Heat 2 Is Going To Happen According to Michael Mann

If you want to watch a great heist movie, go watch Michael Mann’s Heat from 1995. This classic crime drama is the gold standard for that genre and served as a big inspiration for many films like it. Movies like Den of Thieves, Takers, or even a more unexpected example, The Dark Knight. You may not have realized it when you watched it, but if you rewatch The Dark Knight, you’ll see the elements of Heat throughout basically the whole movie. From the opening heist scene, to the thrilling car chase scene, Christopher Nolan picked a good source for inspiration. Again, if you didn’t catch it the first time, go rewatch both movies and you’ll pick up on it. But if you’re familiar with the career of Michael Mann, you’ll know that type of element is his specialty.
Michael Mann’s filmography includes 2015’s Blackhat, 2009’s Public Enemies, 2006 Miami Vice, 2004’s Collateral, 2001’s Ali, and 1992’s The Last of the Mohicans. With the exception of the last two movies, the rest are movies that stand out for their crime drama/action elements that illuminates the handiwork of Michael Mann. However, his prize jewel in his filmography is undoubtedly Heat. That is the film that will forever cement his status as one of the greatest crime drama directors ever. And in my opinion, that makes him one of the most underrated directors of all time.
So if Heat is his most notable movie, then one should wonder if he should ever pursue a sequel. Does it really need a sequel? It ended on a particular high note, with the perfect cat and mouse game set between a cop and a professional criminal. This was one of the biggest highlights of the movie, with the two lead actors giving stellar performances. The first is the legendary Al Pacino as police Lieutenant Vincent Hanna and the equally legendary Robert De Niro as bank robber Neil McCauley. I mean, come on, when did either of these actors ever give a performance that was less than spectacular? Okay, maybe Jack and Jill for Al Pacino, but we can forgive him for that minor slip.
The performances and chemistry between the two men was only the tip of the iceberg that made Heat so compelling. With Hanna being the dedicated lawman and McCauley being the cunning criminal mastermind, there was a natural rivalry between them, but also signs of a mutual respect. While Hanna was a respected lawman, he struggled to have a normal civilian life. Likewise, McCauley was a criminal, but operated on a specific code and showed immense loyalty to his team of bank robbers. These were both flawed men and they both saw that in each other. De Niro’s McCauley, despite his criminal activities, would never kill in cold blood, something Hanna respected. In the end, their cat and mouse game ended with Hanna killing McCauley, but Hanna held his hand in his final moments.
The ending of Heat was about as good as it can possibly get. However, according to Michael Mann himself, he is still pulling for a sequel. During an interview with Empire, Mann expressed interest in making his upcoming prequel/sequel novel, titled Heat 2: A Novel, the next Heat movie. What’s even more interesting is that he want on to explain that he doesn’t intend it to be a series either. This prequel/sequel movie would be a large scale movie continuing the story of Vincent Hanna, as well as Val Kilmer‘s character Chris Shiherlis, who was the sole survivor of McCauley’s crew.
Before we get our hopes up about this planned sequel to the first movie, we should probably keep our focus on the Heat 2 novel. The novel will explore the early days in the career of Vincent Hanna and what happened to Chris Shiherlis after he healed from his injuries. While he evaded being arrested, he was forced to abandon his wife after the cops coerced her into luring him in. This ultimately failed and Shiherlis was on the run. What happened to him afterwards will probably be explained in this upcoming novel. Since Val Kilmer’s Shiherlis was another highlight of Heat, it’s no surprise that Michael Mann would want to expand the character’s story.
As for Vincent Hanna, it will be interesting to see how Michale Mann develops him in the novel. Not only we’ll we get to see how he was in his younger days of being a cop, but also how he changed after the events of Heat. Could he change for the better or for the worse? The whole experience could prompt him to consider retirement and build a better relationship with his wife and stepdaughter. But as for a younger Vincent Hanna, Al Pacino has made a suggestion. He has stated that Timothee Chalamet would be a good choice to play the younger Hanna. Not a bad choice, but if Michael Mann does entertain that idea, then I’ll be very curious to see who he’ll cast to play a young Chris Shiherlis. And if we see a younger Shiherlis, we could see how he met a younger Neil McCauley.
All interesting ideas and probably things Michael Mann will touch on in the Heat 2 novel. It is expected to make an August 18th release date. I’ll definitely be checking out this novel and that will likely enhance my excitement for a Heat sequel. Michael Mann himself specifically explained how this movie is an ambitious one. He recognizes the scale of a prequel and a sequel movie, but won’t hold back. Honestly, he has no reason to. Heat remains relevant to this day and I’m confident a sequel will make money. Since Mann seems committed to making it a feature-length movie, he has no illusions about the budget. Will it really be as big as he thinks? Probably, but in his words, he views it as a sort of Heat universe. According to him, that certainly justifies a sequel as ambitious as Heat 2.
For this sequel to happen, we need to see how successful the novel is. I’m confident it will be, but time will tell. I’m all for a prequel/sequel movie to Heat. The original cast probably won’t return, but they honestly don’t need to. All we need is for Mann to write a good story for these characters. He seems confident in the novel, so that’s a sign. The fact that he’s already talking about a movie for it is ambitious enough. He probably has the idea for it all planned out, including casting ideas. Whatever he has in mind, I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
What are your thoughts? Do you think a Heat prequel/sequel will work better as a movie or a series? Hey, I’ll watch either one, but I’ll read that novel first. If that sells, then I think Mann will have the leverage he needs to make it happen. Heck, it’s even possible he has already talked to Timothee Chalamet about the role for young Vincent Hanna. Okay, maybe not, but I don’t think it’s crazy to think Mann has certain actors in mind. If he has the right idea, I think the studio will throw down the money for it. Call it a risk, but he’s well aware of that. He knows the risk and the budget it will require, but that means he’ll plan this carefully. You know what? I’ll just say it, give the man what he wants. No pun intended.