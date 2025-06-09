Who Is Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend?

Jordon Hudson shook the internet when her relationship with NFL legend Bill Belichick became public. The couple kept their romance private for a couple of years before going public in mid-2024. Since then, she has been spotted at public events with her six-time Super Bowl-winning coach boyfriend. Though they look happy together, controversies often trail their relationship.
Beyond gaining recognition for her relationship with a public figure, Jordon Hudson is no stranger to the spotlight. She is a former cheerleader, licensed cosmetologist, and has founded her own company. Additionally, she has ventured into beauty pageantry at the state level and has her eye on the big stage. Hudson aspires to become the Miss Maine USA and probably take her modeling career to the national level. Regardless of her achievements, Belichick’s girlfriend often hogs the headlines for her unconventional romance with the NFL icon. The former cheerleader has also been called out about the authenticity of her age.
How Old is Jordon Hudson?
While her official birthday is March 5, 2000, Jordon Hudson’s date of birth has sparked controversy since her relationship with the NFL coach went viral. The information about her age makes her 24 years old when her romance with the septuagenarian became public. However, later details contradict this. According to reporter Pablo Torre on the May 9, 2025, episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Hudson claimed she was 22 in the March 2024 Miss Maine USA Pageant.
Nevertheless, she never disputed the reports that she was 24 years old in October 2024. Meanwhile, Torre and his podcast cohosts, Katie Nolan and Michael Cruz Kayne, have a well-thought-out theory that Hudson may be hiding her real age to keep tabloids away from the fact that she was still a teenager when she met Belichick in 2021. Overall, there is about 49 years gap between Hudson and her newfound “twin flame,” as she calls him.
She is a Hancock, Maine, Native
Jordon Hudson has always been proud of her fisherman roots. In an April 10, 2025, Instagram post sporting a baby photo of her, Jordon shared that she was born on the waters of Hancock Point in Maine, United States, where her family tree extends before the American Revolutionary War. Her Instagram bio clearly states she is a “daughter of Maine fishermen.” Thus, it’s no surprise that Hudson uses her platform to advocate for the welfare of the fishing families.
Following President Donald Trump’s announcement about a planned cut to Maine Sea Grant, Hudson took to Instagram to tender a plea. According to her post, similar regulatory actions by government officials ran her father out of the fishing business 15 years ago, and she doesn’t wish the same fate for other Maine fishermen. Her plea may have reached the right table as Trump renegotiated and restored the funding.
What Does She Do for a Living?
Hudson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Bridgewater State University in May 2022. She was active as a cheerleader at Bridgewater State and won the Daytona, Florida, competition with her team, a coveted National Cheerleaders Association collegiate championship. After the competition, she toured New England with the “Cheer” star Gabi Butler. As a social media ambassador, Hudson modeled for Rebel Athletic, a cheer and dance outfit brand.
Hudson has stayed true to her cheerleading roots. After college, she joined the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad. In addition to cheerleading, Hudson leveraged her college years to earn a cosmetology license. She also juggled college with a job as a henna tattoo artist. As listed on her Instagram bio, Hudson is now a businesswoman. Her LinkedIn profile shows she is the founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises, which covers different areas such as beauty, real estate, and media production. She also manages Belichick’s brand through her company.
Jordon Hudson Met Bill Belichick on a Plane
The former cheerleader met her NFL coaching legend in early 2021 on a plane when she was reportedly 19 years old. The duo bonded over Hudson’s background in philosophy. Their romance commenced after Belichick and his former girlfriend Linda Holiday split, but they kept it under wraps for a couple of years. Hudson and Belichick made their romance public knowledge in June 2024, confirming the speculations about the pair.
In December 2024, they made their red-carpet debut at a charity gala in New York City. Despite controversies around the whopping 49 years between them, Belichick and Hudson seem to be having the time of their lives together. The American football coach is getting Hudson involved in his business dealings and calls her his creative muse. After his announcement as the new head football coach at the University of North Carolina in December 2024, the former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl-winner requested that Hudson be copied on emails between him and the institution.
