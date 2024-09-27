House of the Dragon: 8 Characters Audiences Love to Hate

After two released seasons, HBO’s House of the Dragon has had its fair share of hated characters. Set almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons has given audiences more than enough backstory on the dragon-riding Targaryen family. While there are no White Walkers to contend with in House of the Dragon, the Targaryen family has found other creative ways to go to war.
With the series based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood fantasy novel, House of the Dragon depicts the Dance of the Dragon, a devastating civil war of succession that leads to the decline of House Targaryen. With the first two seasons created as a foreshadowing of the inevitable Dance of the Dragons, audiences have watched several characters make and take decisions and actions that have made them the least favorites. So far, these are the top 8 characters audiences love to hate on House of the Dragon.
1. King Viserys I Targaryen
King Viserys I Targaryen (portrayed by Paddy Considine) is the fifth King of the Seven Kingdoms. Generally, judging by his reign, King Viserys may seem like a decent ruler who seeks peace and avoids conflict. However, this very indecisiveness and inability to be a firm leader makes him such a frustrating figure for viewers. His reluctance to take a stand, whether in familial disputes or matters of succession, led directly to the inevitable Dance of the Dragons.
The only time he looked to take a firm decision resulted in the death of his wife. In pursuit of a long-awaited son, Viserys sacrifices his wife, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), to have Baelon (“The Heir for a Day”) birthed through a crude C-section. While it’s easy to blame his declining health, his last act on his deathbed set in motion the unnecessary events that would lead to the decline of House Targaryen.
2. Larys Strong
Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), nicknamed “Clubfoot,” is the younger son of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes). Although he walks with a limp due to a birth abnormality, Larys Strong is one of House of the Dragon’s master manipulators. Although he initially seemed a quiet observer with many spies, Larys’ cold demeanor and willingness to commit horrific acts in the shadows make him one of House of the Dragon’s most hated characters. Having been overlooked for years, Larys willingly murders his own family to gain Queen Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) loyalty. Although his influence had waned by the end of season 2, Larys Strong was one of King’s Landing’s chief manipulators, keeping Queen Alicent within his grasp.
3. Otto Hightower
Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the cunning Hand of the King, is one of the chief architects of the conflict that tears the Targaryens apart. Otto Hightower’s ambition is set in motion early in the series after Queen Aemma’s death. His schemings, machinations, manipulation, and unwavering ambition to secure power for his family made him a major antagonist in the show.
Save for his greed and ambition, as King Viserys’ confidante, he alone would have been able to quell Queen Alicent’s claims after Viserys’ death. King Viserys’ weakness greatly fueled Otto Hightower’s strength and power. While audiences enjoyed the fate that befell him after his grandson, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) replaced him as Hand of the King, Otto Hightower is forever doomed as one of House of the Dragon‘s hated characters.
4. Alicent Hightower
Two peas in a pod, Queen Alicent Hightower is the daughter of Otto Hightower. Her character is introduced as a loyal friend of the young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). As their relationship spirals downward, Alicent quickly becomes one of the most divisive figures in House of the Dragon. Although initially pushed to serve her father’s schemes and plots, Queen Alicent later proves she is equally ambitious as her father.
As the layers of her character are slowly revealed, her hypocrisy and anger ignite the flames that’ll eventually burn House Targaryen. While there’s no faulting her dedication to her children, much of Alicent’s morally questionable decisions have been rooted in her sense of betrayal and hatred for Rhaenyra. Watching her feel stupid after realizing she alone began a senseless war to preserve her family’s power and antagonize Rhaenyra was fulfilling.
5. Aegon II Targaryen
King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is as useless a King as the Young Usurper, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Aegon II is the eldest son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower. He’s crowned King by his mother and uncle despite Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne.
Besides his family members, Aegon II did not consider himself worthy of the throne. Forced to ascend the throne as the eldest son, Aegon quickly became a hated character in House of the Dragon. Aegon II is known for his arrogance, recklessness, cruelty, entitlement, and irresponsibility. Audiences were happy with the fate that befell the character in season 2.
6. Daemon Targaryen
While many may argue Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith) place on the list, his impulsiveness, brutality, and ambition easily earned him a spot. Daemon Targaryen is a classic antihero. The character is known for its unpredictability and willingness to kill, lie, and scheme his way through situations in pursuit of personal glory.
Although his loyalty to his family and love for his niece-wife, Rhaenyra, add layers to his character, audiences can’t overlook his penchant for chaos and violence. For much of season 2, audiences were left guessing where Daemon’s true allegiance lay. While Daemon Targaryen may not be the most hated character in House of the Dragon, he’s certainly one that audiences love to hate occasionally.
7. Criston Cole
Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) remained the most hated character in House of the Dragon for over a season until he was dethroned. The character’s death is one of the most anticipated, having survived 2 seasons. Ser Criston Cole starts as a noble and loyal member of Rhaenyra’s Kings guard—having been handpicked by the then-young Princess.
However, his character’s arc takes a dark turn. After being spurned by Rhaenyra romantically, he becomes one of her most bitter enemies. Criston Cole’s resentment and anger lead to violent actions that shock viewers. These include his brutal attack at the royal wedding and his later role in the coup against Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne.
8. Aemond Targaryen
Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) is the second son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower. As a child, Aemond was bullied by his older brother Aegon and others for not having a dragon. This bullying and losing an eye hardened him and shaped his vengeful personality. While it may have been easy to forgive his actions stemming from childhood trauma, Aemond’s cold and calculated nature makes him a hated character in House of the Dragon.
His willingness to use violence, cruel relationship with his family, and lack of accountability make him a divisive figure. He shares an unpredictable nature with his uncle, Daemon Targaryen. By the end of House of the Dragon season 2, Aemond has risen to the most hated and feared character in all of Westeros.
Follow Us