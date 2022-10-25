10 Ian Somerhalder Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About

Ian Somerhalder is the most gorgeous vampire we will ever come across, period! You cannot change my mind about that. Ian was the hottest vampire on The Vampire Diaries. It will not be an exaggeration to say that I for one, watched the whole show just for Damon.
This Greek God look-alike is very popular with the ladies because of his looks and charisma. Blue eyes, unbelievable good looks, and the whole persona of a golden boy, who can blame the ladies! But there is so much more to In Somerhalder than just good looks. He is a caring human at heart who contributes daily to the welfare of fellow humans. Bet you didn’t know that.
He is just a bad boy on-screen. His real life is very different from his reel life. Keep on reading to find out some fantastic unknown facts about Ian Somerhalder.
1. Ian Somerhalder Loves Animals
Ian Somerhalder loves animals. In fact, he does not think of them as animals, he prefers to call them “kids”. He admitted on record that he has almost lost count of many kids he has running about in his home. And they are not pedigree animals only! Ian rescues all animals, all souls that can do with some help. Isn’t that just adorable?
2. Ian Somerhalder Runs a Foundation!
Ian Somerhalder runs a foundation named ISF (Ian Somerhalder Foundation). This foundation aims to teach people about how they can leave a positive impact on the Earth. Turns out, Ian Somerhalder is a considerate guy who loves the planet earth and wants others to love it too.
3. Ian Somerhalder Is Taken, Officially
This one is a shot straight in the heart. Yes! You heard that right ladies. Ian Somerhalder is officially taken. Ian started dating Nikki Reed from the film Twilight. Nikki played the role of Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga. Two vampires together in real life! It’s like they were made for each other.
Anyways, Ian met Nikki through a mutual friend, and the both of them became quick buddies. This one started from a friend zone. They were friends for almost 9 years before they realized they had feelings for one another. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed started dating in 2014 and by 2015, they were officially married.
4. Ian Somerhalder Dated Nina Dobrev
Ian Somerhalder dated Nina Dobrev and the two of them were very much in love. They met on the set of The Vampire Diaries and the two developed feelings for one another while filming. The ex-couple dated for 3 years before they called it quits in 2013. Their age gap was reportedly a major reason for their breakup.
5. Ian Somerhalder Has a Really Cute Daughter
Ian Somerhalder has a really cute daughter with Nikki Reed. They named her Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. Bodhi is 5 years old and she has her father’s blue eyes.
6. His Second Choice of Career Was to Be a Marine Biologist
Ian Somerhalder has admitted in his interviews that if he was not an actor, he would have been a marine biologist. Well, now we know he is not just beauty. He has got the brains, too.
7. Ian Owns a Pizza Parlor!
That’s correct. Ian owns a pizza parlor called McClain’s Pizzeria with his brother. They have running operations in Hailey, Idaho. He even cooked one of their Pizza for Jimmy Kimmel. Lucky guy Kimmel! I know where I’ll be ordering pizza from! Only if Ian is doing the delivery rounds.
8. Ian Somerhalder Started Modeling When He Was Just 10
Every actor has to launch himself from some platform. For Ian, it was modeling. He is a model turned actor and Ian Somerhalder started modeling when he was just 10 years old. He modeled for the likes of Guess and Versace.
9. He Has OCD
Ian Somerhalder is obsessed with cleaning. And by obsessed I mean he takes obsession to the next level. He admitted he took showers three times a day to keep himself clean. He is serious about cleaning himself and cleaning the planet.
10. He Can Write with His Feet
I swear I am not making this one up. While most of us struggle to hold a pencil straight in our left hand, Ian can write with his feet! It is something he learned along the way but weirdly I do really want to see him do that.
Before we wrap this one up, I just want to tell you that Ian’s favorite food is Cap’n Crunch! Help me God for I am obsessed with this Louisiana boy. Nowadays, Ian Somerhalder is producing a Netflix series named V Wars. He will also be seen starring in it. Yaay!