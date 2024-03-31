Chance Perdomo, ‘Gen V’ and ‘Sabrina’ Actor, Dead at 27

Chance Perdomo, a talented actor most known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has passed away at the age of 27. The sad news was announced by Perdomo’s publicist on March 30, 2024. The statement was as follows: “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.”
As of yet, details of where the accident took place have not been released. The cause of the accident has also not yet been revealed. However, CBS has reported that no other individuals were involved in the accident. As the tragic incident sends shockwaves around the entertainment industry, let’s honor this actor’s life and career following his devastating and untimely demise.
Who Was Chance Perdomo?
Chance Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, USA, but was raised in Southhampton, England. After leaving school, Perdomo initially pursued a career in law, but his passion for acting led him to change course and delve into the world of entertainment. In 2017, he made his acting debut with a role in the CBBC series Hetty Feather. It was in 2019, however, that Perdomo truly made waves in the industry when he was nominated for best actor at the BAFTA TV awards for his performance in the BBC Three drama, Killed by My Debt. In the shocking true story, Perdomo played Jerome Rogers, a young man whose small debt spiralled out of control ultimately leading him to take his own life. This role not only garnered critical acclaim but also put Perdomo on the map as a talented and promising actor.
Breaking Down the Late Actor’s Roles in TV and Film
After the success of Killed by My Debt, Chance Perdomo auditioned for the role of Jughead Jones in Riverdale, yet was overlooked and the part went to Cole Sprouse. However, he didn’t let this deter him, and was soon cast in his breakout role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Netflix series threw a dark and dramatic spin on the classic tale of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, the show followed the life of Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal teenager who must navigate the complexities of her dual nature while facing dark forces and sinister threats. In the acclaimed show, Perdomo portrayed Ambrose, a pansexual warlock and Sabrina’s mischievous partner in crime.
After the success of his role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Perdomo was named among the BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits in 2019. From here, his name continued to rise, leading to his role in The Boys spinoff, Gen V. In the popular series, he played Andre, a pupil at a superhuman training facility established by the evil Vought International. Due to his untimely demise, filming for the second season has been halted.
Outside of these roles, Perdomo starred in TV shows like Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, and the iconic British series Midsomer Murders. What’s more, he had notable roles in movies like After Ever Happy and After Everything, playing the character of Landon. His final role following his sad passing will be in the upcoming action comedy Bad Man, starring Sean William Scott and Rob Riggle.
Touching Tributes Flood in for Chance Perdomo
As mentioned, Chance Perdomo’s publicist was the first person to address the sad passing of the talented actor. Saying: “His insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him.” From there, heaps of tributes began to pour in. In a statement, Gen V co-producers Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios recalled the actor as a “enthusiastic force of nature” and hailed him as a “charming” individual. They said: “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.”
Furthermore, Perdomo will forever be remembered as an actor who used his public profile to inspire young people to strive for excellence. After the success of his BAFTA-nominated role in Killed by My Debt, it was reported by a Southampton newspaper that Perdomo visited his former secondary school to give a talk to the pupils. The school’s headteacher Jason Ashley told the outlet that Perdomo spoke to the students about “working hard” and stated that “it was just his passion for acting and not for fame that got him where he is now.” If you want to read more about Chance Perdomo, here’s our breakdown of his role and the other stars of Gen V.
