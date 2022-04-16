10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ethan Zohn

When Ethan Zohn first joined the cast of Survivor in Africa in 2001, he was still in his 20s. He was ready to take on the world, and he was ready to show us what he was made of. We didn’t know his story then because he had not lived it at that point. However, the world knew he was special. We knew that he would become someone whose name we all recognize, and we know now just why. He’s a strong man who has done so much, and he is a survivor both on television and in the real world. There appears to be nothing he cannot overcome, and we appreciate that about him.
1. He was On Survivor
He’s known for his time on Survivor. He won, and he was back for more. He is a talented reality show star, and people loved him. He had a heartbreaking story, and he is a man who has a lot of fans and people rooting for him.
2. He Was a Pro Athlete
In addition to being a reality show star, he’s also a famous athlete. He played professional soccer for a part of his earlier years, and it was a good time for him. He was a college athlete who went on to play for teams such as the United Soccer League and the Highlanders FC.
3. He is a Motivational Speaker
As a man of Jewish Faith, he talks a lot about how his faith has helped him to find success in life. He’s a motivational speaker with a big story, and it’s his faith that plays the biggest role in his life. He might be famous, but he is quick to point out that his faith is why he’s so successful in life.
4. He is in His 40s
It’s shocking to realize he is in his 40s, yet it’s not. He’s been around so long, been through so much, and he has accomplished so much that we can believe he is in his 40s. he was born on November 12, 1973, which means he will celebrate the big 5-0 in 2023.
5. He is a College Graduate
He’s a grad. He’s an athlete. He’s a little of all the things that a college student wants to be. He was a star, so he signed on to attend courses and play soccer for the famous Vassar College. He did well there, and he also went on to do big things following his college career.
6. He is Charitable
When he won his round of Survivor, he donated his winnings to an organization that would allow kids in Africa living with AIDS to play soccer. It’s called Grassroot Soccer, and he is proud to be a part of this situation.
7. He Had a Traumatic Childhood
Children should never, ever have to deal with loss and heartbreak, but he was a child who did. His father was diagnosed with cancer and died when he was only 14. Growing up in the most formative and important years of his life without his father was likely one of the most difficult things he ever dealt with.
8. He Dated an Actress
For a time, he was linked to a famous actress. He was very clear, however, that they were never in a relationship. They did go on five dates, but they didn’t make things serious. Her name is Jennifer Love Hewitt.
9. He is in Remission
Our hearts break thinking about his health, but he is someone who overcomes. He was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2009. It’s called “CD20-postive Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” and he underwent extensive treatment. He did three months of chemo and his cancer was already back at the end of that. He was treated in a new way, and his cancer was gone. He went into remission that lasted for approximately 20 months before his cancer came back. This time, he was dealing with it in his chest. He underwent nearly two years and two rounds of treatment, and he was cancer-free. His brother provided him with stem cells to help this along, and that was back in 2013.
10. He is Married
After a string of high-profile relationships, he finally tied the knot with a woman who makes him very happy. Her name is Lisa Heywood. She’s an interior designer from New York City. The couple began dating and announced their engagement in 2015, and they were married in the summer of 2016 in a lovely Vermont ceremony.