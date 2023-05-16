Juliette Lewis is a multi-talented actress, musician, and singer who has captivated audiences for decades. She rose to fame in the 1990s with her edgy and dynamic performances in movies like Natural Born Killers and Cape Fear and has since established herself as a prominent figure in both the film and music industries. Despite her high-profile career, and her much-talked-about performance in the survival drama television series Yellowjackets, there are still many things that people don’t know about this talented actress.
In addition to her acting career, Lewis has also pursued her interests in music, both as a solo artist and as the frontwoman for the rock band Juliette and the Licks. Her musical style is a mix of rock and punk, with the band releasing a few albums including You’re Speaking My Language which was released in 2005. In this piece, we’ll explore some of the most intriguing and surprising facts about Juliette Lewis.
1. Her Parents Divorced When She Was Two Years Old
Juliette Lewis’s parents divorced when she was just two years old. This event impacted her childhood, as she shuffled between the residences of her parents at such young age. Despite the challenges she faced, Lewis credits her mother with instilling in her a love of the arts and a fierce determination to succeed. Her mother Glenis Duggan was a graphics designer while her father was actor Geoffrey Bond Lewis.
2. Juliette Lewis’ Big break Came in Martin Scorsese’s Psychological Thriller Cape Fear
Juliette Lewis’s breakthrough role came in Martin Scorsese‘s 1991 psychological thriller Cape Fear, where she played the role of Danielle Bowden, the daughter of a lawyer who a violent ex-convict stalks. Lewis’s performance in the film was praised for its raw and intense portrayal of a traumatized teenager, and it earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. In the years that followed, Lewis continued to take on challenging and unconventional roles, showcasing her versatility and range as an actress. She appeared in films like Strange Days, The Evening Star, and The Other Sister, among others, and received critical praise for her performances in each.
3. Her Favorite Movie Character She Has Played Is Carla Tate in The Other Sister
Throughout her career, Juliette Lewis has played a wide range of characters, from troubled teenagers to hardened criminals. But if she had to choose a favorite role, it would be that of Carla Tate in The Other Sister, a romantic comedy-drama directed by Garry Marshall. In the film, Lewis plays a young woman with a developmental disability who falls in love with a fellow student at a special needs school. The role of Carla Tate was a departure from the darker and more intense characters Lewis had played in previous films, and it challenged her to explore a new range of emotions and experiences. The fact Juliette Lewis was able to embody this role speaks to the testament of her talent.
4. Sam Rockwell, Mark Ruffalo, and Cate Blanchett Are Her Favorite Actors
Lewis has worked with a number of talented actors throughout her career, but if she had to choose favorites, they would be Sam Rockwell, Mark Ruffalo, and Cate Blanchett. Rockwell is known for his diverse range of roles in films such as Moon, The Green Mile, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. An actor capable of delivering on characters who often exist on the fringes of socially accepted behavior, Rockwell has been recognized for his work with numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. You might remember Mark Ruffalo from his time films such as Spotlight, The Kids Are All Right, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Blanchett is a stage and film stalwart who came to international prominence for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the biographical period drama Elizabeth.
5. Juliette Lewis Tried A Career In Music
Juliette Lewis has also explored her passion for music over the course of her career. In the early 2000’s she formed a rock band called Juliette and the Licks, serving as the lead vocalist. Alongside drummer Patty Schemel, Todd Morse, Jason Womack, Kemble Walters, and Ed Davis, the band has released two studio albums; You’re Speaking My Language (2005), Four on the Floor (2006), and one EP Like a Bolt of Lightning in 2004. Lewis has cited a wide range of musical influences, including punk, blues, and classic rock. She has also drawn inspiration from the theatricality and energy of live performances, incorporating dynamic stage shows into her performances with the band. Despite the success of her music career, Lewis has continued to act in film and television, balancing her two passions with ease.
6. Juliette Lewis Once Dated Brad Pitt
One aspect of Juliette Lewis’s personal life that has generated significant media attention is her relationship with actor Brad Pitt. The two began dating in 1989, after meeting on the set of the film Too Young to Die. At the time, both Lewis and Pitt were up-and-coming actors with promising careers ahead of them. Their relationship quickly became the subject of intense media scrutiny, with paparazzi following them everywhere and fans speculating about their future together. Despite the attention, Lewis and Pitt remained together for several years, even attending the Academy Awards together in 1992. They eventually parted ways in 1993, with both going on to forget successful careers.
7. She Loves Crazy Fashion
Another interesting fact about Juliette Lewis is that she is known for her unique and daring fashion sense. Throughout her career, she has embraced a variety of styles, from edgy punk looks to elegant red-carpet gowns. Lewis has spoken about her love of fashion in interviews, noting that she enjoys experimenting with different styles and expressing herself through clothing. She has also praised designers who take risks and push the boundaries of what is considered “acceptable” in fashion. She lists Tina Turner and David Bowie as some of her fashion inspirations.
