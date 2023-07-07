10 Things You Didn’t Know About Angus Sampson

Australian actor, producer, and writer Angus Sampson was born in Sydney, Australia. Sampson gained recognition for his distinct acting skills and compelling performances. For the most part, the star has appeared in a range of film genres. This spans drama, comedy, and horror. But he’s mostly known for his role as Tucker in the Australian horror film series The Mule. He was also a prominent part of The Mule II, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Tony Mahony.
It’s safe to say that he has continually showcased his ability to portray complex and intense characters. But that’s not all the actor has going for him career-wise. Beyond acting, Angus Sampson has written and produced a handful of projects. With that in mind, here are a few nifty facts about the actor himself.
1. Angus Sampson Is An Aquarius
As mentioned earlier, the actor is from The Land of the Long Weekend, AKA Australia. More specifically, he was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. His birthday was on February 12, 1979, which makes him an Aquarius. His given name is Angus Murray Lincoln Walker Sampson, which is quite a mouthful. So, it totally makes sense that he’d decide to go with ‘Angus Sampson.’
2. He Attended Trinity Grammar School In Summer Hill
The formative years are quite important as far as growing up is concerned. Needless to say, Sampson was given a solid foundation in terms of his education. The actor-producer attended Trinity Grammar School in Summer Hill. He also went to The Armidale School in Northern New South Wales for his education. Much later on, in 2002, he graduated from the AWARD School.
3. Angus Sampson’s Acting Career Began in 1996
Like every actor out there, Sampson got his big break at some point. But it all started in 1996 on the Youth Music Show, Recovery. He was cast as Dylan Lewis‘ sidekick. Some of his subsequent television appearances include roles in The Secret Life of Us, The 10:30 Slot, and Greeks on the Roof. More notably, he played the role of Ali in an episode of Stingers. That’s not all, he has performed on the improvisational show Thank God You’re Here.
4. He Wasn’t Always Known For His Contributions To The Horror Genre
Before being well-known as an important fixture in the horror genre, Angus Sampson had already made a name. In fact, he was named one of the World’s Sexiest 27 individuals by Who Weekly Magazine in 2007. Altogether, that was a stellar achievement in all circles.
5. Angus Sampson Is Married
It’s safe to say that the star is well off the market, and he’s made it known. Not only is he married, but the actor also has two children aged five and eight. Sampson refused to release their identities, citing the importance of their privacy. Needless to say, that’s a solid choice.
6. He Co-Hosted The Australian Radio Show On Occasion
Besides acting, he’s dabbled in a bit of broadcasting work and even co-hosted The Australia Radio Show. The show itself is available on Triple M with Tony Martin. Additionally, he was a founding member of The Forbidden Fruit, an experimental band whose lone performance was a filthy spoof of Mad Max 2 on late-night radio.
7. He Co-Wrote, Co-Directed, Co-Produced, And Starred In The Mule
A man of many talents, Sampson is somewhat of a triple threat. Alongside Tony Mahony, he directed the 2014 Australian comic crime drama film The Mule. On November 21, 2014, it was distributed directly to iTunes and other digital platforms in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. The film itself starred Sampson, Hugo Weaving, Leigh Whannell, Ewen Leslie, and John Noble.
8. He Has Substantial Voice-Over Experience
Once again establishing himself as a well-rounded individual, Sampson has voiced several productions. More specifically, he’s known for considerable voice-over work in television and radio ads. He’s worked for brands such as Nissan, Snickers, Cadbury, and Red Rooster.
9. Angus Sampson Is Regarded As One Of Australia’s Finest Artists
Australia has no doubt produced some stellar artists — the likes of the Hemsworth brothers and Rebel Wilson. However, Sampson sits right up there with them. With a career spanning film, stage, and television, he is largely regarded as one of Australia’s most respected, versatile, and successful actors. Sampson is no doubt one of Australia’s hardest-working and most regarded actors.
10. He Was Nominated For Best Supporting Actor At The 2013 AACTA Awards
With great talent comes ample recognition, and Sampson has gotten his fair share. In fact, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 100 Bloody Acres. AFCA also nominated him for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Mule.