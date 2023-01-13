Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
Five Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Theo James

Five Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Theo James

4 hours ago

Credit: @theojamesofficial

He knows a thing or two about being successful. Theo James starred in the Divergent series, and now he’s part of the hit show The White Lotus. Everyone is talking about this show, his role in it, and the way it’s going. He’s a man who has been in the business for many years, yet his fans realize how little they truly know about the actor, which is why we want to rectify that. You know the basics, but we have a few things you didn’t know about Theo James, star of the White Lotus.

1. Theo James Only Uses a Portion of His Birth Name

What most people don’t realize about this handsome actor is that his birthname is too much to use as a star. He was born on December 16, 1984, meaning he just celebrated his 38th birthday as 2022 came to a close. Born and raised in England, he’s from a place called High Wycombe, where he lived with both of his working parents. He’s also the baby of the family. His family is comprised of two older brothers as well as two older sisters. When his parents welcomed Theo James into the world on that mid-December day in 1984, they chose to share with him a name that is meaningful to his family. His father’s father is Greek, and his family is also English and Scottish, which is why they chose to name him Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis. See why it won’t work for his career?

2. He Wants to Believe the Best in His White Lotus Character

Anyone who watches the show knows that many things are left unsaid, and it’s all about imagination. Did this character do this or that? There’s no real way of knowing what happens in any situation since the show is so careful about leaving it up to you to decide how you want it to go down. When Theo James and his on-screen wife Meghann Fahy left the last season of shooting, their character’s marriage was in trouble. They were on vacation with another couple, and their characters seemed hellbent on revenge. Rather than working through their marital issues, they chose to seek revenge. But did anything happen between each character and another couple?

According to Theo James, not really. He’d like to think that his character would not sleep with another woman and that his costar’s character would not sleep with another man. He wants to believe that they shared an intimate moment of a peck on the forehead, a bit of ‘canoodling’, and nothing more. He’s a romantic that way.

Credit: @theojamesofficial

3. Theo James is No James Bond

Most actors dream of portraying a famous character. It’s the James Bonds and the Supermans of the world that they want to grow up to become. Theo James, however, has no desire to take on the role of James Bond, despite its iconic nature and the fact that it would put him in a long line of seriously famous and talented actors who did the same. What’s his hesitation? It has nothing to do with the actors or even himself. He believes that James Bond needs to be reimagined in a way, and he doesn’t feel that he’s the right guy for that job.

4. Theo James on His Thoughts on An Average Male Part

Not a part like in a film. The part of the body that makes a male inherently male…you know what we mean. If you watched White Lotus, you know. When Theo James’ character is changing into his swimsuit and being watched, we get a rather shocking glimpse of his male anatomy, and we aren’t the only ones shocked by it. When the director approached him about using a prosthetic to keep his own male bits and pieces private from the world, James was okay with it. It was spoken that the prosthetic would be average in size because he’s an average guy.

When he showed up to film, they handed him what he calls a ‘ginormous’ prosthetic that he says is around nine inches long and four inches wide. Now he’s not sure what average is – but we imagine that he’s feeling a little less than average if he called his prosthetic ginormous. We kid, obviously.

Credit: @theojamesofficial

5. Privacy is His Preferred Marital Secret

Theo James and his wife, Ruth Kearney, wed in 2018. But that’s about all we know. She is also an actress, and they prefer to keep their life as private as possible. We appreciate that. When the pair welcomed their first – and only –  child in 2021, it was a beautiful moment for the couple. This couple has always been good at keeping things to themselves. They’ve known one another since they studied acting after college, and they’ve been low-key through and through. Keeping his marriage private is the secret to their success.

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Liza Colon-Zayas
April 1, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick Muresan
June 13, 2022
Maya Henry
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Maya Henry
September 25, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cori Broadus
July 8, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Denise Gough
March 31, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cassidy Hutchinson
July 7, 2022

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
10 Things You Might Not Have Known About The Miss Universe Pageant
Camille Vasquez Signed a Deal with NBC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Character in The Boys Season 4 is Going to be Awesome
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Four Houses In Harry Potter
The Incredibles Film Series Detailed
Why is Skyfall One of the Most Intriguing Bond Movies
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Had Never Met Prior to Major Purchase
Ke Huy Quan is Up for a Short Round Series
Camille Vasquez Signed a Deal with NBC
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet