Trugoy the Dove: A Tribute to the De La Soul Legend

Trugoy the Dove is a popular name among Hip-Hop audiences and fans. As a rapper, Trugoy the Dove was famously associated with the hip-hop group De La Soul. His talents in music transcended being a musician and rapper. Trugoy the Dove was also an accomplished songwriter and record producer.
As one of the three members of De La Soul, Trugoy the Dove received several Grammy Award nominations. His commitment and contribution to the rap scene was evident for all to see. Here’s a tribute to the life and times of one of hip-hop’s finest artists, Trugoy the Dove.
He Was Born In New York
Anyone who knew Trugoy the Dove knows he was a proud East Coast rapper. He was born David Jude Jolicoeur in Brooklyn, New York, on September 21, 1968. He was of Haitian descent, with both his parents being Haitian-American. Although born in Brooklyn, East Massapequa, Long was where he called home for most of his growing years.
Trugoy the Dove Loved Rap From An Early Age
With hip-hop originating in the early 70s in the Bronx, New York, the music culture quickly influenced young people like Trugoy the Dove. Trugoy the Dove attended Amityville Memorial High School and soon began to experiment with rap and sounds while in High School as a teenager. It was also around this time he began writing songs and rap lyrics. In school, Trugoy the Dove regularly participated in rap freestyles and competitions.
He Met His De La Soul Members In High School
Interestingly, Trugoy the Dove met De La Soul’s other members at Amityville Memorial High School. He became friends with Kelvin Mercer, Vincent Mason, and Paul Huston. Although they initially set out to have a solo career, fate brought them back together. Mercer and Mason, who were talented rappers, together with Jolicoeur, formed De La Soul. Paul Huston, who uses Prince Paul as a stage name, became the group’s producer.
Unarguably, Trugoy the Dove is an interestingly unique name. Growing up, Jolicoeur had an unusual likeness for Yogurt, considering it one of its favorite foods. So, when it came to choosing a professional name, he chose Trugoy, which is an anadrome of Yogurt. Jolicoeur was also known as Plug Two and Dave. His other De La Soul members chose the stage name Posdnuos (Mercer) and Maseo (Mason).
Trugoy the Dove’s Successful Career With De La Soul
De La Soul stood out among many hip-hop groups in their era for their eccentric peace sign fashion, comedic skits, and playful delivery. At the time, De La Soul’s unconventional style made music critics label them as the “hippies of hip-hop,” especially after their first album, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989). However, the album was a success, peaking at number 1 on Billboard‘s R&B, 15 on Billboard 200, and 9 on the UK Albums Chart. 3 Feet High and Rising was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
The group released its second studio album, De La Soul Is Dead, on May 14, 1991. It was more like a reply to the critics referring to them as hip-hop hippies. Although it didn’t outperform their debut album, it was certified Gold and peaked at 7 on the UK Albums Chart. Before Trugoy the Dove’s death, De La Soul had released eight studio albums. Their last album, And the Anonymous Nobody…, funded by raising funds on Kickstarter, was released on August 26, 2016.
Although they were amazing as a group, Trugoy the Dove’s songwriting talents always stood out. He was recognized for his lyrical geniuses, which remains one of his lasting legacies. He’s credited as a co-writer of the Grammy Award-winning song “Feel Good Inc.” by Gorillaz. De La Soul was featured in the song.
Trugoy the Dove’s Death
Most fans and music audiences first knew of Trugoy the Dove’s health struggles in the intro scene of the “Royalty Capes” music video in 2017. He spoke about how he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure when he was rushed to the hospital. To ensure his heart stayed beating, Jolicoeur walked around with a LifeVest defibrillator machine. Despite it all, Trugoy the Dove was optimistic and enthusiastic to perform with his group.
His health drew lots of concerns and worries when he could not perform with De La Soul in the 65th Annual Grammy Awards special performance celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop. The ceremony took place on February 5, 2023. Sadly, on February 12, 2023, Trugoy the Dove’s representative, Tony Ferguson, announced the rapper’s death. Trugoy the Dove was 54 at the time of his death.