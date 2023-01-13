Home
Where is Vinny Guadagnino and the Jersey Shore Cast Now?

Credit: @vinnyguadagnino

The name Vinny Guadagnino is synonymous with GTL. If you didn’t partake in the early 2000s reality world sector, this is short for Gym, Tan, Laundry, which is also synonymous with Jersey Shore. The hit reality show made household names of people such as Snooki, JWoww, and Vinny, and now they’re all living their best lives. Jersey Shore first aired in 2009, which means it followed in the footsteps of shows such as Laguna Beach. The show was an immediate success, and each of the stars who shared their lives has grown up and moved on. Where is everyone now, and what’s their life like?

Vinny Guadagnino Did Dancing With the Stars

Not only did the original star of the show move on to other ventures, but he also continued his reality television career. He starred in Dancing With the Stars in 2022. He spent some time working as a guest host in Las Vegas for the Chippendales. Additionally, he was a contestant on another reality show called The Masked Singer. Essentially, Vinny G has been working his way through the reality show spectrum, and he’s doing well. He earned a reported $90K per episode when he filmed Jersey Shore. As of early 2023, Vinny’s net worth is around $5 million.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino Hasn’t Fared As Well

He’s doing much better these days, but his life was a mess for some time. In 2012, The Situation announced he was living with opioid addiction and sought treatment. He has, thankfully, been sober since December 2015. It’s been an uphill battle, but he managed to make it work for himself. Sadly, he was arrested for assault in 2014 and required to go through anger management courses. He married his college sweetheart in 2018, but she suffered a tragic miscarriage soon after their wedding. It was a difficult time, made even worse by the fact that Sorrentino began his nine-month prison sentence only weeks after her miscarriage. Fortunately, he’s out of prison, and he and his wife now have two little ones, and they’re doing very well.

Pauly D Moved on to Many Things

Since his time on Jersey Shore, he’s made it his mission to do as much as possible. Pauly D is a successful DJ, and he’s also a reality show pro. He spent a lot of time starring on other reality shows, such as The Choice, but that’s not all. He also narrated a Paramount+ reality series called All Star Shore, and it was a cool job. He’s a father now – he welcomed a daughter in 2013 – and he’s in a serious relationship. He began dating Nikki Hall in 2020, and they appear very happy together.

Credit: @snooki

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Wrote a Book

She’s done a few things since filming Jersey Shore, but writing a book was one of the most successful. It’s called A Shore Thing, and it was published in 2011. She also joined the WWE and started a boxing team. It was an…interesting choice for her. Snooki is most proud, however, of her kids. She welcomed her first child, a son, in 2012. She welcomed her daughter in 2014. Snooki welcomed her second son and third child in 2019. She and the father of all three of her children, Jionni LaValle, got married in 2014.

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley Continued Reality Television

She continued to star in reality television alongside her friend Snooki. They starred in their own show for a few years, and it was a good time for them. She also wrote a book, hosted a few things, and even filmed an Indie movie called The Mint. JWoww also got married. She married Roger Matthews in 2015. They are the proud parents of two sweet kids. They have a daughter (2014) and a son (2016). The couple divorced in 2018. Sadly, she also went through a difficult time with an ex right around the time her divorce was finalized. An ex she dated more than a decade prior began to threaten her, requiring payment to keep her secrets from the press. That situation was handled, and she’s much better. She’s been in an on-again, off-again relationship with a professional wrestler since 2019.

Credit: @jwoww

All in all, the stars of Jersey Shore are doing all right. They’re making money, living their lives, and many of them are raising children. These kids were all born in the late 80s, which means they’re finally in their mid-to-late 30s and adulting hard. They lived through a really cool time in history that allowed them to think outside the box while creating a great future for their families. They were among the first real reality stars to understand what it’s like to live the most formative years of their lives in front of a camera, and they all made fans.

