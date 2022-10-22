The Best Cate Blanchett Insights of All Time

Cate Blanchett turned 53 in 2022. We’ll give you a moment to pick up your jaw from the floor. Fifty-three seems impossible. She’s the epitome of graceful youth. Her elegance is something she cannot hide no matter how she dresses, the role she plays, or the character she takes on.
Cate Blanchett is elegant, classy, and beautiful, and she makes turning 53 look like a piece of cake. Aside from the fact that she is a classic and stunning beauty, however, is the fact that she is talented. Even her talent, however, is not the reason we love her so much – not that her talent hurts.
She’s one of the most eloquent women in the world. When she speaks, it bodes well to listen. She’s had some of the most memorable life lessons to teach us, even when she wasn’t trying. Here is our favorite Cate Blanchett quotes.
Cate Blanchett on What it Means to Have a Soulmate
“If you age with somebody, you go through so many roles – you’re lovers, friends, enemies, colleagues, strangers; you’re brother and sister. That’s what intimacy is, if you’re with your soulmate.”
This is the point we make about love. Love is an everyday choice. When you choose the right person, it’s not a difficult choice, despite the fact that there are difficult days. You will not always look at your spouse and think that he or she is the most amazing person in the world.
Sometimes, they will downright drive you crazy, but those are the moments that make you appreciate the fact that this person who makes you crazy also lays down their life for you. They’d do anything to see you smile, as you would for them. They love you at your best, your worst, and at your most unlovable, and that’s what being a soulmate is like.
Cate Blanchett on Failure
“If you know you are going to fail, then fail gloriously,” she said. Only a fool thinks they can go through life without making mistakes or failing – perhaps this explains why the world is filled with so many fools. No one is perfect. We all make mistakes.
The wise person, however, knows that making mistakes means learning from those mistakes and not making the same mistake twice. Failure is perhaps the most astounding teaching tool, and Cate Blanchett understands this. Failure is a learning opportunity, so why bother not making sure you do it with vigor?
Cate Blanchett on Happiness
Happiness is fleeting – I think that’s the main lesson I have learned,” she said of her life thus far. Is she wrong? No, she is not. Happiness is the path. It’s something you often feel when you make an effort to choose it on a daily basis, but you won’t find happiness forever. You have to find happiness in your life. You have to find happiness every day. It’s a very personal choice, and those who don’t choose it won’t find it.
Cate Blanchett on Being Judgmental
We are all guilty of unfairly – or fairly – judging others. Even a first impression can be an incorrect impression. Are you perfect? No, so why wouldn’t someone develop a negative first impression from time to time? No one is on all the time. No one is always their best self, so it’s natural for a few people in life to see us at our worst the first time they meet us and form an incorrect opinion. However, this is a situation that we are all guilty of no matter how much we say we don’t do it.
From the outside looking in, we have nothing to lose, and therefore, it is simple to make snap judgments about the decisions of others. You wouldn’t, you can’t, you’d never…right? But you don’t know until you are in someone’s situation what you might do. And that’s something Cate Blanchett is passionate about.
“I think it’s so easy to be judgmental of other people’s decisions,” she once said. She’s not incorrect. It is easy to judge others, but it’s not easy to be the one judged.