James Clarke has a lot of things to be grateful for, but there’s still something he wishes he had: a life partner. Unfortunately, though, dating hasn’t brought him the woman of his dreams just yet. As a result, he’s decided to take a different approach. James is one of 32 men who are appearing in the 19th season of The Bachelorette. This season will feature two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and James is looking to make a connection with either of them. Despite the intense competition, James is confident that he has everything he needs in order to stand out. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about James Clarke.
1. He Is an Illinois Native
James was born and raised in a Chicago suburb and he’s thankful for his midwestern roots. In fact, it appears that he still lives in the area. The fact that he is from Illinois gives him something in common with Gabby who is also from the state although she is from several hours away.
2. He Was Originally Cast in Season 16
If you’re a diehard Bachelorette fan and James’ name sounds familiar to you, that’s because he was actually supposed to be a cast member during Clare Crawley’s season. However, he didn’t end up making the final cut once COVID-19 delays ended and filming began.
3. He Is Working on a Master’s Degree
James has big plans for his future, and he is working toward achieving his goals. According to James’ Linkedin profile, he is currently working on a master’s degree in business administration at DePaul University. He started his program in January of 2022 and it’s unclear when he’s going to graduate.
4. He Is 25 Years Old
There is a more than a 10 year age difference between the men on this season of The Bachelorette and James falls on the lower end of the spectrum. This makes him younger than both Rachel and Gabby. Because of his age, some people may have a hard time believing that he really is serious about settling down.
5. He Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
There are quite a few contestants this season who are already fairly popular on social media. James isn’t there yet, however. He has less than 2,000 followers on Instagram. That said, there’s no doubt that number will increase once the season premieres on July 11.
6. He Loves Being Outdoors
The world has lots of beautiful natural scenery, and James wants to enjoy as much of it as he can. He spends a lot of time outdoors, and he loves doing things like swimming, boating, skiing, and fishing. Hopefully, Rachel or Gabby also have love for the outdoors.
7. He Participated in Blackout Tuesday
In the summer of 2020, James participated in an online protest called Blackout Tuesday which was designed so that people could show their solidarity with the fight to end racism. Those who wanted to be involved were asked to post a plain black square on their Instagram accounts. This gives us some kind of insight into how he feels about certain social issues.
8. He Used to Play Basketball
James has always liked to stay active, and playing sports is his favorite way to do that. He grew up playing basketball and after a successful high school career he went on to play at Spring Hill College before he transferred to DePauw University where he also played. He may no longer be playing organized basketball, but he still likes to keep himself in good shape.
9. He Is Family Oriented
James hasn’t shared a lot of details about his personal life, but one thing we do know is that he comes from a tight family. He seems to really cherish the bonds he has with his loved ones. The fact that he is all about family is something that Gabby and Rachel will probably find attractive. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he wants to have a family of his own.
10. He Used to Work in Real Estate
At the moment, it appears that James is taking a break from the traditional workforce to focus on getting his MBA. However, he’s worked a few different jobs over the years, and one of them was in the real estate world. When he was initially going to be cast on the show a few years ago, he was an acquisition analyst and property manager for a company called Winnemac Properties. It’ll be interesting to know what kind of job James hopes to work in the future.