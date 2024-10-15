How Old Is Milly Alcock? Meet The House of the Dragon Star

Before Emma D’Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Milly Alcock portrayed the younger version of the princess on House of the Dragon. Alcock gained initial recognition for appearing in the comedy-drama Upright from 2019 to 2022. However, House of the Dragon skyrocketed her fame to international status. The young Australian actress is taking the movie industry by storm with exceptional performances and her fanbase is rising to the challenge.
Joining the DC universe, Milly Alcock is raising the bar with her Superman stint scheduled for a 2025 release and she seems ready to take on more challenging roles. Overall, her career has seen exponential growth with several award nominations for her major works on television. Winning the Casting Guild of Australia’s Rising Stars of 2018 lays credence to Alcock’s incredible skills. Explore an in-depth look at the Australian star’s career from her budding days to stardom.
Milly Alcock Was Born In 2000
The House of the Dragon star was born in Sydney, New South Wales on April 11, 2000. Alcock grew up in Sydney with two younger brothers, Bert Alcock and Eddy Alcock. She finished her early education at Stanmore Public School in Sydney. Alcock discovered her forte for the performing arts while performing Little Red Riding Hood in Taverners Hill Infants School’s version of Little Red Rocking Hood and proceeded to Newton High School of the Performing Arts to hone her skills. However, she dropped out to focus on acting professionally.
Milly Alcock Began Her Profesional Acting Career In 2014
In her early career days, Milly Alcock appeared in Australian movies and TV shows. She began appearing on television shows during high school, making her professional acting debut as an extra on one episode of the romantic comedy Wonderland. She also appeared in several commercials for brands such as KFC, NBN, and Cadbury. Alcock also did some presenter jobs on Disney Channel’s B.F. Chefs and Hanging With from 2015 to 2017.
Milly Alcock played her first credited role in 2017 as Cindi Jackson on three episodes of ABC’s Janet King. She also appeared in the web miniseries High Life as Isabella Barrett the same year. 2018 was a busy year for the Australian actress as she appeared on three television series, portraying Maya Nordenfelt on Fighting Season, Emma Carvolth on A Place to Call Home, and Marissa Campbell on Pine Gap.
In 2019, Milly Alcock appeared on Les Norton as Sian Galase and landed her first major role on Upright. She portrayed Meg Adams on the Australian comedy-drama television series from 2019 to 2022 alongside Tim Minchin. In 2020, Alcock portrayed Jenny McGinty on seven episodes of The Gloaming and Sam Serrato on 10 episodes of Reckoning. She debuted on American television in 2022 when she landed the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon. Alcock played the younger version of the princess as a main cast member in season 1 and made guest appearances in season 2.
Milly Alcock’s Film and Stage Career
Milly Alcock appeared in her feature film debut in 2018’s The School. She portrayed Jien in the Australian horror and psychological thriller film alongside Will McDonald, Nicholas Hope, and Megan Dury. Her next film role is the upcoming American superhero film Superman where she portrays Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in the live-action piece. This means Alcock is the fifth actress to portray the iconic character in live-action and the third in film.
Beyond the screen, Milly Alcock has engaged in stage acting. She made her stage debut as Abigail Williams in the 2023 production of The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre, West End, London. She is likely to grace the stage in more productions. Alcock was also featured in the music video for Easy Now by the English rock band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2023.
Milly Alcock’s Awards and Nominations
Milly Alcock won the Casting Guild of Australia’s Rising Stars of 2018 for her burgeoning television career. Her role as Meg Adams on Upright earned her two nominations – the AACTA Awards nod for Best Comedy Performer and the Logie Awards’s Most Outstanding Actress in 2020 and 2023 respectively. For her depiction of Princess Rhaenyra on House of the Dragons, Alcock has scored four award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a TV Series at the Saturn Awards. Check out this House of the Dragons season 1 recap.
Follow Us