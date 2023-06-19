Take a dive into the world of cinema, and you’ll rarely find any actors who shine as brightly as Al Pacino. This silver-screen titan was born on April 25, 1940, in East Harlem, New York, United States. His magnetic charisma and indefinable talent have etched his name into the annals of film history. He started out as a method actor and later on, studied at HB Studio and the Actors Studio. There Charlie Laughton and Lee Strasberg taught him.
Al Pacino now has about 69 movies under his name. But among the plethora of his performances, which ones have truly immortalized this legend? Buckle up because we’re about to find out. Let’s embark on a tour through the top 10 best Al Pacino movies of all time. Time to unfold his magic like never before, scene by scene.
1. The Godfather Part 1 and Part 2
Who can forget Pacino’s entrancing portrayal of Michael Corleone, a reluctant heir drawn into a web of power and corruption? These two movies present an evolution — the transformation of a war hero into a mafia boss, a dramatic arc masterfully executed by Pacino. Still not watched it? Don’t wait up! With Marlon Brando in The Godfather and Robert De Niro’s flashbacks to the past in The Godfather Part II — these two films have a class of their own.
2. Scarface
Tony Montana, with Pacino’s power-packed performance, is the epitome of an anti-hero. A Cuban immigrant turned ruthless drug lord, his unquenchable thirst for power led to his downfall. Pacino’s intensity and portrayal are particularly moving in this film.
3. Serpico
In a sea of corruption, Frank Serpico stood his ground. Pacino’s depiction of the real-life NYPD officer who blew the whistle on corruption is powerful in Serpico. It’s a tragic true story, a dramatic and depressing tale. The point is — The Godfather Trilogy might have made him a hero, but it’s arguably Serpico that kept him one.
4. Dog Day Afternoon
What lengths can desperation drive a man to? Pacino’s magnetic performance in Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon as a bank robber trying to finance his lover’s surgery grips the viewers from start to finish. One of the most famous scenes in the movie, where Pacino’s character, Sonny, starts the chant “Attica! Attica!” in reference to the recent prison riot — was actually improvised. The crowd’s reaction was real and contributed to the overall intensity and raw energy of the scene. It’s a testament to Pacino’s commitment to his craft and his ability to inhabit his characters so deeply and convincingly.
5. The Devil’s Advocate
Pacino’s devil is charismatic, captivating, and a force to reckon with. As a legal shark who’s literally Satan, Pacino displays a sinister charm that will keep you on edge. The film also features Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves, who add to the magnificence of the storyline.
6. Scent of a Woman
Blind and retired, Pacino’s portrayal of Lt. Col. Frank Slade won him his only Oscar. His iconic tango scene? Performed after hours of diligent practice, capturing hearts worldwide. Al Pacino had to spend a great deal of time at New York’s lighthouse for the blind to prepare for this movie. Well, Pacino’s dedication clearly paid off in this movie, and it shows.
7. Glengarry Glen Ross
In Glengarry Glen Ross, Al Pacino played Richard Roma, a smooth-talking real estate salesman. A key point about this film is that it was based on David Mamet‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name. What’s noteworthy here is that Pacino had already played Roma’s character in a stage version of the play. But in the film, he switched roles to play the top seller — and it was done exceptionally well. The movie also featured Kevin Spacey and Alec Baldwin.
8. Carlito’s Way
Director Brian De Palma and Al Pacino reunited in this film after their previous collaboration on Scarface. Al Pacino’s portrayal of Carlito Brigante, a former criminal striving for redemption, is as poignant as it is thrilling. Fun fact? Pacino helped design his own costumes to get into the skin of his character. Better yet, to ensure the authenticity of the character and his cultural background, Pacino spent time with people from the streets of Spanish Harlem. He even worked with a dialect coach to perfect the Puerto Rican accent.
9. Heat
In Heat, as Detective Vincent Hanna, Pacino showcased a relentless pursuit of justice. This film marks a historic cinematic moment — the first time Pacino and Robert De Niro share the screen in a scene. But here’s a fascinating tidbit: In the famous coffee shop scene, both acting heavyweights deliberately avoided each other on set until shooting that moment. This was done to keep their on-screen tension and rivalry fresh and authentic. Michael Mann did as many retakes as possible to shoot the sequences properly — and to meet Al Pacino for his perfectionist vision.
10. The Insider
In this film, Pacino steps into the shoes of real-life 60 Minutes producer Lowell Bergman. Interestingly, the film was praised for its commitment to reality, even though it was a dramatic interpretation of real events. As Lowell Bergman, a producer seeking truth in a cloud of corporate deception — Pacino showed his quieter side. The movie is noted for the chemistry between Pacino and Russell Crowe. One interesting fact about this movie is — the gripping confrontation scene between Pacino and Crowe was shot in one take. How’s that for a slice of cinematic brilliance?