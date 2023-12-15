5 Best Matt Smith Movie and TV Roles

Matt Smith is an English actor born in 1982. His most iconic role was at age 26 when he was cast as the Eleventh Doctor in the Sci-fi adventure series Doctor Who. Over his illustrious acting career, Smith has won 6 and nominated for 27 awards for his brilliant performances in TV and film. Smith always wanted to be a soccer player, and he was good at it playing for teams like Northampton town but a back injury forced him to change careers.
While some fans have been introduced to Smith’s captivating on-screen talent in House of the Dragon, he has been acting for years. He has made a name for himself as one of the most talented actors in the business. From The Crown to Doctor Who, Smith keeps proving that he can take on any role, whether a villain or a romantic doctor. Here are some of his impeccable performances on TV and in movies.
1. Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of The Dragon
While Matt Smith isn’t a small-time actor, his role in HBO’s House of the Dragon gained him worldwide fame and recognition. In this fantasy series set in the Game of Thrones universe, Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen. While Daemon only appears in a handful of episodes in the first season, Smith steals the show as the rebel brother to the king, who ends up marrying his niece and claiming the iron throne. He is no hero in the series, but Smith’s performance won over hearts like nothing else. The Second season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere in 2024.
2. The Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown
It’s easy to see why Smith is always cast as a royal family member because he plays these characters so well and effortlessly. In Netflix’s tasteful series about the life of Queen Elizabeth, The Crown, Smith plays Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Smith appeared in the first two seasons as the younger version of the royal, and he did an excellent job of showcasing a prince trapped in the role of second to the queen. Although he came to love Elizabeth, Smith shows the conflict and turmoil Prince Phillip faced as part of England’s royal family and the requirements of such a heavy duty. For his role in The Crown, Smith has been nominated for several awards, including the Empire Awards, UK Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Awards.
3. The Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who
One of Matt Smith’s most iconic roles is as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the widely successful series Doctor Who. Several actors have played this iconic character, and each brings their charisma and interpretation of the intelligent and witty Doctor. Smith’s portrayal is one of the most beloved by fans because although he looks young, fans can see an old soul in him, which helps with his character. Although the Doctor can sometimes be cold and scary, Smith’s portrayal adds more charm, especially when he gets into a relationship, showing just how much he wants to save the Earth. The series has been airing since 1963, with Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor in Season 14.
4. Charles Manson in Charlie Says
The story of Charles Manson has been told numerous times, but Smith still managed to bring a fresh take on this tragic and twisted tale as Charles Manson in Charlie Says. The indie movie focuses on three women who were caught in Manson’s web of lies and illusions. These are the women who killed for him, and a young graduate tries to rehabilitate them and break the spell in which they think their actions were all part of a cosmic plan. While this refreshing new angle was great, there was still some depth lacking from the entire story. Although not all viewers loved this film, Smith’s performance was still a stand-out among the rest, almost making it hard to differentiate between the man and the actor. Smith understood that spontaneity was a big part of the role, which he handled pretty well each time, according to director Mary Harron.
5. Richard Galloway in The Forgiven
The Forgiven follows a wealthy couple on the verge of divorce on their way to a lavish party when they are involved in an accident that kills a young boy. The couple travel from London to Morocco to meet their wealthy friend, Richard Galloway, played by Smith, who has everything that money can buy. Richard’s marriage is also not fairing as perfectly as expected, but his behavior also doesn’t scream gentlemanly. This movie is all about the villains and shows how white privilege can affect the lives of innocent bystanders. Matt Smith effortlessly portrays the role of a man with bottomless pockets who can do and get away with anything. He is a villain viewers will love to hate. One thing is for sure: Smith is talented at portraying villains.
