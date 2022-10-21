Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Living Life By Their Own Rules

The year is 2022, and there are still people who don’t know much about the Jonas Brothers and who did not watch Game of Thrones (guilty on both accounts). It’s an unpopular opinion, of course, but we all have our ‘thing’ and this just so happens to be a thing. If you are among the people who never quite fell in line with the Jonas Brothers obsession or the Game of Thrones obsession, you are not alone. However, it might mean you are a little behind on the pop culture references, and you might not have a clue who Sophie Turner is. It turns out she’s a remarkably talented young actress who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She’s also married to one of the Jonas Brothers (the one named Joe). What else don’t we know about her?
Sophie Turner is English
Game of Thrones is a show that was largely set in the United Kingdom, and many of its characters were played by actors from overseas. Sophie Turner was on the show from 2011 until 2019, and she was born in Northampton, England. She was born on February 21, 1996. She has two brothers, and she’s been involved with the theater since she was a child of only three.
Sophie Turner is a Twin
Here is something most people do not know about the young actress. She’s a twin. Sadly, her twin died while her mother was still pregnant with the babies. She didn’t get to meet her twin outside of the womb, and we imagine it’s a crushing feeling to know that you were once so close to someone who didn’t get a chance to experience life alongside you. When she was asked once if she has a sister, she answered very honestly. “No, I do not. Although, I did have a twin that died in my mum’s stomach, and a psychic told me that it was a girl. So technically…” she said of her own sister. It’s a heartbreaking situation for her family to have gone through.
She Kept Her Romance with Her Husband Very Private
Sophie Turner met Joe Jonas in 2016. She was still so young – only 20. She didn’t want to share her relationship with the world right away, so the new couple kept things very much to themselves. Their friends and family knew, and they didn’t say anything to anyone else. The world, of course, speculated heavily on the fact that they might be together, but they chose to keep it quiet. That only lasted a year, though, because Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner in 2017. She was 21, and they were getting married.
Her Wedding Was a Surprise Live Stream
The date was May 1, 2019, and this couple wed in Las Vegas following a Billboard Music award ceremony. In true ‘let’s get married in Vegas’ style, they told their friends at the award ceremony they were marrying, and they did. Friends in the chapel include people such as Dan and Shay, Diplo, DJ Khalid, and the rest of the Jonas Brothers crew – plus more – and an Elvis impersonator on hand. They did not have traditional wedding rings, but they did have ring pops.
Their wedding reception was in their hotel, and they did things a little bit differently. Instead of cutting a cake and having the first dance, they jumped into the hot tub with all their clothes on, and that’s how they began their marriage. Diplo actually put the entire thing on Instagram Live for his fans to watch.
They Did have a Real Wedding
Two months after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, this couple did have a real wedding with their friends, their family, and their loved ones watching. It was a much more traditional moment for them, and it was beautiful. They married on July 3, 2019, in France, and their wedding was a dream come true for them both. The fact that they did things their way without worrying so much about the details or what works for other people is amazing. The way they did, it was the best, and we love that about them.
Sophie Turner may be in her mid-20s, but she lives a full life. The talented young actress has earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in Game of Thrones. She’s with her soul mate and is in love. She is a wife, and she’s a mother of two. She and Joe Jonas welcomed their first daughter in 2020, and their second little girl was born in the summer of 2022. They are living a very full and colorful life, and things are looking good for this sweet family.