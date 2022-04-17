When Shanique Imari agreed to be part of Netflix’s new dating show, The Ultimatum, she had no idea what she was really getting herself into. However, once the process began, she witnessed her relationship go through the ultimate test. During the season, she and her boyfriend, Randall, spent three weeks dating other people in an effort to decide if they wanted to marry each other or move on. As Shanique and Randall found themselves making connections with other people, they both started to feel like their relationship could potentially be at stake. However, they stuck with the process and ended up learning more about themselves than they could’ve imagined. Read on to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Shanique Imari.
1. She Is Very Proud of Her Caribbean Roots
Although we got to learn a lot about Shanique’s relationship during The Ultimatum, we didn’t learn much about her outside of that. Something we do know, however, is that she comes from a Jamaican family and that’s something she takes pride in. That said, it’s unclear whether she was born in Jamaica or the United States.
2. She Loves to Travel
Life is all about having as many memorable experiences as possible, and that’s something that Shanique really believes. She had an adventurous spirit and traveling is the perfect way for her to feed that part of herself. She has visited several places including Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Panama, and of course, Jamaica. She’ll probably be adding even more stamps to her passport soon.
3. She Studied Finance
Shanique is a very ambitious person and she has always been focused on accomplishing her goals and setting herself up for success. Getting a good education was a part of that process for her. Shanique attended Texas Southern University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2018.
4. She Is A Foodie
All of the food lovers out there know that sitting down to a delicious meal is one of the best feelings in the world. Shanique loves all kinds of different foods and she isn’t afraid to try new things. She even has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to the dishes she tries.
5. She Works for Google
After The Ultimatum aired, there were quite a few fans who were interested in knowing what the cast members did for work. According to Shanique’s LinkedIn profile, she has been working at Google for a little less than a year. She is currently an account executive.
6. She Is An AKA
Greek letter organizations have been an important part of the Black American community for more than 100 years. Shanique is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The sorority boasts several noteworthy members including Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.
7. She Has An Account on Cameo
If you’re one of the many people that really enjoyed Shanique’s personality after seeing her on The Ultimatum, I’ve got some good news for you. She is active on Cameo which is a platform that allows people to record and sell personalized video shoutouts that make great gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. She is currently charging $25 per video and can have them turned around within 24 hours.
8. She Is An Entrepreneur
Shanique is the kind of person who is all about her business which is something you probably could’ve guessed from seeing her on TV. On top of having a full-time job, she is also an entrepreneur who is working on growing her business. She owns a lingerie and swimwear company called Syn’s Closet. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t look like her online store is open just yet. Those who are interested can visit the website and be notified when products are available.
9. She Loves Helping Others
Giving back to others is something that has always been important to Shanique. She has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for several years. While she was in college, she also served as a mentor at Jack Yates High School. Now that she’s in the spotlight, it’ll be interesting to see if she uses her platform to bring attention to causes that are important to her.
10. She Doesn’t Let Negative Comments Get to Her
Any time a person goes on a reality TV show, they are opening themselves up to scrutiny from countless people. This can be a tough thing to deal with. Luckily for Shanique, she seems to have pretty thick skin. She has been taking all of the negative comments in stride and she isn’t letting any of the haters get under her skin.