Meet The Cast of The Princess and the Frog

Credit: @anikaaroundtheworld

The Princess and the Frog is the adorable 2009 Disney movie about Tiana, a young woman from Louisiana who wants nothing more than to open her own restaurant. She wants to follow her dream – the dream she’s had since she was a child and her father was still alive. She’s best friends with a wealthy young woman named Charlotte, who is convinced she’s going to marry herself a prince. Prince Naveen – the wealthy prince coming to a party at Charlotte’s New Orleans home.

She’s going to win him over, and her friend Tiana is going to help her out. Unfortunately, the evil Dr. Facilier turns Prince Naveen into a frog. He kisses Tiana turning her into a frog. Their adventures take them into the swamps of New Orleans, and havoc ensues. What might surprise you about this film, however, is the fact that the cast is really well-known. Who stars in the Princess and the Frog cast, and how do you know those voices?

Anika Noni Rose is Tiana

Anika Noni Rose starred in the hit movie Dreamgirls in 2006, among many other things. She’s a Broadway performer, she’s a movie star, and she’s been nominated for a Tony. She took on the role of Tiana, and she brought it home.

Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen

The disowned prince whose parents cut him off because of his wild ways is played by Bruno Campos. He’s well known for his role in this movie and as a doctor on the hit show Nip/Tuck. He’s been everywhere in his career – including law school. He obtained his Juris Doctorate, and he is an attorney these days.

Credit: @oprah

Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis the Alligator

He’s scary looking, but he won’t bite. Wooley is a movie star known for his voice roles, and he’s also the voice of a GTA character (that’s Grand Theft Auto). He’s worked on Broadway, and he also worked in Carnegie Hall.

Jim Cummings is Ray, the love-sick Firefly

You may not know his name or recognize his face, but did you know that this little firefly is voiced by none other than Winnie the Pooh himself? Jim Cummings is the voice of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and even the Tasmanian Devil. This is just a small sampling of his many roles.

Jennifer Cody is Charlotte La Bouff (You May Call her Lottie)

She’s the spoiled rotten daughter of a wealthy southerner, and she’s marrying herself a prince. She has to find one first. She is a famous Broadway actress who stars in shows such as Cats, Grease, and Beauty and the Beast. She’s lent her voice to a few animated characters, too.

John Goodman is Big Daddy La Bouff

Charlotte’s father and the man with a huge bank account is voiced by none other than John Goodman himself. He’s one of the most famous actors in the world, and his voice is better than just about anyone else cast.

Jennifer Lewis is Mama Odie

She’s so entirely famous it’s not even funny. She starred in Sister Act. She was in What’s Love Got to Do With it, The Preacher’s Wife, and so many more. Lewis also sang backup for none other than Bette Midler before she became a famous star.

Keith David is the Evil Dr. Facilier

This Julliard alumnus is famous. He’s been in movies such as Armageddon; There’s Something About Mary, Barbershop, and more. He was on the show Community. He’s been in an Oprah series on her network called Greenleaf. He’s also won Emmys for being the narrator of movies such as Muhammad Ali and The War.

Peter Bartlett is Lawrence

Lawrence is the man who does all the things for Prince Naveen, and he’s voiced by Peter Bartlett. He’s been on television shows such as Law & Order, but he’s also a movie star. He was in Meet the Parents. He’s also a daytime soap star who was on the hit show One Life To Live.

Oprah Winfrey is Eudora, the Mother of Tiana

Need we introduce her? No, we didn’t think so.

Credit: @theterrencehoward

Terrence Howard is James

James is Tiana’s late father, and we don’t need to introduce him either. He’s one of the most famous actors in the world.

At the end of the day, this is a cast of exceptionally talented actors and actresses. They may only use their voices, but they are killing it when they do.

Tiffany Raiford
