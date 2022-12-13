10 Things You Don’t Know About Anthony Ramos

Being cast in the hit show, Hamilton is a big deal for those who love theater. Lin Manuel-Miranda composed this story for almost seven years before it was brought to Broadway, and now it’s a hit. The play was originally meant to be a rap album in the mind of Miranda, but it turned into something brand-new when he wrote it. The story of Alexander Hamilton, as told by a singing, rapping cast of people, made it big on Broadway, and people loved it. It became a big deal for many, but probably not nearly as big a deal as it became for Anthony Ramos. He’s a musician, an actor, and a young man who hit it big with a role in this play, and his career is taking off.
1. Anthony Ramos is Young
He was born on November 1, 1991. He only turned 31 in 2022, and he’s still quite young. Ramos was still in his early 20s when he landed parts in Hamilton. He was excited about the opportunity, but no one knew whether this would be a show the world fell in love with. It was, and his name is well-known in the theater world as a result.
2. Anthony Ramos Had Two Roles in Hamilton
He did play not one but two roles in this hit production beginning in 2015. He was both Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens, and he did well with both. If there is anything more complicated than getting a part right on Broadway, it’s getting two parts right in the same production at the same time every day of the week.
3. He Grew up in the City
Ramos is a born and raised New Yorker. He was raised in Brooklyn. He lived with his mom, his brother, and his sister. Anthony Ramos is the middle child. His brother is older, and his sister is the baby. He spent a lot of time at school growing up in New York City because he was part of many school activities. He played both sports, and he sang with a group.
4. He Didn’t Plan On Acting
In fact, Anthony Ramos did not plan on ever being part of Broadway or the entertainment industry as an actor. He grew up thinking he’d play baseball. His goal was to play for a college baseball team in the NCAA’s Division III. Following that, his plan was to become part of the coaching industry. He wanted to coach other kids who wanted to play baseball. However, the universe had other plans for him.
5. He Earned A Scholarship
When he finished his high school career, it was not a baseball school he went to. The young man earned a full scholarship to a school that would change his life. He earned a scholarship to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and he went. It was there he became an integral part of the musical theater program. He graduated from that program in 2011.
6. The Job Offers Came Quick
Following his graduation, he began getting jobs acting. Most of them were touring opportunities that allowed him to act and travel in the region, and he loved it. However, it was in 2014 that he landed a dream role performing at Radio City Music Hall. He was part of the Rockettes’ Heart and Lights show, but it was canceled before it ever saw the light of day.
7. He Auditioned for a Small Off-Broadway Production
While working on the Hearts and Lights production at Radio City Music Hall with the Rockettes, he auditioned for an Off-Broadway production that no one had heard of before. It was called Hamilton and was being shown at the Public Theater. This unheard-of show was so good that it was moved to Broadway by July 2015 – it opened Off-Broadway earlier that year – and he did this until November 2016.
8. Making Movies
When he left Broadway in 2016, it was because he was cast in some movies. The most notable of those movies include one starring both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. He played in A Star is Born, and it was a huge role for Ramos. First and foremost, it was a huge hit. Second, it stars some serious talent, and everyone knows it.
9. He Might Be Single
Interested ladies might want to pay attention to this. For a long time, Anthony Ramos dated Jasmine Cephas Jones. The couple met in 2014 while rehearsing for their Off-Broadway production of Hamilton. Rumor has it they became engaged on Christmas Eve, 2018. However, they ended their engagement and relationship just before the holiday season in 2021. He’s reportedly single as of 2022, but we cannot verify that.
10. He’s A Transformer
You may not know this yet because the movie is not out. However, he’s the lead Transformer in the next Transformers franchise movie. It’s called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it’s scheduled for release at some point in 2023. He’s excited to take on the role, and it’s going to be a good one.