the film Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The all-star cast included big Hollywood names like Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Vince Vaughn, Will Smith, and Liam Neeson. Christina Applegate, Meagan Good, Christen Wiig, and Will Ferrell himself also played major roles in the movie.
11. Axel Ferrell Enjoys A Private Life
Ferrell’s parents have tried to ensure he and his brothers enjoy a fun, private life. Although his father discusses them publicly, the boys are still allowed their privacy. Not much about their education or personal preferences is available to the public.
12. His Name Is Scandinavian In Honor Of His Mother’s Heritage
Ferrell and his brothers were all given Scandinavian names in honor of their mother’s Swedish roots. Axel means ‘Father of Peace’ and even has some Old German roots. Matthias means ‘Gift of God,’ while Magnus means ‘Greatest.’
13. He Is The Youngest Child
Ferrell’s parents have enjoyed a lovely marriage and have been blessed with three talented children. He happens to be the third of the boys and, by default, the baby of the house. As mentioned earlier, he shared a close relationship with his siblings.
14. His Parents Have Been Together For Over Two Decades
The young man’s parents foster a humor-filled home and have been together for more than two decades. Even with their busy schedules, Ferrell’s parents try their best to get involved in their kid’s activities. Will Ferrell even showed up for his eldest son’s set at a special charity event and made a star-worthy appearance playing the cowbell on stage.
15. Axel Ferrell’s parents Are the Perfect Match
Will Ferrell admitted that his wife was more than perfect for him, as she totally understands his sense of humor. In the actor’s words, “What I love most about Viv is very simple. She totally got my sense of humor.” They have also been seen engaging in PDA and going on intimate dates.